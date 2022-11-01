Read full article on original website
WWE Had Reportedly Planned to Have Randy Orton Turn on Matt Riddle
– While speaking to Give Me Sport, wrestling insider WrestleVotes revealed that WWE had originally planned for Randy Orton to “immediately turn on Matt Riddle” when he was ready to get back into the ring. However, Orton’s recent injury put him on the shelf longer than originally anticipated, so those plans to split up RK-Bro fell by the wayside.
Tony Khan Hypes Tonight’s ROH Title Match on AEW Dynamite, Lists CM Punk Among Former ROH Champs
– AEW President & CEO Tony Khan appeared on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio to hype up tonight’s episode of Dynamite and Chris Jericho defending the ROH World Title against “A Former ROH Champion.” In hyping up the match, Tony Khan listed off a number of former ROH Champions, including CM Punk. He stated the following (via <WrestlingInc.com)
Hall’s Rampage Review – 11.4.22
Location: Jim Whalen Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey. Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Mike Tyson, Tony Schiavone. You might notice an interesting guest star here as Iron Mike Tyson is making another appearance for the company. I’m not sure how well that is going to go, but Tyson is likely going to bring some energy. The big match this week is a special appearance by Katsuyori Shibata as he challenges Orange Cassidy for the All-Atlantic Title. Let’s get to it.
Samu Anoa’i Believes WWE Will ‘Do Whatever It Takes’ to Make The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Happen
– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Samu, aka Lance Anoai, the cousin of WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, discussed a potential dream match at WrestleMania 39 between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Reigns. Samu stated on the dream Rock vs. Roman Reigns...
WWE Announces Upcoming Talent Search in Africa
WWE is continuing to expand their their international reach, announcing a talent search in Africa. On today’s third quarter earnings call, Nick Khan was discussing the company’s international media expansions when he mentioned that they are introducing “new, localized WWE content” that will begin with the talent search. He added that the WWE talent recruiting team is sending members to Nigeria to begin the talent search process.
FITE Co-Founder Michael Weber On FITE+’s Relationship With GCW, Move to Streaming
FITE+ is making big moves by signing deals to stream GCW and several other promotions, and co-founded Michael Weber recently discussed the company’s move into streaming. GCW, Black Label Pro, and Wrestling Revolver have signed deals to be on FITE+’s subscription service for $4.99, and Weber spoke with Josh Nason on Punch Out about the company’s plans going forward. You can check out the highlights below:
Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, August 2009 Episodes Added to Impact! Plus
– The main event has been revealed for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that Josh Alexander & Frankie Kazarian vs. Aussie Open will close tonight’s show, which airs on AXS TV. – The site also reports that Impact! Plus has added all August 2009 episodes of...
More On Why Colt Cabana Was Brought Back On AEW Dynamite
As previously reported, Colt Cabana made his return to AEW TV on this week’s episode of Dynamite. It was said that the return was likely a one-off, although he is still signed to ROH. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the move was Tony Khan’s idea. The return...
What Happened After AEW Rampage Ended
A new report has details on what went down after the cameras turned off following tonight’s AEW Rampage. PWInsider reports that Samoa Joe cut a promo saying that he and Wardlow would give no quarter moving forward, and then Tony Khan came out. Khan was cut off by The Factory, with QT Marshall coming out to sing a ditty about New Jersey.
World Title Eliminator Tournament Brackets Revealed on AEW Rampage
The World Title Eliminator Tournament kicks off next week, and the brackets were revealed on this week’s AEW Rampage. AEW announced the following brackets for the eight-man tournament, which will culminate at AEW Full Gear with the winner getting a World Championship match at Winter Is Coming:. & Eddie...
WWE News: Signup Page For Next Week’s WWE NXT, Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul Road to Crown Jewel
– Signups are open for attending next week’s episode of WWE NXT. The sign-up page for Tuesday’s taping is here. – WWE posted the following video looking at Roman Reigns and Logan Paul’s road to Crown Jewel:
Eric Bischoff On His Issues With AEW’s Storylines, Responds to Tony Khan Saying WCW Had Matches Without Story
Eric Bischoff has clarified his issues with how AEW’s storylines are lacking and responded to Tony Khan pointing out that WCW had matches without stories behind them. As previously noted, Khan responded to previous criticism by Bischoff of AEW having no real stories for their big matches and said that many WCW matches under Bischoff didn’t have stories, saying, “probably less than half the matches on Nitro had a story and that was fine. It was the industry standard show.”
Ask 411 Wrestling: Why Did Vince McMahon Change Michael Hayes’ Name to Dok Hendrix?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
All-Atlantic Title Match & More Added To This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW has announced an updated card for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Katsuyori Shibata. * Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Madison Rayne & Skye Blue.
Sloane Jacobs Comments On Release From WWE NXT
As previously reported, Sloane Jacobs was one of several names released from the WWE NXT brand, along with Bodhi Hayward and more. In a post on Instagram, Jacobs commented on her firing. She wrote: “bend, don’t break. no matter what, wrestling will always be my home, from when...
Updated AEW Full Gear Lineup
AEW has an updated lineup for Full Gear following tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can check out the card below for the PPV, which takes place on November 19th in Newark, New Jersey:. * AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF. * AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament...
Various News: ECW Original Watches First TV Episode, Outlaw Wrestling Forms Dojo
– ECW original talent Bay Ragni, aka Chubby Dudley is going back to re-watch the first episode of ECW TV. You can check out the announcement and details on how to watch the first episode below:. The Original ECW Original Bay Ragni aka Chubby Dudley Goes Back to the Extreme????
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Shares First Look at Crown Jewel Set, Notes on Producers For Show
– Stephanie McMahon has provided fans with a first look at the set for tomorrow’s WWE Crown Jewel. The WWE co-CEO posted to her Twitter account to share a pic of the set, writing:. “The stage is set. Tomorrow night’s #WWECrownJewel in Riyadh will be one to remember! Streaming...
Note On Why Ricky Starks Has Been Absent From AEW
As previously reported, Ricky Starks is set to return to AEW TV on this week’s Rampage, where he’ll have a promo segment. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason Starks hasn’t been in the ring for the past few weeks is because of something unrelated to wrestling.
Lamar Jackson Was Surprised By Chris Jericho Call-Out On AEW Dynamite
NFL star Lamar Jackson got called out by Chris Jericho on last night’s AEW Dynamite, and he talked about the moment at a press conference. Last night’s show saw Jericho say in the middle of calling for a former ROH champion to face him that he would even “whip Lamar Jackson’s ass,” referencing the Ravens player who was in the front row.
