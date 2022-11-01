ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Page Six

Chrissy Teigen’s son Miles, 4, bored by dad John Legend on TV

Chrissy Teigen’s son, Miles, appeared hilariously disinterested in his dad John Legend’s latest TV appearance. “Mommy, can I do my iPad?” the 4-year-old said in a video the cookbook author, 36, shared on Instagram on Friday of them watching Legend’s appearance on MSNBC’s “All In With Chris Hayes” together. Miles could not contain his boredom as he placed his hands on the side of his head and stared at the TV screen. Meanwhile, Teigen could be heard snickering after her son suggested playing a game rather than having to watch another second of his dad. Legend, 43, was asked to appear on the MSNBC...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘My Mind and Me’ Director on Selena Gomez and the “Isolation of Celebrity”

Alek Keshishian is no stranger to the musician bio-doc format, having practically pioneered the genre with Madonna’s Truth or Dare, a look at the singer’s personal and professional life during her 1990 Blond Ambition tour. Three decades later he is back with Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, which chronicles the mental health journey of Gomez while also looking at the state of celebrity in the social-media-and-soundbite age. My Mind and Me, which debuted on Apple TV+ on Nov. 4, chronicles Gomez’ mental health journey, from receiving a bipolar diagnosis to revealing that diagnosis publicly and advocating for mental health education....

