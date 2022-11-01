Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
therecord-online.com
County buys Mill Hall property as site for new District Justice office
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Commissioners moved ahead on Thursday with recently announced plans to buy a property in Mill Hall, the site to ultimately house a new Magisterial District Court office for the Mill Hall area. The commissioners voted unanimously to approve a sales agreement with Kevin and Sandra Conrad for the property at 379-381 Beech Creek Avenue, the amount $164,000. Board chairman Miles Kessinger said funding will come from federally provided American Rescue Plan dollars.
therecord-online.com
Pine Creek Township takes ownership of Woolrich Park
AVIS, PA – The transfer of ownership for Woolrich Park has been completed. The township supervisors at their Wednesday monthly meeting, accepted ownership from Clinton County. The transfer all but assures the popular gathering place in the village of Woolrich will remain intact as a community park, as it has been for better than a century.
Taste of the Town announces location change in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Centre County United Way (CCUW) has announced some big changes for this years Taste of the Town that will allow more people to attend the event scheduled for Thursday, December 15, 2022. The organization’s signature fundraising event typically sells out leaving people hungry for the experience. They’ve now announced that […]
therecord-online.com
Lou’s View
November is the anniversary of Lock Haven’s founding. Now, the whole thing was actually a process—Town founder Jeremiah Church came to Lock Haven in the fall, raised the money, bought the property, and then sold the lots. It took months. But the closest thing we have to an official founding date is November 4th, the day Jerry held a public auction to begin the city. That is largely credited as being Lock Haven’s starting point.
uncoveringpa.com
Exploring the Abandoned Coburn Tunnel in Centre County, PA
I’m always on the lookout for abandoned places in PA that I can explore, so I was excited with I discovered the Coburn Tunnel, an abandoned railroad tunnel in Centre County, PA. The Coburn Tunnel is located at a very narrow horseshoe bend in Penn’s Creek a few miles...
Former American Legion commander accused of theft in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, ON — A man faces theft charges in Luzerne County after allegedly stealing from an organization in Pittston. Investigators say William Timek of Exeter served as commander and treasurer of the Pittston American Legion Post 477 from 2019 to 2022. During that time, he allegedly stole up to $20,000 from gambling machines and used Legion charge accounts for his own use.
Josh Shapiro makes Williamsport visit before election day
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Election day is less than a week away and several political candidates are continuing to make their way to communities across the Commonwealth. Attorney General Josh Shapiro stopped by Williamsport to meet with supporters. Lycoming College in Williamsport was packed with supporters for Shapiro, the Democratic candidate for governor. He […]
wkok.com
UPDATE: Route 11 N Exit now OPEN in Shamokin Dam
Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that the Route 11 northbound lane is closed at the Route 11 / 15 split, near the former Ted’s Landing, in Shamokin Dam, Monroe Township, Snyder County, due to a tractor trailer crash. Motorists can still access Route 11 northbound, towards Northumberland...
Flight 800 Memorial Park getting renovation
MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been 26 years since the Flight 800 tragedy took the lives of 21 people, of that, 16 were students and five were faculty members. The memorial park was completed a few years after the accident and is now getting a makeover. A member of Montoursville’s Perpetual Care Committee says […]
Deadly crash in Columbia County
BENTON, Pa. — A man has died after a crash Thursday in Columbia County. The coroner says Nicholas Floriani of Orangeville was driving on Route 254 in Greenwood Township, near Benton, just after 11 p.m. Thursday when he lost control of his car. Officials believe speed was a factor...
This is where political campaign signs are — and aren’t — allowed around Centre County
In most places, they’re not allowed in the right-of-way.
Geisinger: Pediatric beds near capacity from RSV and other respiratory illness
Danville, Pa. — With the rise in respiratory illness in children being reported across the nation, Geisinger said they are seeing locally what the rest of the country is experiencing. "The Children's Hospital is near or at capacity and has been that way for several weeks," said Stacey Cummings, D.O., vice chair of Outpatient Pediatric Services on Thursday. "That's both here at Geisinger's Janet Weis Children's Hospital, and Geisinger Wyoming Valley." ...
Jersey Shore, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The West Shamokin High School football team will have a game with Jersey Shore High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
One business accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — An establishment in Pennsylvania has been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of […]
Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis take aim at the 'most extreme and dangerous Republican ticket in the country'
Williamsport, Pa.—Ahead of the Nov. 8 election, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro and state Rep. Austin Davis, attacked opponent Doug Mastriano as one of the most dangerous Republicans in the country during a campaign stop at Lycoming College in Williamsport Tuesday morning. Democratic candidate Amanda Waldman, who is facing incumbent Republican, U.S. Rep. Dan Mueser, was also in attendance. All three candidates called out Mastriano and other down-ballot Republicans for...
Victorian Christmas returns with celebration of historic district
The 23rd annual Victorian Christmas Holiday Tour returns this Nov. 18-20. The highly anticipated event, hosted by Preservation Williamsport, celebrates Williamsport's architectural heritage of vintage homes, mansions, museums, churches and other public structures. The Victorian Christmas Committees mission stands the test of time: "To build awareness and appreciation for the rich historic, architectural heritage of the greater Williamsport area and the importance of its preservation for future generations," according to...
Caught on camera: Fire truck's illegal crossing in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — It was all caught on camera. Saturday afternoon in Tamaqua, the driver of a fire engine took a chance on the way to a fire scene. He illegally drove around railroad crossing gates just seconds before a passenger train rolled through. The video, which was posted...
Coroner identifies victims of Sunbury house fire
Sunbury, Pa. — Victims of Saturday's fatal fire in Sunbury were identified on Wednesday. According to a report by Newsradio 1070 WKOK, a mother and her three-year-old son died in the blaze. Abrianna Anstey, 23, and Brayden Anstey, 3, died due to carbon monoxide toxicity, according to the Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley. The manner of death, according to the coroner, was "accidental." ...
Local man refuses to leave hospital, assaults guard
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man allegedly elbowed a hospital security guard and refused to leave after being discharged. Thomas Daniel Ertel, 34, of Williamsport was asked several times to leave the area. When he continued to refuse, hospital security was called. Ertel argued with staff and resisted their efforts to remove him from the hospital. At one point Ertel elbowed a guard in the lip as they attempted...
Police nab suspected cooking oil thieves in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lycoming County nabbed two men allegedly involved in the theft of cooking oil. Two men from Yonkers, New York, were arrested early Friday morning by Old Lycoming Township police. Officers responded to Pudgie's Pizza on Lycoming Creek Road in Old Lycoming Township after...
Comments / 0