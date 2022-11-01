Read full article on original website
gowatertown.net
South Dakota Democrats on a “get out the vote” tour (Audio)
YANKTON, S.D.–The Democrat Party “Get Out the Vote” caravan made a stop in Yankton yesterday. (Tuesday) Governor candidate Jamie Smith (pictured) says he needs all voters to show up….. There has been a barrage of ads attacking Smith. He says he tries to stay positive in...
hubcityradio.com
Democratic candidate for Secretary of State Tom Cool talks about his campaign
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota voters will get a say on all the state’s constitutional officers at the ballot box next week. Tom Cool of Sioux Falls is the democratic candidate for Secretary of State and says protecting voters is a critical function of the office. There is at least...
kotatv.com
Pro-marijuana group says state officials may have broken laws
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The group that pushed forward South Dakota’s medical marijuana measure in 2020 is officially sitting out of the 2022 election and not actively promoting any measure. But it’s taking a closer look at the actions from opponents of Initiated Measure 27 and other pro-marijuana measures.
dakotafreepress.com
Noem’s Money Mostly from Elsewhere; Smith Powered Mostly by South Dakota Dollars
As Kristi Noem brings out-of-state political celebs to campaign for her in Sioux Falls, John Hult of South Dakota Searchlight notes that Noem continues to be mostly funded by out-of-state donors:. Around 80% of the individual donor addresses listed on Gov. Kristi Noem’s most recent campaign finance filing are out-of-state,...
KELOLAND TV
Former police officers support legalizing marijuana
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another group has come forward to weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana for adults in South Dakota. Last week a group of Sioux Falls law enforcement, elected officials and community leaders spoke out against IM 27, a ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana for anyone 21 and older in South Dakota.
wnax.com
Public Service to Pay Taxes
The campaign pledge by Governor Kristi Noem to cut the sales tax on groceries was a topic at the District 18 legislative forum sponsored by Yankton Interchange. (Monday) Democrat Jay Williams is running for one of the House seats and says he supports that tax cut…..https://on.soundcloud.com/JP1wJ. Williams says legislators...
Does The Sioux Falls Street Department Care About Their Work?
With miles and miles of road construction just in the Sioux Falls city limits, you would think a simple repair wouldn't be a complicated project. Let's take a look at one such area that received its second go-around. The portion repaired is north of the 49th Street and Terry Avenue intersection in southwest Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
Meet the history-making sheriff of Lake County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - History was made Tuesday night, when Sarina Talich was selected as the first-ever female county sheriff in Lake County. She will be one of the only female law enforcement leaders in the state — both now, and ever. When they’re both sworn...
Sioux Falls Aldi Stores Doing Price Rewind on Thanksgiving Essentials
With Thanksgiving fast approaching, this year the Aldi stores across the nation, including the three locations right here in Sioux Falls are doing something we all can be thankful for. Aldi is rolling back the prices on Thanksgiving essentials to what they cost in 2019. They are calling it their...
sfsimplified.com
Why the city is looking to get more land by the events center campus
Simplified: The City of Sioux Falls is looking to acquire two parcels of land from the county. Both parcels are near the existing event center campus – i.e. Denny Sanford Premier Center, birdcage, convention center, arena. Here's a look at the why behind the proposed acquisition. Why it matters.
KELOLAND TV
A Sioux Falls murder victim in ‘the wrong place at the wrong time’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Bond is set at 2-million dollars cash only for the woman accused of starting a deadly fire. 35-year-old Gerri Jensen is charged with multiple counts of murder, attempted murder and arson. Court papers say Jensen got in a fight with a woman at a casino. When that woman returned to her central Sioux Falls apartment, so did Jensen.
KELOLAND TV
Anonymous tip line rolled out for SD schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You’ve likely heard the phrase, “If you see something, say something.”. A resource that just rolled out in South Dakota can help students, school staff, and community members speak up anonymously. It’s called Safe2Say South Dakota. South Dakota launched the Safe2Say...
farmforum.net
Two producers recognized at 2022 South Dakota Sheep Growers Association conference
The South Dakota Master Lamb Producers Association recognized sheep producers from Alexandria, South Dakota, and Wessington Springs, South Dakota, during this year’s South Dakota Sheep Growers Annual Convention. Kelly Froehlich, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Sheep and Goat Specialist, recognized Prairieland Farms and MB Genetics, of Alexandria, South Dakota,...
KELOLAND TV
Inside Dakota Herb marijuana dispensary in Brandon
BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Walking through the entrance to Dakota Herb dispensary on 9th Ave. in Brandon, customers are met first with a waiting room and a security window to the immediate left. Once signed in and verified as a medical patient, you would then be directed through the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Bomb threats made at three Sioux Falls businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three separate bomb threats were reported at businesses in southern Sioux Falls yesterday afternoon. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said that Costco, Dollar Tree and Goodwill each recieved calls around 5:30 p.m. from someone claiming that there was a bomb on the grounds of each facility.
South Dakota Lotto Ticket Wins Big Powerball Money
Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is one of the largest in history at $1.5 billion. Can you imagine winning this?! Well, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to it. A Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenient store just won a portion of this money.
Feeding South Dakota Giving Free Sioux Falls Thanksgiving Meals
What would Thanksgiving be without all the things that make it special - -okay, we're talking about the delicious meal that you saved all your calories for. The thing that brings everyone together around the table, or the TV, during the football game. Thanksgiving to a lot of South Dakota...
KELOLAND TV
Snow chances tonight; Big temperature swings ahead
Record or near record high temperatures were common yesterday in KELOLAND. The warm weather is pushing out of KELOLAND this morning, however, as a cold front slowly marches east. Clouds are thickening with the front. Some snow has even developed in Wyoming and parts of Montana. You can see the...
nwestiowa.com
Spirit Lake woman cited for public intox
SHELDON—A 39-year-old Spirit Lake woman was arrested about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Sheldon on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise and first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Nicole Ann Schroeder stemmed from her activities at a residence on the 300 block of Wyman...
Did You Know There’s A Secret Brunch Spot In Sioux Falls?
Whenever people want to enjoy Sunday Brunch, they usually think of establishments like Granite City, Josiah's Coffeehouse & Café, and the Phillips Avenue Diner. A local brewery doesn’t immediately come to one’s mind when considering places to visit for brunch. Well, believe it or not, there is...
