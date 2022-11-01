Read full article on original website
Warning of fewer rental properties as landlords squeezed
Renters could find it more difficult to find properties in the next year or two as landlords struggle with higher mortgage rates, MPs have heard. Ray Boulger, from mortgage broker John Charcol, said landlords may be more reluctant to hold on to buy-to-let properties which could have a "serious impact" on the availability of homes.
Cost of living: 'My children have no idea we're here to keep warm'
Many people who are struggling to heat their homes and unable to afford trips out are turning to their local libraries for support and warmth this winter. Alexandra Mitchell, 28, says Chelmsford Library has become her sanctuary. It is one of the only places she can take her two children, aged three and one.
Boston: Thousands of cannabis plants found in disused shop
About 3,000 plants believed to be cannabis have been found in a disused shop in Lincolnshire, police have said. The discovery was made by officers patrolling the Market Place, Boston, on Tuesday. A bed and a living area were also found in the building and the plants were located on...
The bleak world of trafficked children and modern slavery
Modern slavery. Domestic servitude. Trafficking. Exploitation. Whatever name you want to call it, increasing numbers of vulnerable people - many of them children - are being brought into England and Wales, often having been fed lies about employment, education and an elevated standard of living. What they face instead is...
Serious Birmingham fire engulfs 300 tonnes of scrap metal
An estimated 300 tonnes of scrap metal have been consumed in a fire at a recycling centre. Eight crews from West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) were called to Bordesley Green Road in Birmingham at about 04:45 GMT. Nearby Landor Street has been closed while 38 firefighters tackle the blaze, with...
Lewes Bonfire Night: Authorities urge people not to travel to event
People are being urged not to travel to a hugely-popular bonfire event taking place on Saturday. Emergency services want people to attend "local" bonfire celebrations, rather than Lewes Bonfire Night. The event, which sees dozens of colourful effigies being torched, previously attracted up to 60,000 people, and about 30,000 flocked...
Farmers look after livestock but not themselves
Many farmers are great at looking after their livestock but not at taking care of themselves, according to Jock Gibson. The farmer, from Forres in Moray, said when times get hard and the challenges mount up it was difficult to step away and concentrate on yourself. Mr Gibson said: "We're...
