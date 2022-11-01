Read full article on original website
ualrpublicradio.org
Little Rock mayor casts vote amid Freedom of Information Act scandal
Early voting continues through Monday in Arkansas, ahead of Election Day on Tuesday. Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. cast his early ballot Wednesday at the Central Arkansas Library System’s Dee Brown Library. It comes as legal motions continue being filed in a lawsuit against the city regarding documents...
KATV
NAACP addresses controversy at Little Rock City Hall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The NAACP held a press conference Thursday afternoon in response to comments made by Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley. In a letter to the city attorney, Jegley made comments that the city of Little Rock may be under investigation for failure to comply with a Freedom of information request from a small business.
NAACP calls comment by Pulaski Co. prosecutor ‘politically motivated’
A day after the prosecutor in Pulaski County said he misspoke about launching an investigation into Little Rock City Hall and its handling of public record requests, the NAACP announced it wants to sit down and meet with him.
Landers outspends Scott by about $250K in race for Little Rock mayor
Retired auto dealer Steve Landers Sr. has raised almost $1 million in campaign contributions in the race for Little Rock mayor, more than doubling incumbent Mayor Frank Scott Jr. ‘s $403,604 total, according to campaign finance disclosure reports filed Tuesday (Nov. 1). Landers’ campaign contributions include a $400,000 loan to himself. All four candidates in […] The post Landers outspends Scott by about $250K in race for Little Rock mayor appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
North Little Rock man under federal indictment for arson
A North Little Rock man was indicted in federal court Wednesday and charged with setting fire to a restaurant earlier this year.
Bid winner donates to Mayor Frank Scott's re-election campaign, contract shows
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has been under heat after a Little Rock director confronted him about a mysterious contract that was not seen by the board. Director Capi Peck brought up the issue on Tuesday night after she had a constituent that came to her with an unanswered Freedom of Information Act request.
KATV
ARDOT announces required lane closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Friday that the work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve weekly lane closures. According to ARDOT, if the weather permits travel impacts are expected to occur next week, starting on Monday, Nov. 7.
KATV
North Little Rock man indicted for arson; possibly connected to a series of fires
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It was announced Thursday by the Office of the United States Attorney Eastern District of Arkansas that a North Little Rock man was indicted Wednesday for Setting fire to a local restaurant. An investigation revealed that Nathan James Hester, 37, had attempted to set fire...
Kait 8
Jonesboro murder suspect arrested in Little Rock
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man wanted in the murder of a Jonesboro man has been arrested. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, confirmed Friday that 28-year-old Dennis Robert Williams had been arrested in Little Rock. Williams is suspected in the Oct. 3 shooting death of...
Ben Crump Launches $100M Lawsuit For Family of Black Man Who Died in Police Custody
Family members of a Black man killed by police last year are seeking justice, reportedly filing a $100 million wrongful death lawsuit. On Dec. 10, 2021, Terrence Caffey was involved in an altercation with employees at the Movie Tavern in Little Rock, Arkansas, while on a date. After Caffey expressed concerns about his food order, police were called to the scene to escort him out of the theater, including Capt. Mark Swagerty, an off-duty deputy working security at the theater.
Homeowners in Little Rock’s Central High Historic District could lose designation and funds
People who live and develop in the Central High Historic District in Little Rock fear the neighborhood could lose its status and perks if the city does not make the area more attractive for investment.
onlyinark.com
The Road to Olde Crow General Store
My eating adventures across Arkansas often take place in the company of various friends and family. Don’t get me wrong, I’m thankful for these loved ones, and while I generally prefer to share eating adventures with them, sometimes the best time is time spent alone. This was the case with my recent jaunt to Olde Crow General Store in Benton.
How the Arkansas River compares to the Mississippi during extreme drought
Extreme drought conditions impacted water levels across the region. Chief Meteorologist Carmen Rose spoke with Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District about why barge traffic on the Arkansas River hasn't been hit as hard as the Mississippi.
Little Rock police release additional information on Wednesday car theft and kidnapping
Additional details in a Wednesday night Little Rock car theft show the three children inside the car when it was taken were present during the subsequent police chase.
KATV
Jefferson County will soon use world's longest bayou to create a canoe trail
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — Jefferson County will soon be the home to its first canoe trail in the county's history at the world's long bayou. According to Jefferson County judge Gerald Robinson, Bayou Bartholomew is the world's longest bayou. This mass body of water stretches 364 miles from Pine Bluff to Louisiana.
Two shot exiting Asher Avenue store in Little Rock Wednesday night
Little Rock police officers were called out Wednesday night after two men were shot as they exited a store on Asher Avenue.
Wednesday homicide in Mabelvale makes 2022 deadliest year on record in Little Rock
Little Rock police said a death investigation started midday Wednesday is now being considered the city’s 71st homicide of 2022, pushing past the previous annual record for killings in the capital city.
KATV
City of Conway developments help build economic growth, attract more businesses
CONWAY (KATV) — The city of Conway in the last 10 years through projects and other developments has grown tremendously. Bobby Kelly, a spokesperson for the mayor's office said those developments have become the driving force for the city's future economy. According to Kelly, areas such as Markham Street...
KATV
'Very disheartening:' Pine Bluff mayor says grocery store could've stayed open
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — A Pine Bluff grocery store has closed its doors for the last time. Brookshire's, a company based in Tyler, Texas owns Super 1 Foods grocery store. According to a press release they sent more than two weeks ago, staffing shortages and the lease ending is why they decided to close the store.
KATV
LRPD: Suspicious death in Mabelvale determined to be a homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 4:45 p.m.:. A Wednesday afternoon death investigation in Mabelvale has been determined to be a homicide, Little Rock police said. Police said they were called alerted of a subject down in the 11200 block of Legion Hut Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. Anyone with...
