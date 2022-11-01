ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

NEWS 11.1.22: Missing Winnebago Tribal Member Found, Sen. Sasse Approved By University Board, Aviation Center Groundbreaking, and More

 3 days ago
kscj.com

FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78

A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY. RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78. BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND...
SIOUX CITY, IA
iheart.com

This Iowa Spot Is Driest Since Weather Records Started In 1896

(Undated) -- State Climatologist Justin Glisan says parts of northwest Iowa have now been in a drought for two years. The area has consistently missed out on rain showers, while other areas of the state have had timely rains which have kept drought conditions at bay. Not so though in Woodbury County. Part of the county near Sioux City is in exceptional drought according the this week's US Drought Monitor map.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Siouxland educators find freedom, financial benefits in adjunct work

For some long-time Siouxland educators, the everyday 9-to-5 grind isn't quite enough. A number of folks across the tri-state area find time to do additional teaching work at the college level on top of the workloads they already have. Some do it because the adjunct work grants a certain kind of freedom in setting schedules. Others greatly appreciate the extra paycheck. All of them love educating.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

PepperJax Grill coming to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An Omaha-based restaurant chain is coming to Sioux City. PepperJax Grill, which specializes in Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and other steak-based dishes, is building a new restaurant on Gordon Drive next to IHOP. The franchise owner says the current plan is for the new dining option...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

NO FLY ZONE ESTABLISHED FOR TRUMP RALLY

A NO FLY ZONE FOR DRONES AND AIRCRAFT HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED FOR SIOUX CITY THURSDAY EVENING DURING THE TIME FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IS IN TOWN HOLDING A POLITICAL RALLY. THE SECRET SERVICE, IN COORDINATION WITH THE FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION HAS ESTABLISHED A DRONE FLIGHT RESTRICTION FROM 6 P.M. UNTIL 9:15 PM THURSDAY NIGHT.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

SIOUX CITY TO ADD NEW TRANSIT BUS ROUTE

THE SIOUX CITY TRANSIT SYSTEM IS ADDING A NEW BUS ROUTE. THE NEW ROUTE WILL BE KNOWN AS AIRPORT (#11) WHICH WILL SERVE SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT, SERGEANT BLUFF, AND INDUSTRIAL AREAS SOUTH OF THE AIRPORT. THE ROUTE CHANGE MEANS THE OLD AIRPORT ROUTE (#6) WILL BE RENAMED AS SINGING HILLS...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Trail In The Works Between Sandy Hollow And Orange City

Sioux County, Iowa — For many years, there’s been a recreational trail between Sioux Center and the Sioux County Conservation Board Park, Sandy Hollow, east of Sioux Center. (The park used to be owned by the City.) But now, a trail between Orange City and the park is being planned.
ORANGE CITY, IA
kwit.org

Siouxland Sleep Out Provides Awareness and Hope

An event taking place tonight in Sioux City aims to help the homeless. Siouxland Public Media’s Sheila Brummer has the story. The goal of the Siouxland Sleep Out raises awareness and funds to fight homelessness in the community. The Siouxland Sleep Out takes place the first Friday in November,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Body recovered from Missouri River

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police have identified a man whose body was found in rural Dakota County Tuesday. They say 25-year-old Kyle Bottorff's remains were found around 2:30 p.m. He was reported missing on September 28th, the same day rescue crews searched the Missouri River for a...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center couple transform a schoolhouse

SIOUX CENTER—A place for reading, writing and ’rithmetic has been remodeled into a site for rest and relaxation. Just west of 360th Street two miles north of Sioux Center sits a structure offering overnight guests some peace and quiet — and connection to a piece of Iowa history.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Sioux City Journal

Journal endorses in Sioux City legislative races, Woodbury County contests

The Sioux City Journal editorial board today begins its 2022 general election endorsements with two races for Iowa legislative districts in Sioux City and contests for Woodbury County Attorney and a Woodbury County Board of Supervisors seat. Iowa House District 2. Steve Hansen (Democrat) Bob Henderson (Republican) Our endorsement: Hansen....
