ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ualrpublicradio.org

Little Rock mayor casts vote amid Freedom of Information Act scandal

Early voting continues through Monday in Arkansas, ahead of Election Day on Tuesday. Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. cast his early ballot Wednesday at the Central Arkansas Library System’s Dee Brown Library. It comes as legal motions continue being filed in a lawsuit against the city regarding documents...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

NAACP addresses controversy at Little Rock City Hall

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The NAACP held a press conference Thursday afternoon in response to comments made by Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley. In a letter to the city attorney, Jegley made comments that the city of Little Rock may be under investigation for failure to comply with a Freedom of information request from a small business.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Landers outspends Scott by about $250K in race for Little Rock mayor

Retired auto dealer Steve Landers Sr. has raised almost $1 million in campaign contributions in the race for Little Rock mayor, more than doubling incumbent Mayor Frank Scott Jr. ‘s $403,604 total, according to campaign finance disclosure reports filed Tuesday (Nov. 1). Landers’ campaign contributions include a $400,000 loan to himself. All four candidates in […] The post Landers outspends Scott by about $250K in race for Little Rock mayor appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Jonesboro murder suspect arrested in Little Rock

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man wanted in the murder of a Jonesboro man has been arrested. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, confirmed Friday that 28-year-old Dennis Robert Williams had been arrested in Little Rock. Williams is suspected in the Oct. 3 shooting death of...
JONESBORO, AR
Black Enterprise

Ben Crump Launches $100M Lawsuit For Family of Black Man Who Died in Police Custody

Family members of a Black man killed by police last year are seeking justice, reportedly filing a $100 million wrongful death lawsuit. On Dec. 10, 2021, Terrence Caffey was involved in an altercation with employees at the Movie Tavern in Little Rock, Arkansas, while on a date. After Caffey expressed concerns about his food order, police were called to the scene to escort him out of the theater, including Capt. Mark Swagerty, an off-duty deputy working security at the theater.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
onlyinark.com

The Road to Olde Crow General Store

My eating adventures across Arkansas often take place in the company of various friends and family. Don’t get me wrong, I’m thankful for these loved ones, and while I generally prefer to share eating adventures with them, sometimes the best time is time spent alone. This was the case with my recent jaunt to Olde Crow General Store in Benton.
BENTON, AR
KATV

LRPD: Suspicious death in Mabelvale determined to be a homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 4:45 p.m.:. A Wednesday afternoon death investigation in Mabelvale has been determined to be a homicide, Little Rock police said. Police said they were called alerted of a subject down in the 11200 block of Legion Hut Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. Anyone with...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy