ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

Bryan Harsin’s wife Kes reacts to Auburn firing: ‘Integrity is everything’

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaWj8_0iuv6GQL00

Bryan Harsin’s wife, Kes, appears to have sent a subtle shot at Auburn.

Auburn fired Harsin as its football coach on Monday , after nearly a year of rumors and innuendo, following a 9-12 record over two seasons.

On her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Kes Harsin posted a proverb that did not directly address Auburn — but seemingly implicated her feelings that they behave in the opposite manner.

“No matter how educated, talented, rich or cool you believe you are, how you treat people ultimately tells all. Integrity is everything,” read the slide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16g9Uf_0iuv6GQL00
Bryan and Kes Harsin on the field at Auburn.
Instagram / Kes Harsin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08WI10_0iuv6GQL00
Kes Harsin posted an Instagram story about ‘integrity’ the day after her husband, Bryan Harsin, got fired by Auburn.
Instagram / Kes Harsin

In a separate story, she reposted a tribute from one of their daughters, wishing the family patriarch a happy 46th birthday.

The Harsins’ daughter Devin posted a family photo, saying, “Family is everything. Happy birthday Dad!!!! BEST IS YET TO COME!!!”

To this, Kes added, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BEST FRIEND!!!! LOVE YOU BRY!!!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=274C2F_0iuv6GQL00
Bryan Harsin’s wife and daughter wish him a happy 46th birthday on Instagram.
Instagram / Kes Harsin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ME34_0iuv6GQL00
Bryan and Kes Harsin.
Instagram / Kes Harsin

Tuesday, Bryan Harsin issued a statement, expressing disappointment that he got fired but gratitude for his time at Auburn.

“I am incredibly disappointed that I won’t get to lead the Auburn football program and these players into the future,” he wrote . “I poured my heart and soul into this program and team. We stood together in the face of considerable challenges and outside noise.”

He said he prided himself on the fact that he “did things the right way, which is not always the easy way” and said there are things he would’ve done differently with the benefit of hindsight.

“As is life, my family and I will now turn the page and chart our next course, always grateful for the positive relationships formed and memories made on the Plains,” he concluded. “Thank you for allowing us to be a part of the Auburn family.”

Harsin received a $15 million buyout from Auburn in his termination.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Dick Vitale Has Message For Auburn About Deion Sanders

When it comes to who Auburn should hire to be its new head football coach, Dick Vitale thinks it is a simple decision. Dickie V took to Twitter today to advocate for Jackson State's Deion Sanders to take over on the plains. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons at the helm.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals What He Told Brian Kelly About LSU

This weekend features some marquee SEC matchups — including a rivalry contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers. Alabama head coach Nick Saban once led the LSU program. During a press conference on Wednesday, Saban was asked if he'd given Brian Kelly any advice when he took over the Tigers' head coaching job earlier this year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake

The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first weekly rankings on Tuesday. When discussing the rankings on On3'sUrban's Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer expressed one gripe with the top four. The former Ohio State coach thought his former rival should be higher than No. 5. "I think the Wolverines...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Oklahoma Assistant Coach Abruptly Resigns In Surprising Move

Matt Brady's tenure as an assistant with the Oklahoma Sooners has reportedly ended before it ever began. In a release, Brady decided to step down from his position citing "personal reasons." Oklahoma hired Brady back in June after four years as an assistant with Maryland. He also has previous head...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

No. 3 Quarterback Recruit Julian Sayin Announces Commitment

On Wednesday afternoon, the No. 3 quarterback recruit in the 2024 recruiting class announced his commitment. Julian Sayin, the No. 12 overall recruit in the class according to 247Sports, was choosing between three different SEC programs. Alabama, Georgia and LSU were the three finalists for the star quarterback. 247Sports' Crystal...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Deion Sanders asked about Auburn coaching vacancy, thankful for exposure

Deion Sanders is circulating as a candidate of interest for the Auburn Tigers following this week's firing of coach Bryan Harsin and Jackson State's leader was asked about the SEC vacancy during Tuesday's weekly press conference. “I’ve heard from the Tigers, (the) Jackson State Tigers ... I thought you was...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit explains LSU as College Football Playoff rankings team to watch outside of top six

The LSU Tigers, who debuted at No. 10 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, enter Saturday's matchup with Alabama, which ranked sixth and also sits at second in the SEC West — behind the Crimson Tide — with a 6-2 record (4-1 SEC). Though no two-loss team has ever made the Playoff, the Tigers are a team that could potentially shake up the standings and find themselves in the SEC Championship Game, according to Kirk Herbstreit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

Live Updates: DJ Chester Commitment Ceremony

McDonough (Ga.) Eagle’s Landing Christian four-star offensive lineman DJ Chester is ready to make his commitment announcement. The No. 131 overall prospect in the On300 rankings will announce his decision at approximately 9:30 a.m. ET. Chester will choose between Auburn, Florida State, Florida A&M, LSU, Michigan and Ole Miss....
MICHIGAN STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
60K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy