Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: Record high and a little rain this weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We ended the work week on a high note, literally. High temperatures soared into the lower half of the 70s, but falling short of the record high of 78 degrees. That may change on Saturday. We expect to come close to, if not break the record high on Saturday, which stands at 75 degrees from 2015. A warm wind will blow, which will also help to nudge us up a little more. A weak cold front will move through Saturday night, which will bring in a few hours of rain, and slightly cooler air for Sunday, though still well above average. At this point, we don’t expect to break any records on Sunday, but we won’t be far from it. Sunday’s record stands at 72 degrees. Any rain early Sunday should end, leaving us with more dry weather for the rest of the weekend.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Record warmth this afternoon, but it comes with gusty winds
ROCHESTER, N.Y. It is a wonderful start across the region this morning as temperatures are starting near 60 degrees!. We are only going to warm up once again as we move through our Saturday. Highs this afternoon will reach record temperatures as we are forecasting a high of 75 degrees. This would tie the record of 75 set back in 2015, and we have a good chance to break that later today.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Beautiful weather into the weekend with possible record warmth
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There will be mostly sunny skies for Friday with temperatures climbing into the low 70s. There will be a little breeze this afternoon but the weather looks great for any outdoor plans. Possible record warmth for Saturday is in store as temperatures reach the mid and perhaps upper 70s. The current record is 75 degrees set in 2015.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Warmer air on the way, near record warmth this weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Areas that made it into the sunshine Wednesday afternoon also made it into the 60s. Lakeshore communities were stuck in the 50s, and that may be the case again on Thursday, thanks to an onshore flow. Away from the lake, we’ll warm well into the 60s on Thursday and lower 70s on Friday. Our warmest day will likely be Saturday, with mid-70s not out of the question.
Flu cases in Monroe County rise to over 200 in one week
Last week, there were 48 flu cases in Monroe County, which makes this a 166 increase in influenza cases.
Sunrise Smart Start: Frost Ave. murder arrest, Mayor Evans on violence
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, November 4, 2022.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Penfield woman waits six weeks for Frontier to repair phone line
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s not just RG&E customers furious about customer service issues, another utility in Rochester is feeling the heat too. News10NBC has taken an increased number of complaints about Frontier recently, including one from a homeowner in Penfield who has been waiting more than six weeks to have her phone line repaired.
Water Scare: Canandaigua corrects typo in water report
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Canandaigua has issued a correction in the water level reports released back in October. Water is safe to use and drink like you normally would, officials said. According to the town, a public notice was released on Oct. 19, saying there was a presence of trihalomethanes far beyond the […]
30-year-old missing from Clifton Springs Hospital
Monahan left Clifton Springs Hospital against medical advice and has not been seen or heard from since. It is believed he may be in Wayne County area or the City of Rochester.
Town of Canandaigua announces water contamination level is corrected
Town officials also added that there is currently no boil advisory in effect and there are no restrictions on water usage.
DEC issues $500,000 penalty against Ontario County Landfill owner and operators
Multiple waste services will pay a $500,000 civil penalty for violating the State Environmental Conservation Law and are required to implement comprehensive corrective actions to help prevent future violations at the facility.
WKTV
Gaetano Construction bought by Rochester construction business, Pike Company
UTICA, N.Y. -- On Monday, a fifth-generation construction business, The Pike Company (Pike) bought Charles Gaetano Construction Corporation (Gaetano) and C2C Construction Solutions, LLC (C2C). Gaetano was a second-generation construction corporation, founded in 1960. Gaetano was a member of the Utica business community for more than 60 years. Gaetano’s success...
Bill Carpenter, CEO of RTS, announced retirement
According to Carpenter, he worked with RTS for 12 years — 11 of those years he served as the CEO.
Police investigate fatal stabbing on Frost Avenue in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a fatal stabbing along Frost Avenue in the city. Officers were called to the area of Frost Avenue at Olean Street around 6:45 p.m. Thursday. They found a 42-year-old man who had been stabbed at least once. He was taken to URMC, where he later died. Investigators […]
WHEC TV-10
HEAP to accept applications beginning Nov. 1
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Applications are now open to get help heating your home. This is for the federally funded Home Energy Assistance Program, or HEAP. You’re encouraged to apply sooner rather than later with funds being limited. This year, HEAP can provide up to $976 for low- and middle-income households, along with senior citizens.
Police investigating Wednesday afternoon shooting in Rochester
Details are limited at this time.
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Bubba
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Bubba is a 4-year-old dog looking for a loving home. Bubba is one playful guy! He would play all day long if you’d let him. He’d be happiest as your only pet because he doesn’t enjoy the company of other dogs. Do you have room in your life for a playful, super cute boy? Then come meet Bubba soon!
Ontario County woman hit by car in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old Ontario County woman was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Rochester Wednesday. It happened in the area of Genesee Street and Congress Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Police say the woman is expected to survive despite the severity of her injuries. The driver stayed on scene and will […]
Another Take 5 NYS Lottery winner in Rochester
The Take 5 winning ticket for the November 4 evening drawing is worth just over $22,000.
13 WHAM
Local man describes 'overwhelmed' hospital emergency room
Rochester, N.Y. — Hospitals in Western New York and across the nation are facing a shortage of nurses and an influx of patients, causing long wait times and overwhelming emergency rooms. One man who spoke to 13WHAM said his wife, along with many other patients, waited hours in a...
Comments / 0