BBC

Abandoned and distressed dog tied to lamp-post near Derby RSPCA centre

RSPCA staff are caring for a dog dumped on the doorstep of one of the charity's rehoming centres. CCTV footage shows a young woman tying the German Shepherd to a lamp-post then leaving as the distressed dog tries to follow her. RSPCA inspectors are now trying to establish why the...
UPI News

Dog rescued after 18 hours trapped in rabbit hole

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England came to the rescue of a dog who was trapped in a rabbit hole for about 18 hours. The Poole Fire Station said firefighters were summoned to Wareham Forest on Wednesday to rescue small dog named Penny who had been trapped in a rabbit hole for about 18 hours.
Tyla

Man given six months to live after hairdresser pressured him to get dodgy mole checked out

When Nicholas Smithson first noticed the black mole growing on the back of his neck in late 2021, he was told by his GP that he had nothing to worry about. Even after it grew to the size of a pea and started to scab, two different doctors assured him that it was harmless. That's why, as far as the Queensland native was concerned, he had nothing to worry about.
The Independent

Mum suddenly collapses and dies just five weeks after giving birth because of a ‘preventable’ blood clot

A beloved mum tragically died five weeks after the birth of her youngest when she suddenly collapsed at home after suffering a ‘preventable’ blood clot, leaving the family with just one cherished picture together and calling for more awareness of the risks post-pregnancy.“Fun and loving” assistant mental health nurse, 32, was overjoyed when her beautiful baby girl, Betty Crosbie, was born on February 9, 2020, after a long pregnancy dealing with pelvic pain which meant she struggled to move around.Only one picture was ever taken of Samantha with her three children as her life was cruelly cut short on March...
pawesome.net

Dog’s Reaction To Owner Stepping On Paw Will Leave You In Stitches

Imagine having someone stepping on your feet while resting. Painful right?. In this video, we find user @kaja_macho walking as she is clearly distracted until she steps on the paws of her dog, who is casually resting in the hallway. It’s a hilarious video intended for fun since we find the dog singing the lyrics of loving me again by Jon Newman. Specifically, the howling out in pain part.
Newsweek

Mailman's Reaction to Dog Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'Overreaction'

A mailman has been caught on camera overreacting when greeted by a "friendly" dog as he drops off a package. The internet has been left in stitches thanks to a video posted by @duttydan365 on TikTok. The postal worker can be seen scurrying off the premises while the American XL bully follows behind, wagging his tail. You can watch the video here.
The Independent

Man sent to morgue ‘still alive’ after doctor opens body bag ‘to find his eyes open’

A hospital in Australia is under investigation after nurses allegedly sent a man to the morgue in a body bag while still alive. Kevin Reid, a palliative care patient, supposedly died in Rockingham General Hospital on 5 September. But a doctor’s discovery suggests the patient could have actually died on 6 September – despite having already been sent to the morgue.The realisation that a grave error was made struck when the doctor unzipped the body bag and found fresh blood on the patient’s gown and saw his eyes were open, according to reports. On 5 September, nurses believed Mr...
pethelpful.com

Video of Shelter Dog Whose Owners Turned Their Back on Her Is So Sad

The life of a shelter dog is never easy, but can you imagine adjusting to a new, isolated life after being rejected by your family? That's the difficult reality for Lola, a 5-year-old shelter dog in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. After being rescued as a stray and returned to the address on her microchip, her former family 'slammed the door in her face,' and left her to face shelter life alone.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

