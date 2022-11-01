ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT-TV

A Warm Start To November

There has yet to be any burr about November, as temperatures have been well above normal. This warmer than normal trend looks to continue for the next several days. Just in the past few days, temperatures have been climbing into the middle and upper 70s! This puts us at 8-9 degrees above our normal daytime highs this time of year.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Madison Announces Two New Projects

During the State of the City address Mayor Paul Finley announced two new projects focused on public safety and green space. During the State of the City address Mayor Paul Finley announced two new projects focused on public safety and green space. Chuck D Hosts Event on Gun Violence. The...
MADISON, AL
WHNT-TV

K-9 Recovering After Assisting with Arrest

Huntsville Police say K-9 Kane will see more days on the force. Huntsville Police say K-9 Kane will see more days on the force. The 2022 Bass Pro Shops Cabela’s King Kat Classic …. As many as 100 anglers from across the u.S. Are expected to gather in the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

1 Killed, 3 Injured in Decatur House Fire

Decatur police and Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn say they were called to 4th avenue southeast around 3 a.m. Two people were taken to an area hospital and a fourth resident was transported to UAB medical center. Officials say one male was found dead inside the house. 1 Killed, 3...
DECATUR, AL
WHNT-TV

New Trail Opens for Hikers & Bicyclists

The Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge provides 35,000 acres of wetlands and wildlife habitat in Morgan County. The Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge provides 35,000 acres of wetlands and wildlife habitat in Morgan County. Alabama House District 25 Up for Grabs. The race for Alabama House District 25 is between Democrat Mallory...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Alabama House District 25 Up for Grabs

The race for Alabama House District 25 is between Democrat Mallory Hagan and Republican Phillip Rigsby. The race for Alabama House District 25 is between Democrat Mallory Hagan and Republican Phillip Rigsby. Arts Huntsville and Orion Amphitheater Teaming up …. Now that the pumpkins can be put away, it’s time...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

News 19 Gives a Deep Dive on State Amendment 2

The Amendment would allow the state, a county, or a municipality to grant federal award funds or any other source of funding designated for broadband infrastructure. The Amendment would allow the state, a county, or a municipality to grant federal award funds or any other source of funding designated for broadband infrastructure.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Chuck D Hosts Event on Gun Violence

The Public Enemy Frontman talked to young people about gun violence at an event at Alabama A&M. The Public Enemy Frontman talked to young people about gun violence at an event at Alabama A&M. Madison Announces Two New Projects. During the State of the City address Mayor Paul Finley announced...
DECATUR, AL
WHNT-TV

"Wreaths for Veterans" Needs More Volunteers

"Wreaths for Veterans" volunteers say with the holidays quickly approaching, they need more hands in Huntsville to make sure each of the thousands of fallen soldiers in the area has a wreath on their grave. “Wreaths for Veterans” Needs More Volunteers. "Wreaths for Veterans" volunteers say with the holidays...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Local Students Collecting Water for Jackson Mississippi

The students at Sheffield Junior High School are working with a local nonprofit to collect bottled water. Local Students Collecting Water for Jackson Mississippi. The students at Sheffield Junior High School are working with a local nonprofit to collect bottled water. Mason Dixon Bakery Participates In ‘Shop Local-Oply’. A...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Local Organization Hosts Health Fair for Rural Seniors

The Care Center partnered with seniors' organizations to host a health fair in New Hope. Local Organization Hosts Health Fair for Rural Seniors. The Care Center partnered with seniors' organizations to host a health fair in New Hope. Mason Dixon Bakery Participates In ‘Shop Local-Oply’. A local bakery is...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy