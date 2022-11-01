JSU women: Fifth-year senior Shaw shines as Gamecocks win on Education Day

JSU basketball player Madison McCoy greets elementary school children with high fives after the Gamecocks' exhibition win over Montevallo. Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — Rick Pietri has four starters back from last season's 24-win women's basketball team, but in Tuesday's exhibition opener, only three took the floor for the opening tipoff.

In a bit of a surprise, the Jacksonville State coach brought preseason All-ASUN Conference point guard Nekiyah Thompson off the bench, while fifth-year senior Shawnta Shaw started for the third time since transferring from Troy to JSU three years ago.

In an unexpectedly close 69-64 win over Division II Montevallo, Shaw provided seven points, four rebounds and four assists in 22 minutes, 26 seconds on the court. Thompson played 24:07 off the bench, compiling 10 points, three rebounds and three assists.

"One of the things we do is use the summer and the fall and preseason practice to make determinations of who plays, how much and where they play," Pietri said. "Shawnta has elevated her game. This is a program where nothing is given, and everything is earned. Just because you had it last year doesn't mean you have it this year. It's not that Nekiyah has been bad; it's just that Shawnta has been that good."

Pietri gave both players good marks for what they did Tuesday. He praised Shaw for a particularly heady play with 7:21 to play. With JSU trailing 51-50, teammate Keiara Griffin missed a 3-point try, but the 5-foot-2 Shaw sliced around a Montevallo player, pulled down the rebound and put it back for a 52-51 lead.

"Nekiyah is still a very valuable piece of who we are," Pietri said. "Nekiyah will still play a lot of minutes, but as of right now, as of today, Shawnta is our starting point guard."

The two played at the same time for more than six minutes in the second half, with Shaw at point guard and Thompson at off-guard. Thompson can shine at off-guard, and Pietri said that it's "inevitable” that he'll want them on the floor at the same time.

"Sometimes regardless of position, you have to have your best players on the floor, and if on a given day, two of your five best players happen to be point guards, then let them both play on the floor," he said. "They played some pivotal minutes today when it was a close contest and could've gone either way."

Tuesday's game began at 11:30 a.m. to accommodate JSU's Education Day, in which bus loads of local elementary school children filled sections of Pete Mathews Coliseum. The attendance was listed at 1,101, and about 90 percent of that were the children. They cheered loudly the whole game and made it feel as if that attendance figure was a little low.

They cheered at the appropriate times and often chanted "JSU, JSU, JSU."

"I think they played a big role to help us get this win," said starting off-guard Imari Martin, who led JSU with 17 points. "They were being loud from the start to the end."

The students saw a competitive game, as the plucky Montevallo Falcons refused to roll over for the home team. Coached by 34-year veteran Gary Van Atta, the Falcons trailed much of the game but got the JSU lead down to four at halftime and two late in the third quarter.

With less than eight minutes to play, they took a 51-50 lead on two Isabel Grimes free throws. They grabbed one-point advantages two other times, but JSU answered in each instance.

With Montevallo leading 59-58 with less than four minutes to go, JSU got a 3-pointer from Griffin, and a basket from Kyra Williams to go up by four with 2:19 to play. They didn't trail again, although Montevallo dogged the Gamecocks until the final buzzer.

"Gary is a very good coach at Montevallo, and he's been doing this a long time," Pietri said. "And, he's got a nice collection of kids who can do some things and have some talent. They have a nice method, in terms of what they do. At times, they played a lot harder than we did.

"They definitely were the hungrier of the two teams today, overall. I think we had some moments where we looked hungry, but in terms of sustained hunger, they beat us. That's why the game turned out as close as it did."

What to know

—Martin sank five 3-pointers, which matches the number Montevallo made. It also matches the number that Martin's teammates combined to make.

—Williams, a Jacksonville High grad, had 10 points and five rebounds, while Kennedy Gavin had eight points and seven rebounds.

—JSU began preseason practice with six post players, but senior Winnie Kuimi has left the team and junior college transfer Kiana Montgomery and sophomore Bre Rhodes are out with injuries. As a result, 5-foot-11 freshman Brooklyn McDaniel of Cleburne County High has had to play in the post the last 2 ½ weeks of practice instead of on the wing, which is her natural position. She played 12 minutes and finished with six points and two rebounds.

—Shyan Flack led Montevallo with 14 points, eight rebounds and a pair of assists. Jordan Parker had 14 points off the bench.

Who said

—Martin on making five 3-pointers: "I think it was a good day, and my teammates were just finding me. … I really appreciate my teammates for looking for me."

—Pietri on McDaniel playing in the post at the four position: "I think she was OK. All of her minutes today was at four. There's times she wasn't exactly where she was supposed to be, but that's from lack of reps. Hopefully, we can get Kiana back, and put Brooklyn back at (wing)."

—JSU will open its regular season Monday at 5:45 p.m. at home against Shorter.