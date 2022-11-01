ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutch Post

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

Kansas, Sedgwick County release advance voting numbers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County and the Kansas Secretary of State released advance voting numbers on Friday, three days before the Nov. 8 general election. As of mid-day on Friday, the Sedgwick County Election Office said around 41,000 ballots had been cast early in person, and almost 20,000 advance by-mail ballots returned for the 2022 general election. There are 333,000 registered voters in Sedgwick County, so the turnout to date is around 18%.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
The Wichita Beacon

Who’s behind the big-money push to retake Sedgwick County District 4?

Sedgwick County commissioners in three districts face challengers for reelection on Nov. 8, but one race is drawing the most attention from donors and the biggest expenditures by a candidate: District 4, where Ryan Baty is trying to recapture for Republicans the seat held by incumbent Democrat Lacey Cruse. District 4 includes central Wichita, extends north to include Park City and Valley Center and extends west to take in Maize.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

New chicken ordinance on agenda for planning board

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new members of the Hutchinson Planning Commission will be introduced at the board's meeting on Tuesday. Elaine Carter and Megan Rucker were approved by the City Council to take seats on the board. The board will also discuss a draft ordinance to change city policy...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Advance voting opportunities still going on

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As of earlier this week, over 2500 people had voted in advance at the Reno County Annex. If you work regular business hours, there are still a couple of advance opportunities before election day. "On Wednesday, we'll actually be open until 7 p.m.," said Jenna Fager,...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County Republicans release censure of former governors

RENO COUNTY — The Reno County Republican Party issued a formal statement of censure to former Governors Mike Hayden and Bill Graves on Thursday. The statement says that those former governors endorsement of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has "besmirched the core principles of the Kansas Republican Party". The party...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

City Manager interview details still being worked on

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Details are still being worked out on the interview schedule for the permanent Hutchinson City Manager. The City Council worked in executive session on Tuesday to narrow the field of candidates, but current interim manager Gary Meagher was not ready to release information on the results of that meeting as of Wednesday afternoon.
kfdi.com

Sedgwick County officials voice frustration over new election law

Two Sedgwick County commissioners expressed disappointment that a 2019 election law still has not been put into effect. Commissioner Jim Howell and Commission Chairman David Dennis voiced frustration during Wednesday’s commission meeting that the Secretary of State’s Office has not implemented a law allowing voters to cast ballots at any polling place in their community on election day.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Truth About Cars

Wichita Car Dealership Banned From Kansas Due to Shady Business Practices

A Wichita car dealership has been banned from selling cars in the state of Kansas. Midwest Wholesale, which was doing business under the name Kansas Motor Company, was hit with complaints for things such as not providing customers with titles. "The dealership also failed to pay off the outstanding loan...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

UPDATE: Large power outage knocks My 93-1 off air

UPDATE (8 a.m.): Power to the My 93-1 transmitter was restored around 7:59 Friday morning. PLEVNA, Kan. — Early Friday morning storms caused a power outage for more than 3,000 customers in Reno County and more than 2000 in the Hutchinson area at its peak, according to the Evergy outage map.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy