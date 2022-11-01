Read full article on original website
kezi.com
South Umpqua School District superintendent resigns, moves to other position
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- The South Umpqua School District will soon be under new leadership as current superintendent Kate McLaughlin resigns in order to take up a different position in the school district. The school district says the board voted to approve McLaughlin’s resignation as superintendent on November 2. Officials...
KCBY
Multiple agencies respond to hunting incident, continue to look for suspect
SOUTHERN OREGON — Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) responded to a report of a gunshot victim who was hunting in the area of Fork Little Butte Creek Road and Conde Creek Road in rural Eagle Point. The sheriff's office wrote in a release, the victim was...
oregontoday.net
Douglas Co. SO Reports Scam, Nov. 3
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – It makes its rounds every few months. The phone rings, it is answered and the person on the other end of the telephone identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and tells the person that they have missed jury duty, failed to pay some fines, or they have a warrant for their arrest. Eventually, the caller states it can be cleared up by paying fees or fines in the form of Western Union, pre-loaded debit cards or gift cards. HANG UP! IT IS A SCAM! The Sheriff’s Office has been receiving calls from members of the community reporting they have received such calls from people claiming to be Lt. Brad O’Dell or other names of employees with the Sheriff’s Office. It is critically important for our community to be aware of these tactics and to share them with their friends and family members, especially those who may be vulnerable to falling victim to the scams, such as the elderly members of the community. A sample of the scam phone call can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/yde96686. “It is important for retailers to inform their staff members about the scam and to ask them to be watchful for people who may be making the transactions in relation to the scam”, said the actual Lt. Brad O’Dell. Posting information about these scam tactics at cash registers or check-out points may also be helpful. Law Enforcement will not call people to let them know they have a warrant, rather they will make personal contact. If you believe you have fallen victim to this scam, please contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471.
klcc.org
City of Medford officially responds to Ehrlich's lawsuit
The City of Medford has formally responded to a lawsuit filed by an Oregon Public Broadcasting journalist. As KLCC’s Brian Bull reports, the suit stems from April Ehrlich’s arrest and detainment by Medford Police two years ago. Ehrlich’s suit is for damages incurred when she was prevented from...
KTVL
Grants Pass looking to buy former Elk Lodge building to use as shelter
GRANTS PASS — Grants Pass city officials have put in an offer to obtain the old Elk Lodge building which will serve as shelter for people struggling with homelessness, as well as a social service facility. “We are hoping to hear back early this week about if the seller...
KDRV
Medford Parks Department and Rogue Valley Transportation District push efforts to prevent vandalism and drug use at local parks
Medford - The Rogue Valley Transportation District (RVTD) and the Medford Parks and Recreation facilities department have installed ‘vandalism proof’ bathrooms to help reduce damages in frequently visited areas. These projects have been in the works for a few years, the Medford parks department installed two bathrooms that...
KDRV
UPDATE: police are searching for a suspect from a Jackson County shooting
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is reporting this case as a hunting accident. The suspect fled from the scene and police say further details are unclear at this time. The victim was hunting in the area of Conde Creek Road and South Fork Little Butte Creek Road with two partners when he was shot in the leg from close range.
KVAL
ALERT: Scammers posing as Douglas County Sheriff's Office staff
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be aware of scammers calling them and impersonating Sherriff's Office personnel. The sheriff's office has received calls from community members, who reported that they've received such calls from people claiming to be Lt. Brad O'Dell or other employees with the sheriff's office.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 11/3 – BLM Plans Prescribed Burns Across Southwest Oregon, SMART Reading Program Needs Volunteers in Southern Oregon
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Bureau of Land Management Plans Prescribed Burns Across Southwest Oregon. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Medford District is planning prescribed burns across...
focushillsboro.com
Officials In Oregon Are Conducting An Investigation After The Discovery Of Two Dead Bears In Trees
Officials In Oregon Are Conducting An Investigation: Officials in the state of Oregon are looking for information regarding two black bears that were discovered in trees in the same area at separate periods. An arrow had apparently been used to kill one of these bears, as its body was discovered nearby. In addition to that, it had two bullet holes in it when it was found.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 11/1 – Ashland Halloween Parade Returned In Full Force, Pre-Trial Hearing Held For Grants Pass Animal Neglect Suspect
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Cancelled For Two Years Because Of The Pandemic, Ashland Halloween Parade Returned In Full Force. This year families once again donned their costumes...
Suspect sought after cow found shot in southern Oregon field
Oregon State Police are investigating after a Douglas County resident reported their cow was shot and killed Monday evening.
kqennewsradio.com
ESTRANGED COUPLE CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE
Roseburg Police cited a couple following an alleged disturbance early Friday. An RPD report said just before 12:30 a.m. an investigation revealed a woman initiated an affray with an estranged victim, during which their three pit bulls got loose, fought with each other, bite their owners and even charged a pedestrian and an uninvolved dog on the bike path.
kezi.com
Two families settle with PacifiCorp over Archie Creek fire
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Electric company PacifiCorp has entered a settlement with two families who were victims of the catastrophic Labor Day fires in southern Oregon in 2020, according to attorneys representing the families, the Oregonian reports. The confidential settlement avoids a jury trial that was set to start...
kezi.com
Marine experts seek public's help in reporting stranding sea turtles off Oregon Coast
Marine experts seek public's help in reporting stranding sea turtles off Oregon Coast. In the last month, three Olive Ridley sea turtles were found stranded on Oregon beaches. This includes in Clatsop, Newport and Coos Bay.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG VA AND SALVATION ARMY WITH FOOD DISTRIBUTION DAY
Roseburg VA Health Care System’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement and the Salvation Army have teamed up again this year to hold a drive-through food distribution day. It will be November 10th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and is for no income to low income veterans only.
oregontoday.net
DINT Meth Bust, Douglas Co., Nov. 1
On Saturday, October 29th, Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested two California men for trafficking large amounts of narcotics into Douglas County. As part of an ongoing investigation, DINT detectives contacted 53 year old Roberto Silva Diaz of Red Bluff, California, and 60 year old Feliciano Bobadilla, of Corning, California, in the parking lot of a business in the 3,000 block of Aviation Drive in Roseburg. Detectives had information indicating the two were trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine and counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl. Roseburg Police K-9 “Trapper” searched the exterior of the suspects’ vehicle and gave an alert indicating he could smell the odor of narcotics coming from inside. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 13.9 grams of suspected heroin, 300 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing suspected fentanyl, and 3 pounds of suspected methamphetamine. Both suspects were lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Possession and Delivery of Heroin, Possession and Delivery of Methamphetamine, Possession and Delivery of Sch. II Controlled Substance, and Conspiracy. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency, prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR THEFT IN THE THIRD-DEGREE
Roseburg Police cited a man for theft in the third-degree on Wednesday, for a prior incident. A Roseburg Police report said the 64-year old allegedly stole the victim’s wallet after the man set it down inside the store. The suspect was identified on Wednesday and given a citation, due to his cooperation.
kezi.com
Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center to waive adoption fees for cats
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- After getting about 80 cats from one location, Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center is waiving adoption fees for cats to make room. Saving Grace says all the cats are spayed, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. The pet adoption center says the 80 cats they’re taking in are not well socialized, and they will be looking for barn homes for them. Saving Grace says they’re operating at maximum capacity for both dogs and cats, so anyone who might be looking to add a pet to their family would be helping them out in their time of need.
northeastoregonnow.com
Hermiston UPS Among Those Fined for Hazardous Waste Violations
More than a dozen UPS distribution and transportation centers in Oregon have been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for violating federal hazardous waste reporting and disposal rules. The fines, for $4,589 each or just over $64,000 collectively, are part of a nationwide settlement that the global delivery company reached...
