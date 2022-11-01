Read full article on original website
Related
Mille Bobby Brown Said She And Henry Cavill Have A "Strict" Relationship With "Terms And Conditions"
"With the Stranger Things kids, it's different."
Drake Called Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian A "Groupie," And Alexis Himself Responded
"I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter."
Selena Gomez Showed A Clip Of An Interviewer Being Rude In Her New Documentary And It’s Eye-Opening
"I don't wanna do that ever again."
Mariah Carey Kicked Off The Christmas Season By Reading Jimmy Fallon’s Naughty List
Have no fear, Mariah Carey is here — to save the holidays!
Rock Hall of Fame induction set for 1st ceremony in LA since 2013
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will host its first induction ceremony in Los Angeles since 2013 on Saturday with appearances by Bruce Springsteen and Olivia Rodrigo, among others. Members of the Rock Hall’s class of 2022 set to be inducted during the 8 p.m. Microsoft Theater ceremony are...
Byrdie
Sophie Turner Co-Signs the Birkin Bang Trend
Sophie Turner may have played a no-makeup makeup type of girl as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, but, make no mistake—Turner has a knack for taking risks on the red carpet. Most recently, Turner attended Glamour's Women of the Year Awards on November 1, where the star dipped into a goth-Birkin glam complete with brand new bangs and leather boots.
Isla Fisher Has A Pretty Good Reason Why Her Marriage To Sasha Baron Cohen Is Private
The actors have been together for, like, forever — but you never seem to hear much about their relationship. Here's why.
Byrdie
Kendall Jenner's Go-To Shoe Brand Just Released a Playful Fragrance Keychain
Despite how adventurous I am with beauty, when it comes to perfume, I am firmly stuck in a routine—and I'm okay with that. Every day I spritz on the same scent, no matter what I'm doing or where I'm going, and I've found it comforting and very grown-up to have a signature scent (even though I describe my ideal fragrance as "fancy baby"). However, the second I saw that cool-girl accessory brand By Far released their very first fragrances, all that sentiment washed away, and I wanted to collect the candy-colored bottles like Pokémon. Add in a dreamy campaign starring Kendall Jenner dancing to Mariah Carey, and I knew I had to get my hands on them. Read on for everything you need to know about the launch, plus my honest review.
Byrdie
Lupita Nyong'o's Metallic Green Lipstick Was Inspired by a '90s Icon
Lupita Nyong’o is a star, and she has the hairstyle to prove it. Nyong’o arrived to the NYC screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in a fierce deep green monochromatic look from her eyes to her toes, accented by a starburst updo. Nyong’o wore an emerald green...
Byrdie
Lauren Hutton on Age Positivity and the Sold-Out Lipstick She Keeps in Her Bag
The term "beauty icon" gets thrown around a lot, but if there's anyone unanimously agreed upon as deserving of the title, it might just be Lauren Hutton. The supermodel-turned-actress took the industry by storm in the early 1970s with her wide gap-tooth smile, signing a legendary deal with Revlon and appearing on countless magazine covers. On the silver screen, her turn as the female lead in 1980's American Gigolo, opposite Richard Gere, underlined her status as an emblem of All-American fashion, clad in sophisticated trench coats and slim, high-waisted jeans in the perfect shade of indigo.
Byrdie
Stassie Karanikolaou Swears By This $128 Serum for Her Signature Glow
All skin is good skin, which is why good skincare is more of a journey than a destination. We all love a one-off tip—but, at Byrdie, we’re more interested in how our skin evolves over time. The product we've used for a decade, the ingredient cocktail that made us glow, the step we never skip, and all the advice in between. This is the stuff that makes a real difference. With What I Put on My Face, we’re bringing you the rituals, recommendations, and failed experiments (we’ve all had them) straight from celebrities, founders, and influencers who’ve gone through it themselves.
Comments / 0