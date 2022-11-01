NEWS 11.1.22: Missing Winnebago Tribal Member Found, Sen. Sasse Approved By University Board, Aviation Center Groundbreaking, and More

Read full article on original website
Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene So Confident of Reelection That She Spent November 3 Campaigning With Trump in Iowa
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Iowa this monthKristen WaltersSioux City, IA
kscj.com
FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78
A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY. RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78. BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND...
Siouxland programs receive funds for homeless initiatives
The Iowa Finance Authority awarded almost $5 million to support homelessness assistance initiatives in Iowa with four of them being in Siouxland.
Trump tells Sioux City crowd he’s ‘very, very, very probably’ running in 2024
Sioux City, Ia. — Former President Donald Trump, during a rally here Thursday, hinted at another run for the White House in 2024. “I ran twice. I won twice,” Trump said. “… And now, in order to make our country successful, and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again, OK.”
iheart.com
This Iowa Spot Is Driest Since Weather Records Started In 1896
(Undated) -- State Climatologist Justin Glisan says parts of northwest Iowa have now been in a drought for two years. The area has consistently missed out on rain showers, while other areas of the state have had timely rains which have kept drought conditions at bay. Not so though in Woodbury County. Part of the county near Sioux City is in exceptional drought according the this week's US Drought Monitor map.
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland educators find freedom, financial benefits in adjunct work
For some long-time Siouxland educators, the everyday 9-to-5 grind isn't quite enough. A number of folks across the tri-state area find time to do additional teaching work at the college level on top of the workloads they already have. Some do it because the adjunct work grants a certain kind of freedom in setting schedules. Others greatly appreciate the extra paycheck. All of them love educating.
siouxlandnews.com
PepperJax Grill coming to Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An Omaha-based restaurant chain is coming to Sioux City. PepperJax Grill, which specializes in Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and other steak-based dishes, is building a new restaurant on Gordon Drive next to IHOP. The franchise owner says the current plan is for the new dining option...
Everything to know about the Sioux City Trump rally
The Sioux City rally of former President Donald Trump is almost here.
Potential laws that Siouxlanders can vote on during the 2022 election
Laws are typically left up to the politicians of your state, but sometimes laws are left up to the voters. Here are the ballot measures for the tri-states and what they mean.
Sioux City Warming Shelter in need of donations to hit their goal
Those wanting to donate to the warming shelter can do so by walking into the shelter during daytime hours.
kscj.com
NO FLY ZONE ESTABLISHED FOR TRUMP RALLY
A NO FLY ZONE FOR DRONES AND AIRCRAFT HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED FOR SIOUX CITY THURSDAY EVENING DURING THE TIME FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IS IN TOWN HOLDING A POLITICAL RALLY. THE SECRET SERVICE, IN COORDINATION WITH THE FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION HAS ESTABLISHED A DRONE FLIGHT RESTRICTION FROM 6 P.M. UNTIL 9:15 PM THURSDAY NIGHT.
kscj.com
SIOUX CITY TO ADD NEW TRANSIT BUS ROUTE
THE SIOUX CITY TRANSIT SYSTEM IS ADDING A NEW BUS ROUTE. THE NEW ROUTE WILL BE KNOWN AS AIRPORT (#11) WHICH WILL SERVE SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT, SERGEANT BLUFF, AND INDUSTRIAL AREAS SOUTH OF THE AIRPORT. THE ROUTE CHANGE MEANS THE OLD AIRPORT ROUTE (#6) WILL BE RENAMED AS SINGING HILLS...
kiwaradio.com
Trail In The Works Between Sandy Hollow And Orange City
Sioux County, Iowa — For many years, there’s been a recreational trail between Sioux Center and the Sioux County Conservation Board Park, Sandy Hollow, east of Sioux Center. (The park used to be owned by the City.) But now, a trail between Orange City and the park is being planned.
kwit.org
Siouxland Sleep Out Provides Awareness and Hope
An event taking place tonight in Sioux City aims to help the homeless. Siouxland Public Media’s Sheila Brummer has the story. The goal of the Siouxland Sleep Out raises awareness and funds to fight homelessness in the community. The Siouxland Sleep Out takes place the first Friday in November,...
Woodbury County Board of Supervisors update RAGBRAI vendor licensing
It's still months before the next RAGBRAI route will be announced, but Woodbury County Board of Supervisors are talking steps to increase the likelihood the annual bike ride returns to Sioux City.
Sioux City fire officials respond to fire inside RV
Fire officials responded to an RV fire in Sioux City's Westside.
siouxlandnews.com
Body recovered from Missouri River
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police have identified a man whose body was found in rural Dakota County Tuesday. They say 25-year-old Kyle Bottorff's remains were found around 2:30 p.m. He was reported missing on September 28th, the same day rescue crews searched the Missouri River for a...
Guest speakers announced for Trump’s Sioux City Rally
While Trump is expected to address the crowd at 7 p.m., seven others are expected to speak to the crowd that day with speeches starting at 4 p.m.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center couple transform a schoolhouse
SIOUX CENTER—A place for reading, writing and ’rithmetic has been remodeled into a site for rest and relaxation. Just west of 360th Street two miles north of Sioux Center sits a structure offering overnight guests some peace and quiet — and connection to a piece of Iowa history.
Sioux City Journal
Journal endorses in Sioux City legislative races, Woodbury County contests
The Sioux City Journal editorial board today begins its 2022 general election endorsements with two races for Iowa legislative districts in Sioux City and contests for Woodbury County Attorney and a Woodbury County Board of Supervisors seat. Iowa House District 2. Steve Hansen (Democrat) Bob Henderson (Republican) Our endorsement: Hansen....
Stray of the Day: Meet Gretel
This is Gretel, a 9–12-month-old, female, black and brown, Labrador mix puppy.
