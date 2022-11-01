Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville man charged with fleeing traffic stop
A 19-year-old Statesville man was charged after authorities said he fled a traffic stop on Oct. 25. Anthony James Sadler of Cambridge Place, was charged with felony counts of flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle and misdemeanor counts of reckless driving, speeding, registration plate not displayed and no operator’s license and infractions of driving left of center, failure to stop at steady red light, failure to stop at a stop sign and unsafe traffic movement. A magistrate set bond at $45,000.
Iredell sheriff: Man broke into four homes, assaulted one person
A man was arrested after he was found in a homeowner’s living room Wednesday morning, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Mauricio Samuel Christian, 35, of Rougement, was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony breaking and entering to terrorize/injure and felony larceny after breaking and entering and misdemeanor counts of attempt to break and enter, breaking and entering, assault and resisting a public officer. A magistrate set bond at $50,000.
Victim Identified in Deadly Catawba County Accident
NEWTON, N.C. — Troopers responded to a deadly accident in Catawba County early Friday morning. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 6:15 a.m. on Hwy 16 at Mount Olive Church Road. A 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser was traveling north on Hwy 16 and attempting to turn left on to Mount Olive Church Road. The driver failed to yield the right away troopers say and collided with a 2010 Nissan Versa that was headed southbound.
Three face drug, weapons charges after two traffic stops near Mooresville
Two stops for traffic violations led to drug and weapons charges for three people, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Antonio Dejuan Hall, 28, of Charlotte, John Lewis Sheppard Jr., 22, of Gastonia and Donavon Jacques Murphy, 25, of Mount Hall were arrested in the two stops, Campbell said. Hall was...
Forsyth County sheriff's deputies arrest suspect after pharmacy break-in
CLEMMONS, N.C. — Forsyth County sheriff's deputies arrested a suspect after a break-in at a pharmacy. The sheriff's office said they responded to an alarm at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Plaza in Clemmons at 2:54 a.m. on Tuesday. Investigators saw a broken window and said deputies saw...
Morganton man convicted after killing long-time friend in 2020
MORGANTON, N.C. — A man from Morganton was convicted of second-degree murder this past week after shooting his friend in the chest with a shotgun back in December of 2020. According to the 36th District Attorney’s Office, George Lee Allison was found guilty on Friday for the killing of Brandon Adams.
Kernersville man killed in crash
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Kernersville police are investigating a crash that killed a man. Officers were called to the crash in the 1300 block of Shields Road on Tuesday morning. Police said Jack Robbins, 32, of Kernersville, died at the scene. The other driver was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Davidson County deputies looking for owner who abandoned dogs
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an animal cruelty case after animal control found two dogs left outside with no food or water. Deputies said they were told anonymously to do a welfare check at the home where the dogs were. They said they discovered two dogs Tuesday morning […]
Active-duty NC man has gun, ammo stolen from home just before Veteran’s Day; sheriff’s office looking for suspects
The robbery happened in the 100 block of Teva Hollow Lane and investigators confirmed one gun and a "a good bit of ammo" was stolen and that thieves attempted to also steal a truck and motorcycle, but were unsuccessful.
