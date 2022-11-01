ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

$400,000 awarded to fund Pine Square improvement project

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

Harrisburg, Pa. — Owners of the Pine Square Plaza in Williamsport have received $400,000 in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) funds for planned renovations to the courtyard area.

The Pine Square improvement project applied for $1 million in RACP grant funding in July.

Although the $1 million ask proved out of range, Tony Ecker, owner of Pine Square and adjacent properties said he was very excited to hear they were awarded $400,000.

"That's no small amount," he said. "Our number one priority will be to fix the outside, making the courtyard more ADA accessible,and improving the stage area," he added.

About half of his original $1 million budget was planned for outdoor improvements. "Now comes the process of working with contractors to see how much we can achieve with the grant money," Ecker said.

“The Pine Square project will redefine city living and will no doubt attract economic growth in the City,” said Sen. Gene Yaw, who worked with the City of Williamsport to make these funds available.

“I look forward to seeing the completed vision come to life and appreciate the state’s investment in our community. I was happy to lend my support for this project,” Yaw added.

The project focuses on developing a “live-work-play” complex in the heart of Williamsport, offering apartments, restaurants, retail spaces and more. The space is already a popular backdrop for photography--for senior photos, prom photos, and other special occasions.

The original plan was for the the rear entranceway to the courtyard, which is adjacent to Trade and Transit II, to be updated, as well as the square’s outdoor seating area.

Ecker plans for the surface of Pine Square to be leveled and paved, and the stage area, which currently consists of plywood on a planter, to be revamped, with a new bandshell-type design.

"The flagstones are more of an obstacle course," Ecker told NCPA in July . "They're uneven with no plumbing or street drain. We hope to put a concrete slab down to level the ground and create proper drainage," he said.

“Senator Yaw has been a leader on securing funds for important projects like this in the district,” said Jason Fitzgerald, President of Penn Strategies, which facilitated Pine Square’s application to the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget.

RACP, a $3.1 billion state program, provides grants for development projects that boost the economic, civic, cultural, recreational, or historical value of the surrounding community.

NorthcentralPA.com

