After vowing to make Twitter a bastion of “free speech”—and declaring just over a week ago that “comedy is now legal on Twitter”—Elon Musk announced a new policy on Sunday that will remove accounts engaging in the type of “impersonation” that comedians and others have using a way to humorously protest his takeover of the social network in recent days. “Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended,” Musk, who has previously said he opposed permanent bans, including the one imposed on Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection, tweeted Sunday evening. He added that while users previously received a warning before suspension, moving forward “there will be no warning.” Celebrities such as comedian Kathy Griffin and Mad Men star Rich Sommer have already have their accounts removed for changing their usernames and photos to match Musk’s. Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning. This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.

