elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande Holiday Parade 2022 and Other Main Street Events
LA GRANDE – (Release from La Grande Main Street Downtown) The first snow has arrived in the Grande Ronde Valley, and it is time to think about the holidays! We are all looking forward to Plaid Friday, November 25 and Small Business Saturday on November 26, when shoppers in the region will be supporting all of La Grande’s merchants. After your holiday has begun, mark your calendars for the Annual La Grande Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting at Max on December 3 at 6 pm.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Drug Takeback Locations Available Year-round
UNION COUNTY – (Release from the Union County Safe Communities Coalition) Did you know that you don’t have to wait for a Drug Takeback Day to properly dispose of unwanted medication? Stop by any of these kiosks to properly dispose of unused, unwanted or expired drugs. OR stop by any of the mail-back locations to grab an envelope and dispose of the medication from the comfort of your home.
elkhornmediagroup.com
OTEC Holding Community Food Drive
BAKER CITY – (Release from Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative) Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative (OTEC) is holding a community food drive to help fight hunger this holiday season. Now until Monday, November 14, OTEC member-owners can drop off any non-perishable food items at any of OTEC’s four offices located in...
elkhornmediagroup.com
900 wipes, 989 diapers collected during last month’s Diaper Drive
BAKER CITY – During the month of October, Baker Relief Nursey in partnership with Lew Bros Tire Center in Baker City teamed up for a diaper drive. This drive was an effort to lessen the stress of local parents. According to organizers, they collected nine packages of wipes, a total of 900 wipes. And 15 packages of diapers, totaling 989 diapers, ranging in size from newborn to size 6.
Post Register
Traffic Alert: Multiple freeway closures on I-84 in Oregon
Sections of I-84 were closed earlier this morning. These closures are mainly due to trucks not chaining up and then blocking the roadway. I-84 eastbound milepost 256, 3 miles west of La Grande, has been closed due to a disabled vehicle creating a hazard. Drivers are asked to take a different route.
KTVB
I-84 westbound lanes reopened between Baker City and LaGrande
BAKER CITY, Ore. — Update: The Oregon Department of Transportation has reopened the westbound lanes of I-84 between Baker City and LaGrande after weather conditions promoted a closure Friday afternoon. Weather conditions and spun out trucks blocking lanes prompted the Oregon Department of Transportation to close the westbound lanes...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Wallowa Whitman National Forest Seeking Information on an Abandoned Vehicle
LA GRANDE – (Release from the U.S. Forest Service) The Wallowa-Whitman National Forest is looking for information on an abandoned vehicle located off the 21 road approximately 1/2 mile past the Spring Creek Campground. Anyone who may have seen or have information about the vehicle or elk camp that had been located next to it is urged to call the ranger district (541)-962-8500 or (541)-962- 8511 with any information.
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather: Valley rain, mountain snow and high winds impact the region today -Briana
A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon…winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM. Morning mountain snow and rain will continue off and on this afternoon and evening. Expect spotty rain showers to continue Saturday morning in the lower elevations before tapering off Saturday afternoon. Valley rain/mountain snow Sunday. Set clocks back one hour Sunday.
elkhornmediagroup.com
EOU board of trustees set to meet Nov. 9-10
LA GRANDE – (Release from Eastern Oregon University) Eastern Oregon University’s board of. trustees will host a regular board meeting on Wednesday, November 9 from 11:15 a.m.-5 p.m. and Thursday, November 10 from 9 a.m.-noon. This meeting will take place in the Dixie Lund Board Room on the...
nbcrightnow.com
Trucks spin out in snow, block I-84 in eastern OR
BAKER CITY, Ore.- UPDATE: 4:35 p.m. NOVEMBER 4, 2022 12:38 p.m. I-84 westbound is closed in eastern Oregon from Baker City exit 302 to La Grande exit 265. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) trucks have spun out on the road and are now blocking lanes. This is...
Post Register
Adventure Weather Alert: Snow storm takes out trees and utility lines in eastern Oregon
Union County, Oregon — Utility crews spent much of Friday afternoon restoring power following a damaging snow storm. Public works crews in Union County worked to reopen roads and remove downed trees and branches. Union County Emergency Services says it is the landowner's responsibility to remove trees and branches...
yaktrinews.com
PREPARE NOW: High winds pose threat of damage & power outages tonight across the Northwest
A travel alert for those of you traveling in Eastern Washington and Oregon. High winds will impact the region Friday. You can expect high winds and difficult driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles. A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon. Winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM.
elkhornmediagroup.com
LOC will press legislature for homeless funding
PENDLETON – Homelessness is a major issue, and the League of Oregon Cities’ task force has designed one way to address the problems that arise. Pendleton Mayor John Turner says the task force is getting ready to lobby the Oregon Legislature to send money to the cities. “The...
elkhornmediagroup.com
City goes with Wtechlink
PENDLETON – The Pendleton City Council has approved contracting with Wtechlink of Pendleton to be the city’s internet service provider. It’s former provider, InterMountain Education Service District, is stepping away from providing its services to some of its customers to allow it to concentrate more on serving its member school districts.
thatoregonlife.com
Hal’s Hamburgers: Making the Best Burger in Pendleton For 70 Years
For those math-lazy folks like me, that’s 1952. Wrap your brain around that for a moment. Eisenhower had just been elected president. Elizabeth II started her tenure as Queen of England. A pound of hamburger cost $.53. The average price of a new car was $1700, and you could drive it up to get a delicious cheeseburger and shake from…
elkhornmediagroup.com
52 Medication Lock Boxes were handed out during a recent event in Baker City
BAKER CITY — A total of 52 Medication Lockboxes were handed out during a recent event in Baker City. This was a combination event of a Drug Take Back Event and Lockbox Giveaway. Organizations involved with this event included the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, Eastern Oregon Coordinated Care Organization,...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Truck stolen from La Grande has been found
LA GRANDE – UPDATE- The stolen vehicle has been located in Wapato, Washington. Previous: A white F350 with LJH logo on the side doors was stolen from Walnut Street near Grande Ronde Hospital in La Grande earlier this week. According to the La Grande Police Department, the registration was...
elkhornmediagroup.com
PPD gets staffing relief and a grant for more
PENDLETON – There is light at the end of the tunnel for the understaffed Pendleton Police Department. Chief Chuck Byram said he has hired three officers and, thanks to a federal grant, is preparing to hire two more in 2023. One of the new hires, Adam Nell, will graduate...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man Injured in Eagle Cap Wilderness Horse Accident
UNION COUNTY – (Release from Union County Search and Rescue) On the afternoon of October 31, 2022, Union County Sheriff’s Office SAR received a report from the U.S. Forest (USFS) Service Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch (BMIDC) of a 62-year-old man from Grants Pass who had sustained potentially serious injuries to his pelvis after falling from a horse when it left a trail on a steep hillside. The accident occurred approximately 0.85 miles by trail from Red’s Horse Ranch in the Eagle Cap Wilderness and was reported by members of the man’s hunting party who had ridden to Red’s Horse Ranch and notified the USFS caretaker there.
elkhornmediagroup.com
County voter turnout is weak
UMATILLA COUNTY – Umatilla County’s voter turnout is always one of the lowest – if not the lowest – in Oregon. The elections division reported that on Wednesday afternoon, it had only received 22.7 percent of the ballots that were mailed out to voters. Board of Commissioners Chairman John Shafer says he’s concerned about the lack of election participation.
