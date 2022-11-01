Despite how adventurous I am with beauty, when it comes to perfume, I am firmly stuck in a routine—and I'm okay with that. Every day I spritz on the same scent, no matter what I'm doing or where I'm going, and I've found it comforting and very grown-up to have a signature scent (even though I describe my ideal fragrance as "fancy baby"). However, the second I saw that cool-girl accessory brand By Far released their very first fragrances, all that sentiment washed away, and I wanted to collect the candy-colored bottles like Pokémon. Add in a dreamy campaign starring Kendall Jenner dancing to Mariah Carey, and I knew I had to get my hands on them. Read on for everything you need to know about the launch, plus my honest review.

