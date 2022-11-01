ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We ended the work week on a high note, literally. High temperatures soared into the lower half of the 70s, but falling short of the record high of 78 degrees. That may change on Saturday. We expect to come close to, if not break the record high on Saturday, which stands at 75 degrees from 2015. A warm wind will blow, which will also help to nudge us up a little more. A weak cold front will move through Saturday night, which will bring in a few hours of rain, and slightly cooler air for Sunday, though still well above average. At this point, we don’t expect to break any records on Sunday, but we won’t be far from it. Sunday’s record stands at 72 degrees. Any rain early Sunday should end, leaving us with more dry weather for the rest of the weekend.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO