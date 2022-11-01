ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Lanning identifies the key to improving red zone offense

Oregon football is surging as the season heads down the stretch run. Transfer QB Bo Nix has settled in with the Ducks and new coach Dan Lanning is growing as a head coach by the week. However, the one area of the offense where Oregon just hasn’t been good all year is in the red zone. The Ducks are getting bottled up when they get in scoring range.
What Lamont Paris wants to see improve before season opener

South Carolina knew Wednesday’s exhibition wasn’t going to be perfect. There were things the GAmecocks were going to do well and fail on breaking in essentially an entirely new roster. They did their part, though, cruising to a 39-point win. But there is still a lot to clean...
