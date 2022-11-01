Read full article on original website
Related
Altercation reported at East El Paso poll site involving county judge’s campaign
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigators say an incident occurred at an East El Paso polling place Friday afternoon, just hours before the early voting period ended for the mid-term election. The incident occurred at approximately 3:50 p.m. at the Marty Robbins Recreation Center, located at 11620 Vista Del Sol […]
KVIA
Appeals court denies motion to dismiss murder indictment of El Paso man
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas 8th Court of Appeals has ruled that a murder indictment can remain in place on a man accused of shooting and killing another man outside an East El Paso bar nearly six years ago. In a ruling posted Nov. 2, the appellate court...
Lead prosecutor in Walmart trial withdraws from case
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The lead prosecutor in the case against alleged Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius withdrew from the case in a letter to Judge Sam Medrano Thursday morning. It is unclear who is now handling the largest murder trial in El Paso’s history. Cox’s departure from the case marks the second lead prosecutor […]
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Nov. 4, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
Escobar: Voter suppression affecting turnout in Texas
Voter fatigue or voter suppression? The candidates running to represent El Paso in Congress disagree on what is keeping the bulk of voters home as early voting in the Nov. 8 election ends on Friday.
85lbs of Mexican Cartel Cocaine & 22lbs of Meth Seized in the Safest City in America
EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry intercepted 22 pounds of methamphetamine and a combined 84 pounds of cocaine in separate unrelated incidents over the past few days. “CBP officers remain focused on their narcotic interdiction mission while also processing legitimate trade and travel,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “Smugglers will try to blend into regular traffic in an attempt to introduce drugs to the U.S.” On Oct. 28, CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted 12.61…
DA Rosales responded to decision to proceed with removal petition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – County Attorney JoAnne Bernal’s office filed an Intent to Proceed in the case to remove duly elected District Attorney Yvonne Rosales Tuesday afternoon. District Attorney Yvonne Rosales responded to County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal’s decision to proceed with prosecution of Rosales’s removal petition. In a statement sent to KTSM Rosales […]
49-Year-Old Gabriel Terrazas Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
El Paso Police responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The victim was identified as 49-year-old Gabriel Terrazas. According to the police, Terrazas was trying to cross Mesa Street in West El Paso on Friday. He was struck by a KIA Forte.
Trial of man accused of shooting, killing prominent lawyer postponed until next year
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The trial of a man accused of shooting and killing a prominent local attorney in 2020 has been delayed. Joseph Alvarez is accused of shooting local attorney Georgette Kaufmann inside her garage next to her home in the Manhattan Heights neighborhood. Judge Alyssa Perez granted the motion extension to delay […]
Gov. Abbott held rally in El Paso one week ahead of Election Day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Governor Greg Abbott was in El Paso on November 1, just one week before election day. Abbott speaking at The Riviera Cocina and Cantina at 5218 Doniphan Dr. Election Day is on November 8, and Abbott is facing Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke who is a native El Pasoan. According to […]
EPPD arrest man accused of stabbing, killing his 75-year-old grandfather
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police have arrested and charged a man with the murder of his 75-year-old grandfather. The incident happened about 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 along the 5600 block of Webster, near Interstate 10 and Paisano in south-central El Paso. Police were called to the victim’s home after family members […]
El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street”
EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 received an audio recording stating that SAT test sheets were scattered along Mesa street on Saturday. The recording stated the test sheets were part of a shipment meant to go to the College Board for grading and university admission. “The incident has been reported to UPS and College Board, and The post El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street” appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Man dressed as Spider-Man climbs mid-rise building in El Paso on Halloween
EL PASO, Texas -- A man, dressed as the fictional superhero Spider-Man, was seen free-climbing a mid-rise building on Halloween. The daring act was posted to a YouTube page called "Yancy Nancy Fancy," and it shows a man, known as Yancy Adan, being dropped off outside the Chelsea Tower apartment complex. Those apartments are owned by the El Paso Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises.
Police arrest 16-year-old boy for allegedly wounding another teen in drive-by shooting
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with a drive-by shooting in the Lower Valley Tuesday, Nov. 1 that left another teenager wounded. The incident happened about 7 p.m. Tuesday at Capistrano Park, 8700 Padilla. Police say two teenage boys were walking home when a 16-year-old offender […]
cbs4local.com
Circle K says fuel mix-up at west El Paso station damaged customer's vehicle
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A fuel mix-up at a west El Paso gas station multiple customers with damage to their vehicles, according to Circle K. On October 4th, a Circle K customer named Amy pumped unleaded gas into her car at the station located on Doniphan and Sunland Park Drives. When she started to drive away, she noticed something was wrong with her vehicle.
2023 Best Public High Schools in El Paso: From Worst to First
An education analyst website has handed El Paso’s high schools their 2023 report cards. The list was recently released by the research company Niche, which specializes in analyzing public data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education, and user input “to produce comprehensive rankings, report cards, and profiles for every K-12 school…in the U.S.”
Three El Paso Urban Legends That are Just Ridiculous
Growing up in El Paso you hear your share of absurd Urban legends, but these are the three most absurd ones around. Of course, every city develops its own mythology and set of urban legends, but I think these three El Paso myths are the silliest and most easily disproved ones.
El Paso, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The El Paso High School football team will have a game with Canutillo High School on November 04, 2022, 18:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Thursday Night Football: Franklin clinches playoff berth with 42-24 win over El Dorado
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Franklin grabbed a 42-24 win over El Dorado at SISD’s Student Activities Complex on Thursday night. With the win, Franklin moved onto 6-4, 5-3 District 1-6A and punched their ticket to the playoffs. “We were fighting for our playoff lives so we’re excited about that right now,” said Franklin head […]
No. 12 Texas brings full plate to table vs. rebuilding UTEP
Expectations are on the upswing for No. 12 Texas, and visiting UTEP is the first hurdle in the quest for
Comments / 0