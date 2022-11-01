Read full article on original website
Related
Toms River, NJ realtor accused of $1M arson
A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 p.m. on...
Two Virginia residents charged with brazenly attempting home invasion in New Jersey
Two Virginia residents are behind bars in Monmouth County, New Jersey for their alleged roles in a brazen attempt at a home invasion and robbery in Marlboro Township earlier this year. Acori Knox, 21, of Hampton, Virginia and Lauren McNeil, 24, of Newport News, Virginia stand accused of orchestrating a...
Private music teacher accused of raping teen in NJ studio
JERSEY CITY — A private music teacher has been accused of sexually abusing a male student repeatedly over a four-year span in his Jersey City studio. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 62-year-old David Musial on Thursday. The assaults happened when the victim was between...
15 arrested in ring that cops say ‘flooded’ N.J. city’s streets with illegal guns
State and federal authorities say they’ve dismantled a South Carolina-to-Paterson gun-trafficking ring in which firearms were bought cheaply down South and then sold at big markups on city streets. NJ Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin came to St. Luke Baptist Church in Paterson Thursday to announce the indictment of...
Trenton Man Arrested For Shoplifting $1,134. Items From East Windsor Target
November 4, 2022 EAST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–East Windsor Police Department responded on October 31, 2022 to the East Windsor Target…
New York man sentenced for hit-and-run, eluding in Seaside Heights
A Staten Island man who caused an accident in Seaside Heights, fled the scene, and led police on a pursuit around and then outside of the borough has received a prison sentence. Antwan McPhatter, 27, of Staten Island, New York previously pleaded guilty and has now been sentenced to five...
Paterson Gangsters Acted As Middlemen In Gun Trafficking Ring That Brought Firearms To NJ: AG
Nine members of a Paterson gun trafficking ring were among 15 people indicted on various charges for their roles in bringing more than 120 firearms from South Carolina to New Jersey, state officials announced. The investigation dismantled the criminal enterprise, took 12 guns off the street — including an assault...
A gunman at large and 2 wounded cops: Why didn’t officials send out any citywide alerts?
The first alert came in at 2:05 p.m. “PD setting up a perimeter, report shooter on a roof with long gun and large amount of rounds fired,” came the message from Breaking News Network, a service that monitors police scanner traffic. The story of a supposed rooftop gunman in...
Arrest made in string of Long Branch, NJ shootings
LONG BRANCH — An arrest was made in one of five shootings during the Columbus Day weekend, which led to the cancellation of a high school football game. Three shootings took place over nine hours on Oct. 10 including one in broad daylight at about 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Halberton Place and North 5th Avenue, according to Acting Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
Feds raid homes, businesses in NJ as part of $545M catalytic converter theft ring
Federal agents have arrested several New Jersey residents as part of a massive, nationwide catalytic converter theft ring. A total of 21 people across five states face federal charges outlined in two separate indictments filed in California and Oklahoma, as first reported by Patch. Federal prosecutors are seeking over $545...
NJ group proposing Red Bank apartment complex for adults with autism
A New Jersey-based nonprofit has its sights set on crafting an apartment complex in Monmouth County specifically for individuals with autism spectrum disorder. A first-of-its-kind study from Parents With A Plan, based in Morris County, found that 73% of "neuro-diverse" adults in New Jersey are currently living with aging family. Tens of thousands have caregivers over the age of 60, according to their survey that was conducted between March and August of this year.
wrnjradio.com
Landlocked salmon recently stocked in three lakes in Northwest New Jersey
NORTHWEST, NJ – New Jersey Fish and Wildlife’s Hackettstown State Fish Hatchery crew recently stocked 2,400 landlocked salmon averaging 16.3 inches in length. Merrill Creek Reservoir is scheduled to be stocked Nov. 16 with 700 fish, once fall fish sampling operations are completed. The landlocked salmon were acquired...
Federal authorities bust catalytic converter theft ring with ties to New Jersey
A nationwide catalytic converter theft ring investigation ended with several arrests and raids by the FBI – including in New Jersey.
New Jersey Globe
Two more charged in Perth Amboy gift card for ballots scheme
Two Perth Amboy women were charged with witness tampering after they allegedly harassed the cooperating witness in a scheme to trade absentee ballots for a $20 Shop-Rite gift card. Maria Peralta and Annet Sanchez face summonses from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s office for putting personal information about the cooperating witness....
wrnjradio.com
State police seeking public’s assistance with identifying man wanted for robbery in Morris County
MORRIS PLAINS BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – The New Jersey State Police and the Morris Plains Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect wanted for allegedly scamming and robbing a victim in Morris Plains Borough. On October 21, at around 5:15 p.m., the suspect...
thedigestonline.com
Inside NJ’s Hippest Brick Oven Pizzeria
Pizza might be the one constant in dining that never goes out of style. New York, Sicilian, bar pie, Detroit, Neapolitan— the list of pizza styles goes on, each one moving into the number one spot briefly before being dethroned by another worthy form. Thousands of NY-style slice shops, legendary bar pies such as Patsy’s in Paterson, rich tomato pies from dueling shops in a Trenton suburb, and so much more go into making New Jersey what is easily the greatest destination for pizza in the world.
Suspect from one of three 24-hour shooting incidents in Long Branch is arrested
A Monmouth County man who is allegedly responsible for one of three shootings in a 24-hour period last month between Long Branch and West Long Branch has been arrested and charged, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago. The gunman from one of three shootings that took place over...
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Serves Up Some Unbelievable Pies
Fridays usually mean one thing in the Buehler household; Pizza Night. Friday night pizza has been a tradition in my house for as long as I can remember. We started doing it when my sister and I were little kids; it was the only night of the week we could have pizza.
insidernj.com
Gottheimer Complains about Stolen Cars
PORT NEWARK – A rise in car thefts in New Jersey and across the nation of late has gotten a lot of attention. It’s easy to see why. Not only is it jarring to have your car vanish – many times overnight – authorities say that the drivers of stolen vehicles often commit other violent crimes.
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0