Cities get creative with special assessment options to lessen the burden

By By ANDREW DEZIEL Guest writer
Owatonna People's Press
 4 days ago

Tasked with maintaining dozens of miles of streets and sidewalks, many local communities have long relied on special assessments to ensure those who benefit most from maintenance and reconstruction projects pay more of the cost.

The practice is permitted under state law, with cities given wide latitude to develop their own formulas for determining special assessments. One condition is that the special assessment cannot exceed the projected market value increase resulting from the improvement.

Most commonly, local cities which utilize special assessments calculate each property owner’s share for road-related projects based on a “front footage” calculation, meaning those with more of their property adjacent to the road pay more.

In Owatonna, Councilors conscious of the potential burden of special assessments capped the assessable cost at $52 per linear foot. Because this figure is fixed, but project costs continue to rise, Communications Manager Deanna Sheely pointed out that the share of each project funding coming from special assessments is gradually decreasing in comparison.

Last month, however, downtown businesses owners brought concern to the Owatonna City Council when their proposed special assessments for the downtown streetscape project showed a considerable increase from the $52-per-square-foot equation. A variety of factors in the project, which reconstructed the 100-300 blocks of N. Cedar Avenue, played a role in the increase.

“This was a large scale and challenging project, with many unknown factors,” said Councilor Kevin Raney. “There have been some discrepancies in the assessments to downtown property owners, and the may be reviewed and may need adjustment.”

A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday night to finalize the assessments on the project.

Other factors can go into the formula as well. In Waseca, City Engineer Nathan Willey noted that owners of corner properties can receive a reduced rate, and different rates are charged for residential properties as compared to commercial and other building types.

With general fund dollars and grants usually covering much of the project cost, the share covered by local property owners is often modest. Most local cities have traditionally garnered between 20% and 50% of funding for street-related projects from special assessments.

However, St. Peter City Administrator Todd Prafke said that certain projects could cost a property owner more. St. Peter categorizes projects into three groups depending on how much the proposed improvement will directly benefit the individual property owner as opposed to the broader community and charges a different rate for each.

“The goal of our policy is to ensure appropriate balance between projects that benefit individual properties and ones that benefit communities,” Prafke said.

While certain property owners may benefit from additional improvement projects, most homeowners who live in one property long enough will eventually be asked to help pay for rehabilitation or reconstruction of the street on which they live.

Nonetheless, some communities are seeking to significantly reduce their reliance on special assessments or get rid of them entirely. Critics of special assessments say even the most fine-tuned of formulas often hit residents inequitably and leave them with daunting bills.

In 2020, Northfield passed an ordinance to substitute its reliance on special assessments with franchise fees. By adding a small fee onto the electric and gas bills of city residents, the city has been able to replace the revenue lost from abandoning special assessments.

The move to a franchise fee based model followed years of discussion at the city level about its potential impact, including on nonprofits such as Carleton and St. Olaf Colleges whose status has reduced the amount they contribute to Northfield’s road maintenance budget. City Engineer Dave Bennett noted that by spreading out the cost, property owners wouldn’t have to worry about seeing a bill of several thousand dollars at one time. Those who live briefly in Northfield would have skin in the game too if they pay energy bills.

Administering the franchise fee program was also substantially less costly for Northfield. With the energy companies handling the paperwork and returning the money to the city, the projected savings are roughly $75,000.

Last year, Faribault’s City Council approved a similar program for road-related projects. While special assessments are still an option for certain projects, most road projects in the city are now funded by Franchise Fees of just $5 per month on a typical electric or gas bill.

Following in Northfield’s footsteps, Faribault also instituted a rebate program to make sure that those currently paying for a special assessment don’t get the short end of the stick. Instead, they will receive a refund at the end of the first year covering either their portion of the franchise fees or the special assessment, whichever is smaller.

“This really spreads out the payment among everyone,” said City Engineer Mark Duchene. “People who come in a year or 6 months [after a project] will get the benefit, but they also pay for their share of the street.”

Owatonna People's Press

