ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country 96.9

LP Building Solutions Announces $400 Million Expansion at New Limerick Plant

One of southern Aroostook County’s largest employers is about to get bigger, thanks to a major investment announced on Wednesday. LP Building Solutions says it will invest close to $400 million to expand its LP (Louisiana-Pacific) Houlton facility in New Limerick to manufacture more of its flagship siding product, known as SmartSide. This comes on the heels of a $150 million investment rolled out in August to convert the facility from the manufacture of oriented strand board to the company’s new SmartSide trim and siding product.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Penobscot County

A Presque Isle man is facing numerous charges following a high-speed police chase early Wednesday morning from Medway to Lincoln, Maine. The East Millinocket Police Department says Sgt. Michael Kennedy pulled over a car on Interstate 95 shortly after 4:00 a.m. after observing defects on the vehicle as it left the Circle K convenience store in Medway. While Sgt. Kennedy was speaking with occupants in the car, the driver allegedly took off at a high rate of speed.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Woman sentenced for trafficking meth

BANGOR — A federal judge sentenced a Presque Isle woman for trafficking methamphetamine. 32-year-old Crystal Greenlaw pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Court records show Greenlaw and her co-conspirators obtained meth in western and southern states from sources in Mexico. The drugs...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Big Country 96.9

12-Year-Old Boy Arrested for Threatening with a Gun in Ashland, Maine

12-Year-Old Male Arrested for Threatening with a Gun. The Ashland Police Department arrested a 12-year-old boy on Monday for criminal threatening with a gun and other charges. Officer Daniel Rodgers responded to a complaint around 6:13 p.m. of a 12-year-old male telling kids he had a handgun at a trunk or treat parking lot in Ashland. The report also said the boy had fired the weapon earlier in the evening.
ASHLAND, ME
Big Country 96.9

Is Caribou, Maine Native, Jessica Meir Going to the Moon?

Caribou, Maine native and NASA astronaut, Jessica Meir, recently posted photos on Twitter of her practicing and simulating moonwalks. She is also seen riding in a lunar rover and doing geology missions in the Black Point Lava Flow in Arizona. Astronaut Sarah Shull works alongside her during the training exercises.
CARIBOU, ME
Big Country 96.9

Suspect Arrested Following Lengthy Standoff in Van Buren, Maine

One man is in custody following a standoff with police at a home in Van Buren which lasted close to 21 hours. At 9:17 Tuesday morning, Maine State Police say they received a report of a man, who was outside a residence at 154 Castonguay Road in Van Buren, acting erratically. At 9:25 a.m., State Police took a call from a woman reporting that her husband had been assaulted outside the home in an "unprovoked attack."
VAN BUREN, ME
Big Country 96.9

Big Country 96.9

Presque Isle, ME
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy