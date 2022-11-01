Two police officers in stable condition after being shot in New Jersey



T wo Newark, New Jersey , police officers are in stable condition after being shot in a confrontation with a gunman, authorities said Tuesday.

One officer was shot in the face and shoulder, and the other in the leg. Officials have not released the identities of the officers.

The officer with the gunshot wound to the face and shoulder is in stable condition after undergoing surgery and is being kept in the hospital overnight, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Frage.

“The other officer was shot in the leg. He’s also in the hospital in stable condition,” Frage said during a Tuesday night press conference.

The suspect, identified by law enforcement officials as Kendall Howard, is still at large. He faces charges for two counts of attempted murder and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

The shooting occurred at an apartment building in a neighborhood near the Newark Liberty International Airport.

The National Fraternal Order of Police asked for prayers for the two officers “down” and said the suspect is still at large, according to a tweet that included video from near the crime scene.



The officers were attempting to serve a warrant on a person identified as having been involved in a previous shooting incident, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said during a Tuesday night press conference.

The officers located the suspect outside the building, and after a brief altercation, the suspect pulled a gun and shot the officers at close range, Baraka said. A source previously told CBS News they believed the officers had been shot from the roof or through an apartment complex window by a person brandishing a rifle.

Baraka said that the officers returned fire, and the suspect retreated inside the building.

The residential area where the officers were shot was on lockdown, and FBI, SWAT, and uniformed officers were on the scene, per a report from CBS New York.

Michael Melham, mayor of nearby suburb Belleville, said in a Facebook post that officers in the town’s police department are working to support the police in Newark.

Gov. Phil Murphy (D-NJ) said in a tweet Tuesday that he is “aware of and closely monitoring an unfolding situation in Newark.” He also promised to give law enforcement all necessary support.



A search of the area lasted more than seven hours, and Howard was not located, according to ABC7 .

“There are many entrances and exit points of that building,” Frage said. “It’s an open-air area, there are fire escapes. At some point in time, [he] must have exited the building.”

Baraka thanked community members and asked them not to be discouraged by what had happened and to continue to partner with law enforcement.

“This kind of arbitrary violence is not only unnecessary, it just leaves an ugly stain on our community, and we are going to do what we can collectively. The community played a tremendous role in making sure our officers remain safe for identifying the problem in the first place,” the mayor said. “We will bring this guy into custody as soon as we possibly can.”