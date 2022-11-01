ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Traumatized mom of Bronx fire victims heard sons’ cries for help in online video

By Kevin Sheehan, Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
New York Post
 3 days ago

The grief-stricken Bronx mom who lost three sons in a raging weekend fire heard two of her boys crying for help in video of the blaze posted online — and was so traumatized that she worked the phones from her hospital bed to get the footage yanked, kin said Tuesday.

“[The mother] saw a video where some sort of yelling from the kids were on it, it was circulating,” said family friend Zaid Nagi, vice president of the Yemeni-American Merchants Association, at the funerals for 22-year-old Ahmed Saleh, his two young brothers — Mohamed Waleed Ahmed, 12, and Kalheed Ben Salh, 10 — and his 10-month-old daughter Barah.

“She actually called some of the local Facebook pages to remove it because she just couldn’t handle it,” Naqi said of the mom of the brothers and grandmother of little Barah.

The four victims of Sunday’s fatal Bronx fire were laid to rest Tuesday after a funeral at a Brooklyn mosque.
Paul Martinka

Sunday’s deadly blaze trapped the victims inside the Quimby Avenue home — with a disturbing door-cam video showing the baby’s grandfather desperately trying to kick down the door.

The doomed little boys are heard screaming on the video, with their young cries of “Help me, God!” coming from the house.

All four victims were laid to rest Tuesday, with the tiny box holding Barah’s body the last to be carried into the Bait El-Magdis Islamic Center in Brooklyn for the funeral service.

The memorial service for the four fire victims was packed with mourners.
Paul Martinka
NYPD Inspector Taylor consoles Waleed Saleh, father and grandfather of the victims.
Paul Martinka
The four caskets are seen during the service.
Paul Martinka
Mourners pray during the funeral at Beit El-Maqdis Islamic Center .
Paul Martinka
Ten-month-old Barah Saleh was the youngest victim of Sunday’s fatal Bronx fire.
The tiny box holding 10-month-old Barah Saleh’s body was the last to be brought into a Brooklyn mosque for funeral services Tuesday.
Paul Martinka

The crowd of nearly 300 mourners was so large that 23 men ending up kneeling on the sidewalk outside facing east to pray during the brief ceremony.

The boys’ mother remains hospitalized with a broken hip, Nagi said.

The father of the three dead brothers and the grandfather of little Barah was so distraught at the service that he had to be held up by mourners.

Investigators said the fire was likely caused by faulty wiring .

The four victims were buried at Marlboro Muslim Memorial Cemetery in Morganville, NJ.

“For us, it’s another moment where we get together,” Nagi said. “The community is sticking together and we are a known Muslim community.”

Comments / 2

 

