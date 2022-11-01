ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew Perry ‘begged’ ‘Friends’ producers to drop this Chandler bit

By Erin Keller
 3 days ago

Could he be any more honest?

“Friends” star Matthew Perry has revealed tons of secrets in his new memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” and the latest revelation centers around “Chandler speak.”

The 53-year-old actor claimed he couldn’t stand the way his character emphasized certain words in the first five seasons of the hit show — even though he came up with the idea himself.

He said he “had to beg the producers” to stop writing his lines that way.

“That particular cadence — could it be more annoying? — had been so played out that if I had to put the emphasis in the wrong place one more time, I thought I’d explode, so I just went back to saying lines normally, for the most part in Season 6 and then beyond,” he wrote in the book, according to Variety .

Matthew Perry visits SiriusXM Studios on Nov. 1, the day of his memoir release.
Perry revealed that he first developed the voice for a group of off-screen pals.

“I read the words in an unexpected fashion, hitting emphases that no one else had hit. I was back in Ottawa with my childhood friends, the Murrays. I got laughs where no one else had,” he wrote in the book, Deadline reported.

Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston take a break during the filming of the hit NBC series “Friends” in 2003.
Variety noted that he also asked producers to stop dressing Chandler in sweater vests.

“Friends” aired on NBC from 1994 to 2004.
Leading up to the book’s release Tuesday, Perry opened up to Diane Sawyer about his addiction and his co-stars’ help through difficult times. He said Jennifer Aniston “reached out the most.”

He also detailed how Tricia Fisher — daughter of Eddie Fisher and half sister of Carrie Fisher — helped him overcome sexual shame.

Deadline

‘Causeway’ Producer Justine Ciarrocchi On Why Jennifer Lawrence Sparked To Film’s War Veteran Lead – Contenders New York

Jennifer Lawrence’s Excellent Cadaver producing partner Justine Ciarrocchi said the Oscar-winning actress was “itching to do something small and intimate” after years of doing bigger studio movies when she signed on to make Lila Neugebauer’s Causeway. “We were submitted the original draft of the [Causeway] script towards the end of Jen’s (three- year) acting hiatus,” said Ciarrocchi, who appeared via Zoom for a panel at Deadline’s The Contenders Film: New York award-season event. “So much of what we were reading at the time was super traditionally structured and predictable, and sort of checking all the right boxes. We were reading scripts...
Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

