Chrissy Teigen’s son, Miles, appeared hilariously disinterested in his dad John Legend’s latest TV appearance. “Mommy, can I do my iPad?” the 4-year-old said in a video the cookbook author, 36, shared on Instagram on Friday of them watching Legend’s appearance on MSNBC’s “All In With Chris Hayes” together. Miles could not contain his boredom as he placed his hands on the side of his head and stared at the TV screen. Meanwhile, Teigen could be heard snickering after her son suggested playing a game rather than having to watch another second of his dad. Legend, 43, was asked to appear on the MSNBC...

27 MINUTES AGO