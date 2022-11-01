Read full article on original website
Jury finds Shreveport man guilty of escaping during medical visit
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man who escaped custody while at Ochsner LSU Health for treatment was convicted of aggravated escape Thursday. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a Caddo Parish jury unanimously returned a guilty verdict for 23-year-old Cortez Jermaine Belion. Bellion was arrested...
Shreveport man pleads guilty to part in armed robbery
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man who robbed a delivery truck of expensive liquor two years ago pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court Wednesday. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 26-year-old Deontae Battle pleaded guilty as charged to principal to armed robbery just after his jury was selected and sworn in.
LSP: Silver Alert for missing 76-year-old woman
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for a Shreveport woman last seen Friday evening. According to LSP, 76-year-old Ethel Wyche, also known as Ethel Pegues, was last seen around 8 p.m. on November...
Vivian man pleads guilty to indecent behavior
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Vivian man pleaded guilty to indecent behavior in a Caddo Parish District Court Thursday. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 40-year-old Christopher James Fuller pleaded guilty to indecent behavior just before the jury selection Thursday. Fuller sent lewd text messages to a teenage girl in May 2020, just days after her birthday. He was 38 at the time of the crime.
Thousands of dollars of drugs seized by CPSO
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is in jail after Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies found drugs and guns in his home Tuesday. According to CPSO, narcotics agents searched a home located at 1706 Peach Street in Shreveport and arrested 35-year-old Mack Marshall. The search turned up...
Shreveport sees two shootings within one hour
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two shootings happened on opposite ends of Shreveport within one hour of each other on Wednesday afternoon. The first occurred at the Mamie Hicks Community Center in the Cherokee Park neighborhood. Officials say a suspect fired 17 rounds into the community center from a grey vehicle.
Local mom speaks out about almost falling prey to Waterman’s social media scheme
50 miles of garage sales: Main to Main in Webster Parish
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Junkers, pickers, antique lovers, food truck addicts and garage sale fanatics had best put on their most comfortable sneakers and clean out the beds of their pickup trucks in preparation for the 23rd annual Main to Main Trade Days in Webster Parish this weekend.
Salute the Badge: Benefit for Bossier Firefighter’s wife battling cancer
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Fire Department is hoping on Thursday, November 3, you can help them help one of their own whose wife is in the middle of another fight with cancer. The department will come together at a fish fry at the Fire Department...
Damage reports flood in after large tornadoes in ETX, SE OK
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Search and rescue crews from across the country are on their way to Idabel, Okla. which took a direct hit from a large tornado Friday evening. The McCurtain County Emergency Management Director says there is a lot of damage in the northwest part of the county and multiple damaged homes on the east side of Idabel. Officials say to stay away from Idabel and Broken Bow.
Severe weather outbreak this afternoon thru late evening
New study says permanent daylight saving time would reduce deer-vehicle collisions
The University Of Washington published a new study on Wednesday in the "Journal Current Biology" that permanent Daylight Saving Time would reduce deer-vehicle collisions.
Caddo Commissioner Taliaferro aiming to win seat on Shreveport City Council
Taliaferro is running for Shreveport City Council's District C seat. A seat that's being vacated by incumbent republican John Nickelson.
What to do when someone is having a seizure
HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Brent and Chrissie McWilliams of Haughton were married for a year when he began having silent seizures. “It took a year for doctors to diagnose him with epilepsy,” said Chrissie. “They were not the typical seizure. He’d stare into space for a few minutes, then he’d come back around and be tired and go to sleep.”
A field 50 years in the making: Green Oaks proposes new football stadium
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – At Green Oaks High School, an on-campus football stadium is a dream 50 years in the making. Louisiana State Representative Cedric Glover is one of many Green Oaks alumni who would love to see the stadium come to fruition. “It’s been something that’s been talked...
