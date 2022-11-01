ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

In one last jab at Lamont in CT governor race, Stefanowski appears with fired health commissioner

With five days to go until Election Day, Bob Stefanowksi, Republican candidate for governor, made a last-ditch effort to criticize Gov. Ned Lamont and his leadership, convening a press conference with Lamont’s former public health commissioner who has accused the governor and his administration of discriminatory treatment. Renee Coleman-Mitchell,...
Week 9 CT high school football primer and broadcast links

Welcome to your one-stop shop for updates and information on all things CT high school football, from CIAC to prep school games across the state. It's November! It's Week 9! The home stretch is just around the corner. What better way to kick off the final month of the 2022 Connecticut High School football season with showdown between the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the state?
Looking back at No. 1 vs. No. 2 Connecticut high school football games

When it comes to games pitting Connecticut’s No. 1 CIAC football team against No. 2, we’ve had a bit of an abundance of riches the past few years. On Friday night at Falcon Field in Meriden, Southington, No. 1in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll, visits No. 2 Maloney. It will be the eighth meeting between the media poll’s top two teams since 2005, but it’ll also be the fourth in the past three seasons.
