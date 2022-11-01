ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ realtor accused of $1M arson

A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 p.m. on...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Private music teacher accused of raping teen in NJ studio

JERSEY CITY — A private music teacher has been accused of sexually abusing a male student repeatedly over a four-year span in his Jersey City studio. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 62-year-old David Musial on Thursday. The assaults happened when the victim was between...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Arrest made in string of Long Branch, NJ shootings

LONG BRANCH — An arrest was made in one of five shootings during the Columbus Day weekend, which led to the cancellation of a high school football game. Three shootings took place over nine hours on Oct. 10 including one in broad daylight at about 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Halberton Place and North 5th Avenue, according to Acting Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ

As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

NJ group proposing Red Bank apartment complex for adults with autism

A New Jersey-based nonprofit has its sights set on crafting an apartment complex in Monmouth County specifically for individuals with autism spectrum disorder. A first-of-its-kind study from Parents With A Plan, based in Morris County, found that 73% of "neuro-diverse" adults in New Jersey are currently living with aging family. Tens of thousands have caregivers over the age of 60, according to their survey that was conducted between March and August of this year.
RED BANK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Landlocked salmon recently stocked in three lakes in Northwest New Jersey

NORTHWEST, NJ – New Jersey Fish and Wildlife’s Hackettstown State Fish Hatchery crew recently stocked 2,400 landlocked salmon averaging 16.3 inches in length. Merrill Creek Reservoir is scheduled to be stocked Nov. 16 with 700 fish, once fall fish sampling operations are completed. The landlocked salmon were acquired...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Two more charged in Perth Amboy gift card for ballots scheme

Two Perth Amboy women were charged with witness tampering after they allegedly harassed the cooperating witness in a scheme to trade absentee ballots for a $20 Shop-Rite gift card. Maria Peralta and Annet Sanchez face summonses from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s office for putting personal information about the cooperating witness....
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Inside NJ’s Hippest Brick Oven Pizzeria

Pizza might be the one constant in dining that never goes out of style. New York, Sicilian, bar pie, Detroit, Neapolitan— the list of pizza styles goes on, each one moving into the number one spot briefly before being dethroned by another worthy form. Thousands of NY-style slice shops, legendary bar pies such as Patsy’s in Paterson, rich tomato pies from dueling shops in a Trenton suburb, and so much more go into making New Jersey what is easily the greatest destination for pizza in the world.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
insidernj.com

Gottheimer Complains about Stolen Cars

PORT NEWARK – A rise in car thefts in New Jersey and across the nation of late has gotten a lot of attention. It’s easy to see why. Not only is it jarring to have your car vanish – many times overnight – authorities say that the drivers of stolen vehicles often commit other violent crimes.
NEWARK, NJ
