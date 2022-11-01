Since October 2021, your article reports that due to the expansion of sports bets and online casino betting, Connecticut took in $45 million. At first glance this sounds like a win-win for everyone, no pun intended: gamblers enjoy betting on sports using just their phones or computers, the state rakes in revenue. This would seem to justify the decision to expand online and in-person sports betting.

