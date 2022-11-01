ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Reveals Where Nets Stand With Kyrie Irving

Stephen A. Smith came through with some interesting information this morning. Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are in a peculiar situation that is not exactly beneficial for either side. The Nets took action against Kyrie last night and suspended him following a week of questioning over his beliefs. After sharing a questionable documentary, Kyrie was criticized, and he largely refused to apologize.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving Didn’t Show Up For The Nets On Tuesday Night

It looked as if Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets had his mind focused on something else Tuesday night when playing against the Chicago Bulls. After a long day of huge headlines and heated controversy, Irving suited up to lead his team to a much-needed victory. Instead, the Nets lost...
BROOKLYN, NY
ESPN

Without suspended Irving, Nets rout Wizards 128-86

WASHINGTON -- — Kevin Durant had 28 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets won easily in their first game following Kyrie Irving's suspension, 128-86 over the Washington Wizards on Friday night. Nic Claxton added 18 points for the Nets, who won for only the third...
WASHINGTON, DC
Boston 25 News WFXT

LeBron James on Kyrie Irving: 'He apologized. But he caused some harm'

Lakers star LeBron James answered the media about the fallout of Kyrie Irving’s recent sharing of a documentary with antisemitic views. “I believe that what Kyrie did caused some harm to a lot of people,” James said after the Lakers lost 130-116 to the Utah Jazz on Friday, adding that he can't speak for why the most of the league hasn't spoken against Irving.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadspin

Could this Philly prop bet be the worst bad beat of the century?

Last night, the Philadelphia Phillies dropped Game 5 of the Fall Classic, falling behind 3-2 in the series. It was a better showing than their efforts the game before which saw Rob Thomson’s crew get no-hit, just the second time in World Series history any participant has been held hitless. However, that no-no had bigger ramifications than we may have initially realized.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Deadspin

Can you Phil the love tonight?

Love is certainly not the first thing that comes to my mind when I think about Philadelphia — despite it being called the City of Brotherly Love or having a statue of the word. I don’t care how high of a note Musiq Soulchild hit in his 2000 Billboard Top 100 single.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

