411mania.com

WWE Had Reportedly Planned to Have Randy Orton Turn on Matt Riddle

– While speaking to Give Me Sport, wrestling insider WrestleVotes revealed that WWE had originally planned for Randy Orton to “immediately turn on Matt Riddle” when he was ready to get back into the ring. However, Orton’s recent injury put him on the shelf longer than originally anticipated, so those plans to split up RK-Bro fell by the wayside.
411mania.com

Tony Khan Hypes Tonight’s ROH Title Match on AEW Dynamite, Lists CM Punk Among Former ROH Champs

– AEW President & CEO Tony Khan appeared on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio to hype up tonight’s episode of Dynamite and Chris Jericho defending the ROH World Title against “A Former ROH Champion.” In hyping up the match, Tony Khan listed off a number of former ROH Champions, including CM Punk. He stated the following (via <WrestlingInc.com)
411mania.com

Hall’s Rampage Review – 11.4.22

Location: Jim Whalen Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey. Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Mike Tyson, Tony Schiavone. You might notice an interesting guest star here as Iron Mike Tyson is making another appearance for the company. I’m not sure how well that is going to go, but Tyson is likely going to bring some energy. The big match this week is a special appearance by Katsuyori Shibata as he challenges Orange Cassidy for the All-Atlantic Title. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com

WWE Announces Upcoming Talent Search in Africa

WWE is continuing to expand their their international reach, announcing a talent search in Africa. On today’s third quarter earnings call, Nick Khan was discussing the company’s international media expansions when he mentioned that they are introducing “new, localized WWE content” that will begin with the talent search. He added that the WWE talent recruiting team is sending members to Nigeria to begin the talent search process.
411mania.com

FITE Co-Founder Michael Weber On FITE+’s Relationship With GCW, Move to Streaming

FITE+ is making big moves by signing deals to stream GCW and several other promotions, and co-founded Michael Weber recently discussed the company’s move into streaming. GCW, Black Label Pro, and Wrestling Revolver have signed deals to be on FITE+’s subscription service for $4.99, and Weber spoke with Josh Nason on Punch Out about the company’s plans going forward. You can check out the highlights below:
411mania.com

More On Why Colt Cabana Was Brought Back On AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, Colt Cabana made his return to AEW TV on this week’s episode of Dynamite. It was said that the return was likely a one-off, although he is still signed to ROH. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the move was Tony Khan’s idea. The return...
411mania.com

What Happened After AEW Rampage Ended

A new report has details on what went down after the cameras turned off following tonight’s AEW Rampage. PWInsider reports that Samoa Joe cut a promo saying that he and Wardlow would give no quarter moving forward, and then Tony Khan came out. Khan was cut off by The Factory, with QT Marshall coming out to sing a ditty about New Jersey.
411mania.com

World Title Eliminator Tournament Brackets Revealed on AEW Rampage

The World Title Eliminator Tournament kicks off next week, and the brackets were revealed on this week’s AEW Rampage. AEW announced the following brackets for the eight-man tournament, which will culminate at AEW Full Gear with the winner getting a World Championship match at Winter Is Coming:. & Eddie...
411mania.com

Eric Bischoff On His Issues With AEW’s Storylines, Responds to Tony Khan Saying WCW Had Matches Without Story

Eric Bischoff has clarified his issues with how AEW’s storylines are lacking and responded to Tony Khan pointing out that WCW had matches without stories behind them. As previously noted, Khan responded to previous criticism by Bischoff of AEW having no real stories for their big matches and said that many WCW matches under Bischoff didn’t have stories, saying, “probably less than half the matches on Nitro had a story and that was fine. It was the industry standard show.”
411mania.com

All-Atlantic Title Match & More Added To This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced an updated card for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Katsuyori Shibata. * Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Madison Rayne & Skye Blue.
411mania.com

Sloane Jacobs Comments On Release From WWE NXT

As previously reported, Sloane Jacobs was one of several names released from the WWE NXT brand, along with Bodhi Hayward and more. In a post on Instagram, Jacobs commented on her firing. She wrote: “bend, don’t break. no matter what, wrestling will always be my home, from when...
411mania.com

Updated AEW Full Gear Lineup

AEW has an updated lineup for Full Gear following tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can check out the card below for the PPV, which takes place on November 19th in Newark, New Jersey:. * AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF. * AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament...
411mania.com

Note On Why Ricky Starks Has Been Absent From AEW

As previously reported, Ricky Starks is set to return to AEW TV on this week’s Rampage, where he’ll have a promo segment. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason Starks hasn’t been in the ring for the past few weeks is because of something unrelated to wrestling.
411mania.com

Lamar Jackson Was Surprised By Chris Jericho Call-Out On AEW Dynamite

NFL star Lamar Jackson got called out by Chris Jericho on last night’s AEW Dynamite, and he talked about the moment at a press conference. Last night’s show saw Jericho say in the middle of calling for a former ROH champion to face him that he would even “whip Lamar Jackson’s ass,” referencing the Ravens player who was in the front row.
