Kansas, Sedgwick County release advance voting numbers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County and the Kansas Secretary of State released advance voting numbers on Friday, three days before the Nov. 8 general election. As of mid-day on Friday, the Sedgwick County Election Office said around 41,000 ballots had been cast early in person, and almost 20,000 advance by-mail ballots returned for the 2022 general election. There are 333,000 registered voters in Sedgwick County, so the turnout to date is around 18%.
Who’s behind the big-money push to retake Sedgwick County District 4?
Sedgwick County commissioners in three districts face challengers for reelection on Nov. 8, but one race is drawing the most attention from donors and the biggest expenditures by a candidate: District 4, where Ryan Baty is trying to recapture for Republicans the seat held by incumbent Democrat Lacey Cruse. District 4 includes central Wichita, extends north to include Park City and Valley Center and extends west to take in Maize.
Homeowner hoping more is done with cost after sidewalk repair in south Wichita
For many Wichita sidewalks some may not be in the best shape, and for one Wichita south neighborhood, multiple blocks of sidewalks have been repaired, but neighbors are still not happy.
New chicken ordinance on agenda for planning board
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new members of the Hutchinson Planning Commission will be introduced at the board's meeting on Tuesday. Elaine Carter and Megan Rucker were approved by the City Council to take seats on the board. The board will also discuss a draft ordinance to change city policy...
Advance voting opportunities still going on
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As of earlier this week, over 2500 people had voted in advance at the Reno County Annex. If you work regular business hours, there are still a couple of advance opportunities before election day. "On Wednesday, we'll actually be open until 7 p.m.," said Jenna Fager,...
Reno County Republicans release censure of former governors
RENO COUNTY — The Reno County Republican Party issued a formal statement of censure to former Governors Mike Hayden and Bill Graves on Thursday. The statement says that those former governors endorsement of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has "besmirched the core principles of the Kansas Republican Party". The party...
Kansas mayor on reason for police at his home: ‘I won’t be intimidated’
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple confirmed that the Wichita Police Department has provided security at his home. He was not specific about why, but he and the police chief indicated it is because of threats. KSN News asked the mayor about the security at his home during a Thursday morning news conference […]
City Manager interview details still being worked on
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Details are still being worked out on the interview schedule for the permanent Hutchinson City Manager. The City Council worked in executive session on Tuesday to narrow the field of candidates, but current interim manager Gary Meagher was not ready to release information on the results of that meeting as of Wednesday afternoon.
Two Kansas women ordered to pay thousands for Medicaid fraud
Two Parsons, Kansas, women were sentenced and ordered to pay restitution for two unrelated cases of Medicaid fraud.
Exiting Reno County Commissioner will not be on canvassing board
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Board of Reno County Commissioners traditionally acts as the county board of canvassers, who are the final arbiters of whether or not provisional ballots and ballots with write in votes on them are counted or not. The likely most competitive county commission race that includes...
Harvey County Purchases Building in Newton Currently Housing Health Department
NEWTON, Kan. – The Harvey County Commission unanimously approved the purchase of a three-story building at 215 S. Pine St. in Newton at its Nov. 1 meeting. The second floor of the property is the current home of the Harvey County Health Department. The County will pay $430,000 for...
Veterans Day events across Kansas
Events are taking place across Kansas from now through Nov. 17 to honor Veterans Day.
Reno County Commissioners Honor 2 Local Businesses, Hire New Communications Person
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two businesses were honored by Reno County Commissioners Tuesday for the assistance they provided during an April 14th incident at Tenewa Haven Midstream Gas Plant west of Haven. When plant employees advised command personnel that a vessel containing liquid natural gas was in danger of explosion,...
Coat distribution Saturday and Monday at Salvation Army
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual coat distribution for kids and adults at the Salvation Army will be Saturday, November 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Monday, November 7 from 9 a.m. to noon. For the coat distribution, photo ID is required for adults and children must be...
GOP group issues censure of former Kan. governors who endorse Kelly
RENO COUNTY — The Reno County Republican Party issued a formal statement of censure to former Governors Mike Hayden and Bill Graves on Thursday. The statement says that those former governors endorsement of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has "besmirched the core principles of the Kansas Republican Party" The party...
Sedgwick County officials voice frustration over new election law
Two Sedgwick County commissioners expressed disappointment that a 2019 election law still has not been put into effect. Commissioner Jim Howell and Commission Chairman David Dennis voiced frustration during Wednesday’s commission meeting that the Secretary of State’s Office has not implemented a law allowing voters to cast ballots at any polling place in their community on election day.
Wichita Car Dealership Banned From Kansas Due to Shady Business Practices
A Wichita car dealership has been banned from selling cars in the state of Kansas. Midwest Wholesale, which was doing business under the name Kansas Motor Company, was hit with complaints for things such as not providing customers with titles. "The dealership also failed to pay off the outstanding loan...
Expanding Kellogg from E. Wichita into Andover
Reno County Toy Run needs help putting bikes together
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Toy Run organizers have been busy getting bicycles for the event. They need help putting some bicycles together that came in boxes. Message them on their Facebook page to find out how to help. The annual Reno County Toy Run will be on Sunday,...
UPDATE: Large power outage knocks My 93-1 off air
UPDATE (8 a.m.): Power to the My 93-1 transmitter was restored around 7:59 Friday morning. PLEVNA, Kan. — Early Friday morning storms caused a power outage for more than 3,000 customers in Reno County and more than 2000 in the Hutchinson area at its peak, according to the Evergy outage map.
