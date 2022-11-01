Read full article on original website
Some EVs that were flooded during Hurricane Ian explodedVictorNaples, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNaples, FL
Florida is Back to Business as UsualToni KorazaFlorida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
WINKNEWS.com
Removal of shrimp boats begins near Fort Myers Beach waters
Shrimp boats that were damaged during Hurricane Ian were removed from San Carlos Island on Friday. It was a bittersweet moment for shrimpers who could finally see just how badly they were damaged. The first boat, the Double E, was finally lifted after being thrown onto its side during Hurricane...
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide concerns on Englewood Beach
There are dead fish and debris along the water near the Chadwick Cover Marina on Englewood Beach. Red tide is something they have also had to deal with before. It’s a sight no one wants to see or smell. “It’s never pleasant, never nice, and it never smells good,”...
WINKNEWS.com
Hotel living after Ian washes away homes
Homes were washed away during Hurricane Ian and many people can’t afford rent prices, so they’ve turned to hotels without anywhere else to go. But, because so many people are looking for places to stay, hotels can quickly get crowded. Chris Murawski is one of those people looking...
WINKNEWS.com
Habitat For Humanity first home wall-raising since Hurricane Ian
Habitat For Humanity is still, despite Hurricane Ian, helping families find homes through its affordable homeownership program. Volunteers with Pelican Landing and The Colony in Bonita Springs came out and helped future homeowners Itzel Garcia and Jorge Mong as they raised the walls to see their future home. “I’m very...
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel Police Department displays found property after Hurricane Ian, is it yours
If you are searching for missing property, the Sanibel Police Department put together a page with photos of discovered items. Residents, property owners, and business owners are encouraged to review the photos. If you see your property and can provide proof to support your claim, contact the Sanibel Police Departments’...
usf.edu
Fort Myers Beach residents and business owners fear rebuilding after Ian
Fort Myers Beach residents Chase Hussey and Erica Racz are worried their town will never be the same following the destruction brought by Hurricane Ian. Before rebuilding their home and businesses, they said the community needs to be restored. Hussey and Racz’s single-story home in the Palm Isles neighborhood —...
drifttravel.com
Recovery update from Fort Myers – Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods
The Fort Myers area is recovering and rebuilding from the impact of Hurricane Ian. For information about accommodations and attractions that are currently open, please go to VisitFortMyers.com/open. As information is rapidly changing and there may be limited availability, hours and amenities, please check with the individual businesses on their...
WINKNEWS.com
First art walk in downtown Fort Myers since Ian
People enjoy the start of their weekend in downtown Fort Myers while the area continues its comeback after Hurricane Ian. Friday’s art walk is extra special because it’s the first since the storm impacted Southwest Florida. Friday Night, WINK News caught up with Patrick Nelson; he said he...
WINKNEWS.com
Billy’s Bikes donating bicycles to people across Southwest Florida
If you’ve been to Sanibel, you probably know Billy’s Bikes; it’s a staple of Southwest Florida. While Ian took a toll on Billy’s Bikes, owner Billy Kirkland is doing his best to help others. Before the causeway opened back up, Kirkland donated bikes around the island...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach giving out wristbands for residents to access amenities
On Thursday morning, Fort Myers Beach will begin distributing wristbands to residents, allowing them to access different amenities. According to the Town of Fort Myers Beach’s official Twitter account, residents should go to one of two community resource centers: Santini Marina Plaza at 7205 Estero Blvd. or Beach Baptist Church at 130 Connecticut St. Fort Myers Beach Parks and Recreation staff will provide a wristband after they are shown residency documentation (driver’s license, mail, etc).
gulfshorebusiness.com
Local cyclists push for Bonita Estero Rail Trail
A feasibility study is in the works to implement a 14-mile walking and biking trail through Lee County. Deb Orton has been a cyclist her entire life and is one of many who don’t feel safe riding her bike near Lee County roads, which are known for having some of the highest bicycle fatality numbers in the state. Florida consistently has the highest bicycle death rate in the country each year.
Offshore Sailing School in Fort Myers will relocate after Ian
The Offshore Sailing School headquarters in Fort Myers will relocate after Hurricane Ian damaged the office
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County learning lessons from Bay County’s Michael recovery
At times, coming back after Hurricane Ian may seem insurmountable. But each day, as Southwest Florida continues its recovery, there are stories of hope. There are more businesses reopening and people making progress on their homes and lives. In 2018, Category 5 Hurricane Michael wiped out parts of the panhandle,...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach businesses working to reopen, bring back employees
Hundreds of people lost their jobs on Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian tore businesses apart. The Pink Shell Beach Resort alone had to let go of 195 people. The damage done to Fort Myers Beach is devastating, and Ian’s impact on many restaurants and bars is no exception.
WINKNEWS.com
WINK News ride along as Hurricane Ian debris cleanup continues in Lee County
WINK News was allowed to ride along as crews went out in Lee County to clean up the mess Hurricane Ian left behind. The site has already handled 3,000,000 cubic yards of debris. And it’s not just from Lee County, surrounding cities have contributed a fair amount to the pile.
WINKNEWS.com
Concerns over fuel in the water at Legacy Marina in Fort Myers
Hundreds of gallons of fuel are polluting and stinking up the water at Legacy Marina in downtown Fort Myers. People who live nearby are concerned about the pollution and the fire hazard that the fuel presents. WINK News spoke with a company cleaning the fuel from the water. It’s called...
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida traffic peaks, hotels crowd after Hurricane Ian
In this Gulfshore Business report, hundreds of people are hard at work getting Sanibel back on its feet. But, those people are causing traffic issues in and around the Southwest Florida area. Gulfshore Business went to the Publix closest to Sanibel Island to demonstrate how roads have gotten to be...
Insurance deductible fund may not be enough to meet southwest Florida demand
Lee County has started accepting applications for a state-funded insurance deductible program. However, it may not be enough to meet demand across southwest Florida
Road & Track
What It Takes to Protect a Priceless 115-Car Collection From Hurricane Ian
Running a car museum in Florida has its complications. Hurricane season poses huge risks, and so, the Revs Institute in Naples, home to one of the greatest collections of sports racers anywhere, has a hurricane plan in place. With Hurricane Ian bearing down in late September, the museum had to put it into action. In an interview with Road & Track, Scott George, curator of collections for the Revs Institute explained the process. It's elaborate.
WINKNEWS.com
People are back dancing in the street in Cape Coral
A lack of lighting and storm debris wasn’t stopping a group of people from putting on their dancing shoes in Cape Coral on Wednesday. Cork Soakers in downtown Cape Coral brought back a popular event that got people up and moving. A lot of people came out to watch Deb & the Dynamics perform.
