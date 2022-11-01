Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Man United face Europa League playoff despite first Garnacho goal in win over Real Sociedad
Alejandro Garnacho scored his first Manchester United goal but a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad wasn't enough to avoid finishing second in their Europa League group and facing a playoff against a team dropping out of the Champions League. United needed to win by a two-goal margin in San Sebastian...
FOX Sports
Does Jordan Pefok still deserve USMNT call-up for World Cup?
Jordan Pefok was one of the most prolific goalscorers in the German Bundesliga to start the 2022-23 campaign, and undoubtedly the most in-form striker in the United States men's national team player pool, which made his omission from Gregg Berhalter's September roster head-scratching. Now, with other USMNT strikers hitting their...
CBS Sports
Champions League: How a rare tiebreaker cost PSG first in group and could result in a tougher knockout draw
Gianluigi Donnarumma's reaction when speaking to Paris Saint-Germain head coach Christophe Galtier after Wednesday's 2-1 UEFA Champions League win away at Juventus said it all. The Italy international appeared to ask his boss a question -- presumably about top spot in Group H -- and clearly did not expect the...
Championship roundup: Burnley leave it late while QPR draw with Norwich
Goals in added time from the substitutes Manuel Benson and Halil Dervisoglu saw Burnley again come from behind to win as they beat Rotherham 3-2. The Millers appeared to have pulled off a stunning away win as goals from Ben Wiles and substitute Chiedozie Ogbene twice edged them in front, with Jay Rodriguez providing Burley’s reply.
FOX Sports
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 18: Casemiro
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. If Brazil lines up with one holding midfielder in Qatar, you can almost guarantee that it will be Casemiro. Casemiro, a five-time Champions League-winner with Real Madrid, has earned a reputation for being a defensive menace in the midfield and Brazil will need all of that energy to balance their wealth of attacking talent.
BBC
Scottish gossip: Celtic, Hibs, Aberdeen, Livingston, St Johnstone
Manager Ange Postecoglou says he takes full responsibility for Celtic's failed Champions League campaign, but is convinced his "bold approach" can make an impact at the highest level. (Times) Postecoglou is not disheartened by Celtic's heavy defeat by Real Madrid at the Bernabeu and insists his side have "grown" from...
BBC
Merthyr Town eyeing FA Cup 'opportunity' - Ricardo Rees
FA Cup - Buxton v Merthyr Town. Date: Saturday, 5 November Time:15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales Sport. Merthyr Town striker Ricardo Rees believes the side are capable of advancing in the FA Cup and secure a lucrative tie against an EFL team in the second round. Southern...
BBC
Darwin Nunez: Liverpool striker 'star in the making', says Robbie Fowler
Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler believes striker Darwin Nunez will be a success at the club despite a stuttering start to his Anfield career. The £64m summer buy from Benfica, who was sent off against Crystal Palace in August, has scored seven goals in 15 appearances for the Reds. "We've...
BBC
Liam Rosenior: Hull City boss says return to the club as head coach gave him goosebumps
Newly-appointed Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior said his return to the club gave him goosebumps. The 38-year-old spent five seasons with the Tigers as a player and signed a two-and-a-half-year deal to replace Shota Arveladze on Thursday. Rosenior started the season in interim charge of League One side Derby...
Joy for Rico Lewis as Manchester City recover to see off Sevilla
Rico Lewis should long remember a first ever Manchester City start because the boy from Bury fired in a sparkling equaliser on his full debut to become the second-youngest Englishman at 17 years old and 346 days to score in the Champions League. Lewis, on the books at the club...
The Champions League group stage is over, and it got pretty weird along the way
After some emphatic wins and bizarre scenes, we’re down to the final 16 in the UEFA Champions League. The group stage concluded on Wednesday, with late goals on matchday six impacting the status of several teams. In the end, the Premier League and Bundesliga each saw their four representatives advance, with three more knockout round qualifiers from Serie A, two from Portugal, and one each from Spain and Belgium. Next Monday, November 7, UEFA will conduct the round of 16 draw at 6:00am Eastern, with the following two pools: Group winners: Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea, Manchester City, Napoli, Porto, Real Madrid, Tottenham Group runners-up:...
Comments / 0