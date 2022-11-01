LA GRANDE – (Release from La Grande Main Street Downtown) The first snow has arrived in the Grande Ronde Valley, and it is time to think about the holidays! We are all looking forward to Plaid Friday, November 25 and Small Business Saturday on November 26, when shoppers in the region will be supporting all of La Grande’s merchants. After your holiday has begun, mark your calendars for the Annual La Grande Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting at Max on December 3 at 6 pm.

LA GRANDE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO