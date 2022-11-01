Read full article on original website
If Ime Udoka is allowed to coach the Brooklyn Nets weeks after being banished from the bench in Boston, Celtics
Brooklyn Nets and Ime Udoka are reportedly close to reaching a deal.
Stephen A. Smith Reveals Where Nets Stand With Kyrie Irving
Stephen A. Smith came through with some interesting information this morning. Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are in a peculiar situation that is not exactly beneficial for either side. The Nets took action against Kyrie last night and suspended him following a week of questioning over his beliefs. After sharing a questionable documentary, Kyrie was criticized, and he largely refused to apologize.
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Show Up For The Nets On Tuesday Night
It looked as if Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets had his mind focused on something else Tuesday night when playing against the Chicago Bulls. After a long day of huge headlines and heated controversy, Irving suited up to lead his team to a much-needed victory. Instead, the Nets lost...
The Brooklyn Nets made a franchise-shifting move on Tuesday when they parted ways with head coach Steve Nash, and some have wondered if a teardown of their roster could follow. That does not appear to be the plan, at least at the moment. Kevin Durant obviously has the highest trade...
Unsurprisingly, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant and his teammates are getting frustrated playing alongside the shell that was once All-Star
The Brooklyn Nets are the biggest basketball failure of the 21st Century
With Kyrie Irving dominating the news cycle in recent days, now seems like as good a time as any to remind you that even if you take all the Brooklyn Nets’ off-court issues out of the equation, they’re still a really bad basketball team. I don’t think it’s...
Without suspended Irving, Nets rout Wizards 128-86
WASHINGTON -- — Kevin Durant had 28 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets won easily in their first game following Kyrie Irving's suspension, 128-86 over the Washington Wizards on Friday night. Nic Claxton added 18 points for the Nets, who won for only the third...
LeBron James on Kyrie Irving: 'He apologized. But he caused some harm'
Lakers star LeBron James answered the media about the fallout of Kyrie Irving’s recent sharing of a documentary with antisemitic views. “I believe that what Kyrie did caused some harm to a lot of people,” James said after the Lakers lost 130-116 to the Utah Jazz on Friday, adding that he can't speak for why the most of the league hasn't spoken against Irving.
Could this Philly prop bet be the worst bad beat of the century?
Last night, the Philadelphia Phillies dropped Game 5 of the Fall Classic, falling behind 3-2 in the series. It was a better showing than their efforts the game before which saw Rob Thomson’s crew get no-hit, just the second time in World Series history any participant has been held hitless. However, that no-no had bigger ramifications than we may have initially realized.
L.A. Was Not Willing To Give Kyrie Irving Long-Term Extension In Trade Talks With Nets Over Summer
It’s been quite the week for the Brooklyn Nets with the firing of head coach Steve Nash and the Kyrie Irving debacle. Brooklyn is off to a slow start to the season with controversy following the organization on and off the court. The Los Angeles Lakers were in the...
Can you Phil the love tonight?
Love is certainly not the first thing that comes to my mind when I think about Philadelphia — despite it being called the City of Brotherly Love or having a statue of the word. I don’t care how high of a note Musiq Soulchild hit in his 2000 Billboard Top 100 single.
Boston native Shabazz Napier on the Celtics, friendship with Kemba Walker, Noah Vonleh
Roxbury native Shabazz Napier is a New England sports fan, growing up rooting for the Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, and of course the Boston Celtics while growing up in Boston’s Mission Hill neighborhood. And while he stayed relatively local when he elected to play his college ball for the...
