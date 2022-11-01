A 19-year-old Statesville man was charged after authorities said he fled a traffic stop on Oct. 25. Anthony James Sadler of Cambridge Place, was charged with felony counts of flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle and misdemeanor counts of reckless driving, speeding, registration plate not displayed and no operator’s license and infractions of driving left of center, failure to stop at steady red light, failure to stop at a stop sign and unsafe traffic movement. A magistrate set bond at $45,000.

