Eric Bischoff has clarified his issues with how AEW’s storylines are lacking and responded to Tony Khan pointing out that WCW had matches without stories behind them. As previously noted, Khan responded to previous criticism by Bischoff of AEW having no real stories for their big matches and said that many WCW matches under Bischoff didn’t have stories, saying, “probably less than half the matches on Nitro had a story and that was fine. It was the industry standard show.”

3 HOURS AGO