ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NFL: Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts

By IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=142ibg_0iuv69KV00

Oct 30, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) reaches up for the ball Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, during a game against the Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Mandatory Credit: Max Gersh/IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Newport Plain Talk

With Seahawks up next, Cardinals know they need to make move now

If the Arizona Cardinals are to make a move in the NFC West this season, now would be the time to do it. The last-place Cardinals (3-5) will host the division-leading Seattle Seahawks (5-3) on Sunday, followed by games against the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. "Obviously, not a lot of wiggle room left, with three division games and where we're at record-wise," Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said....
SEATTLE, WA
The Newport Plain Talk

Bills' Jordan Poyer, Jets' Corey Davis out for AFC East clash

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer and New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis have been ruled out of Sunday's game in East Rutherford, N.J. Poyer had yet to practice this week after injuring his elbow in the second half of the Bills' 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. The absence of the All-Pro could result in newly acquired safety Dean Marlowe seeing additional time against the Jets....
The Newport Plain Talk

Rams WR Cooper Kupp to play; team undecided on RB Cam Akers

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will be active Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite an ankle sprain that occurred late in last week's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Facing a 17-point deficit in the closing minutes, Kupp was on the field and caught a pass in Los Angeles territory when he was tackled and remained on the ground with the injury. After missing practice early in the week, Kupp was a limited participant Thursday and Friday. Kupp underwent further testing this...
The Newport Plain Talk

Texans' Nico Collins out, Brandin Cooks questionable vs. Eagles

The Houston Texans ruled out wide receiver Nico Collins for Thursday's game against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles. Collins, 23, did not practice at all during the short week while nursing a groin injury. He has 18 catches for 305 yards in six games for the Texans (1-5-1). Collins joined safety Grayland Arnold (quad), defensive lineman Maliek Collins (chest), linebacker Neville Hewitt (hamstring) and offensive lineman Justin McCray (concussion) in being ruled out for the contest against the Eagles (7-0). Wide receiver Brandin Cooks (wrist) did not participate in practice for the second straight day on Wednesday and was listed as questionable for the contest. Linebacker Christian Harris (thigh) and defensive back Desmond King II (knee) are also questionable to play on Thursday. --Field Level Media
HOUSTON, TX
The Newport Plain Talk

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ruled out vs. Patriots

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the host New England Patriots. Taylor had yet to participate in practice this week while dealing with a nagging ankle injury. With Taylor ruled out for Sunday's game, Deon Jackson is in line to start for the Colts (3-4-1) against the Patriots (4-4) in Foxborough, Mass. ...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Newport Plain Talk

Commanders DE Chase Young returns to practice

No. 99 is back on the field for the Washington Commanders. The team designated pass-rusher Chase Young to return to practice for the first time this season on Wednesday. The Commanders opened a 21-day window for the defensive end's return to the active roster. Young, 23, tore his right ACL and MCL on Nov. 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He started the season on the physically unable to perform...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
899
Followers
2K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy