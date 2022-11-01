EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry intercepted 22 pounds of methamphetamine and a combined 84 pounds of cocaine in separate unrelated incidents over the past few days. “CBP officers remain focused on their narcotic interdiction mission while also processing legitimate trade and travel,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “Smugglers will try to blend into regular traffic in an attempt to introduce drugs to the U.S.” On Oct. 28, CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted 12.61…

