Sanibel, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Removal of shrimp boats begins near Fort Myers Beach waters

Shrimp boats that were damaged during Hurricane Ian were removed from San Carlos Island on Friday. It was a bittersweet moment for shrimpers who could finally see just how badly they were damaged. The first boat, the Double E, was finally lifted after being thrown onto its side during Hurricane...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Red tide concerns on Englewood Beach

There are dead fish and debris along the water near the Chadwick Cover Marina on Englewood Beach. Red tide is something they have also had to deal with before. It’s a sight no one wants to see or smell. “It’s never pleasant, never nice, and it never smells good,”...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Hotel living after Ian washes away homes

Homes were washed away during Hurricane Ian and many people can’t afford rent prices, so they’ve turned to hotels without anywhere else to go. But, because so many people are looking for places to stay, hotels can quickly get crowded. Chris Murawski is one of those people looking...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Habitat For Humanity first home wall-raising since Hurricane Ian

Habitat For Humanity is still, despite Hurricane Ian, helping families find homes through its affordable homeownership program. Volunteers with Pelican Landing and The Colony in Bonita Springs came out and helped future homeowners Itzel Garcia and Jorge Mong as they raised the walls to see their future home. “I’m very...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
drifttravel.com

Recovery update from Fort Myers – Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods

The Fort Myers area is recovering and rebuilding from the impact of Hurricane Ian. For information about accommodations and attractions that are currently open, please go to VisitFortMyers.com/open. As information is rapidly changing and there may be limited availability, hours and amenities, please check with the individual businesses on their...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

First art walk in downtown Fort Myers since Ian

People enjoy the start of their weekend in downtown Fort Myers while the area continues its comeback after Hurricane Ian. Friday’s art walk is extra special because it’s the first since the storm impacted Southwest Florida. Friday Night, WINK News caught up with Patrick Nelson; he said he...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach giving out wristbands for residents to access amenities

On Thursday morning, Fort Myers Beach will begin distributing wristbands to residents, allowing them to access different amenities. According to the Town of Fort Myers Beach’s official Twitter account, residents should go to one of two community resource centers: Santini Marina Plaza at 7205 Estero Blvd. or Beach Baptist Church at 130 Connecticut St. Fort Myers Beach Parks and Recreation staff will provide a wristband after they are shown residency documentation (driver’s license, mail, etc).
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Local cyclists push for Bonita Estero Rail Trail

A feasibility study is in the works to implement a 14-mile walking and biking trail through Lee County. Deb Orton has been a cyclist her entire life and is one of many who don’t feel safe riding her bike near Lee County roads, which are known for having some of the highest bicycle fatality numbers in the state. Florida consistently has the highest bicycle death rate in the country each year.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County learning lessons from Bay County’s Michael recovery

At times, coming back after Hurricane Ian may seem insurmountable. But each day, as Southwest Florida continues its recovery, there are stories of hope. There are more businesses reopening and people making progress on their homes and lives. In 2018, Category 5 Hurricane Michael wiped out parts of the panhandle,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Concerns over fuel in the water at Legacy Marina in Fort Myers

Hundreds of gallons of fuel are polluting and stinking up the water at Legacy Marina in downtown Fort Myers. People who live nearby are concerned about the pollution and the fire hazard that the fuel presents. WINK News spoke with a company cleaning the fuel from the water. It’s called...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida traffic peaks, hotels crowd after Hurricane Ian

In this Gulfshore Business report, hundreds of people are hard at work getting Sanibel back on its feet. But, those people are causing traffic issues in and around the Southwest Florida area. Gulfshore Business went to the Publix closest to Sanibel Island to demonstrate how roads have gotten to be...
Road & Track

What It Takes to Protect a Priceless 115-Car Collection From Hurricane Ian

Running a car museum in Florida has its complications. Hurricane season poses huge risks, and so, the Revs Institute in Naples, home to one of the greatest collections of sports racers anywhere, has a hurricane plan in place. With Hurricane Ian bearing down in late September, the museum had to put it into action. In an interview with Road & Track, Scott George, curator of collections for the Revs Institute explained the process. It's elaborate.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

People are back dancing in the street in Cape Coral

A lack of lighting and storm debris wasn’t stopping a group of people from putting on their dancing shoes in Cape Coral on Wednesday. Cork Soakers in downtown Cape Coral brought back a popular event that got people up and moving. A lot of people came out to watch Deb & the Dynamics perform.
CAPE CORAL, FL

