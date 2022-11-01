Documentary shows the journey of some very special QC performers in bringing ‘Seussical’ to the stage

Julia Fox has opened up about how her autism has given her many special skills, including a knowledge of random facts.The Uncut Gems star has recently become one of TikTok’s favorite creators, with videos that wax poetic about feminism to takedowns of misogyny. That’s why it came as no surprise when fans celebrated Fox after she said in a recent TikTok comment that she has autism.On Thursday, the 32-year-old model posted a video to her one million followers about the gendered pricing for certain personal care and hygiene products. In her TikTok, Fox pointed out that rogaine – which...

45 MINUTES AGO