ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Contenders Film: New York Underway With ‘She Said’, ‘Till’, ‘The Good Nurse‘, ’RRR’ Among Movies In Awards-Season Kickoff

It’s that time again, when Deadline decamps to New York City to bring you the latest installment of our Contenders Film series, with the lowdown on some of our favorite Oscar-season possibilities. Today’s installment, live and in-person at The Times Center in Manhattan, offers some show-stopping talent (see the full lineup and schedule of panels below). Related Story Searchlight's Back With 'Banshees'; 'Aftersun', Tanya Tucker & USC's First Theatrical Film 'Voodoo Macbeth' At The Arthouse – Specialty Preview Related Story The Power That Drove 'She Said' Stars Zoe Kazan & Carey Mulligan To Play The Journalists Who Exposed Harvey Weinstein: "They Changed The World" Related Story UAR...
SFGate

Brightlight Handles ‘Precious Cargo’ as It Ushers Through Big Slate of TV, Film Projects

Vancouver-based film and television production company Brightlight Pictures has partnered with Level Film and Rocket Science on feature “Precious Cargo,” based on author Craig Davidson’s memoir, “Precious Cargo, My Year of Driving the Kids on School Bus 3077.” This marks the first time Brightlight Pictures has teamed up with Rocket Science, said Brightlight producer Emily Alden and executive producer and Brightlight founder Shawn Williamson.

Comments / 0

Community Policy