Retirees stunned after spotting a mysterious giant cat on their office CCTV walking through the sand dunes
A Western Australia couple has reignited the belief that cougars are hiding in the country after capturing a mystery big cat on CCTV. Wayne and Helen Gardiner spotted the feline from their home in Lancelin, about 125km north of Perth, and are determined what they saw was too big to be a feral cat.
BBC
Abandoned and distressed dog tied to lamp-post near Derby RSPCA centre
RSPCA staff are caring for a dog dumped on the doorstep of one of the charity's rehoming centres. CCTV footage shows a young woman tying the German Shepherd to a lamp-post then leaving as the distressed dog tries to follow her. RSPCA inspectors are now trying to establish why the...
Dog rescued after 18 hours trapped in rabbit hole
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England came to the rescue of a dog who was trapped in a rabbit hole for about 18 hours. The Poole Fire Station said firefighters were summoned to Wareham Forest on Wednesday to rescue small dog named Penny who had been trapped in a rabbit hole for about 18 hours.
Man given six months to live after hairdresser pressured him to get dodgy mole checked out
When Nicholas Smithson first noticed the black mole growing on the back of his neck in late 2021, he was told by his GP that he had nothing to worry about. Even after it grew to the size of a pea and started to scab, two different doctors assured him that it was harmless. That's why, as far as the Queensland native was concerned, he had nothing to worry about.
The body of a 54-year-old missing woman was found inside a 22-foot python after it swallowed her whole
A search party for a woman in Indonesia discovered an unusually bloated snake. When they cut it open, they found the missing woman's intact body.
natureworldnews.com
Elephant Locked for 50 Years in Zoo's Concrete Pit Dies Less Than Six Months After Rescue
Guillermina the elephant was mourning her mother's death caused by so far an unidentified chronic illness, five months after it was rescued inside an Argentinean zoo's concrete pit. Her mother, Pocha, lived 50 years in the pit which is almost her entire life. According to NewsWeek, she died just five...
Family reveal how their beloved three-year-old chihuahua Belle was mauled to death by two 'vicious' dogs while out on early morning walk
A family has revealed how their beloved three-year-old chihuahua was mauled to death by two 'vicious' dogs while out on an early morning walk. Tracey Logan, 51, was out for a walk with her chihuahua Belle on Wednesday morning when two dogs raced around a corner and attacked her pet.
Woman’s Granddaughter Falls Through Floor and What’s Underneath Is Shocking
I would have no idea what to do.
Tourist is fined an eye-watering $2,300 after he was caught brazenly feeding BISCUITS to a dingo on Fraser Island
A tourist has been hit with a $2,300 fine after he was photographed feeding biscuits to a dingo on a holiday island where the species are protected. The Australian man, 23, was observed feeding the dingo while waiting in line for a ferry on backpacker-favourite Fraser Island which is about 250km north of Brisbane, and is also known as K'gari.
Little Rock animal lovers demand answers after discovering dog they say starved to death
Little Rock animal lovers are demanding answers from the city after discovering a dead dog in town, and they say animal control had been called days prior.
I walked on all fours & barked after being raised by wild dogs from the age of three when parents locked me outside
WHEN seven-year-old Oxana was discovered living in a dog kennel, authorities were horrified by the appalling conditions her alcoholic parents had left her to live in. But when the young girl crawled out of the pen on all fours and could only speak through barks it was like nothing they’d ever seen before.
Schoolboy, 12, died in front of horrified parents after crashing toboggan into member of staff on indoor ski slope
A YOUNG boy was killed in a “freak accident” at an indoor ski slope when his sled crashed into a member of staff, it’s been revealed. Louis Watkiss, 12, died while on a night out with pals at the SnowDome in Tamworth, Staffordshire, on September 24, 2021.
Mum suddenly collapses and dies just five weeks after giving birth because of a ‘preventable’ blood clot
A beloved mum tragically died five weeks after the birth of her youngest when she suddenly collapsed at home after suffering a ‘preventable’ blood clot, leaving the family with just one cherished picture together and calling for more awareness of the risks post-pregnancy.“Fun and loving” assistant mental health nurse, 32, was overjoyed when her beautiful baby girl, Betty Crosbie, was born on February 9, 2020, after a long pregnancy dealing with pelvic pain which meant she struggled to move around.Only one picture was ever taken of Samantha with her three children as her life was cruelly cut short on March...
Dog waits outside house for weeks not realising owners abandoned him
This one is a tearjerker, so be prepared. A loyal dog waited outside his owners' house for weeks, not knowing he had been abandoned. Salvatore spent two weeks waiting outside the property in Florida, thinking that his owners would return. But they never did. After spotting the poor pooch, neighbours...
pawesome.net
Dog’s Reaction To Owner Stepping On Paw Will Leave You In Stitches
Imagine having someone stepping on your feet while resting. Painful right?. In this video, we find user @kaja_macho walking as she is clearly distracted until she steps on the paws of her dog, who is casually resting in the hallway. It’s a hilarious video intended for fun since we find the dog singing the lyrics of loving me again by Jon Newman. Specifically, the howling out in pain part.
Dozens of starving dogs found living amongst faeces and decomposing puppies in ‘horrendous’ Welsh house
Shocking footage shows the inside of a faeces and urine-ridden house that a dog breeder subjected dozens of animals to. Julie Elizabeth Newcombe, 42, of Trefil Road, Tredegar was found to be keeping 90 dogs in "disgusting conditions" inside her Blaenau Gwent, Wales house. Footage filmed inside the property captures...
Mailman's Reaction to Dog Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'Overreaction'
A mailman has been caught on camera overreacting when greeted by a "friendly" dog as he drops off a package. The internet has been left in stitches thanks to a video posted by @duttydan365 on TikTok. The postal worker can be seen scurrying off the premises while the American XL bully follows behind, wagging his tail. You can watch the video here.
Woman left in hysterics after dad catches 'multi-legged creature' in the bathroom
A mum says she was left in hysterics when she came home to discover her dad had hunted down and 'trapped' a creature lurking in her bathroom, only for it to turn out to be something much less scary. Jen Robinson's dad, Pete Robinson, had popped over to fix a...
Man sent to morgue ‘still alive’ after doctor opens body bag ‘to find his eyes open’
A hospital in Australia is under investigation after nurses allegedly sent a man to the morgue in a body bag while still alive. Kevin Reid, a palliative care patient, supposedly died in Rockingham General Hospital on 5 September. But a doctor’s discovery suggests the patient could have actually died on 6 September – despite having already been sent to the morgue.The realisation that a grave error was made struck when the doctor unzipped the body bag and found fresh blood on the patient’s gown and saw his eyes were open, according to reports. On 5 September, nurses believed Mr...
pethelpful.com
Video of Shelter Dog Whose Owners Turned Their Back on Her Is So Sad
The life of a shelter dog is never easy, but can you imagine adjusting to a new, isolated life after being rejected by your family? That's the difficult reality for Lola, a 5-year-old shelter dog in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. After being rescued as a stray and returned to the address on her microchip, her former family 'slammed the door in her face,' and left her to face shelter life alone.
