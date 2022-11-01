Effective: 2022-11-06 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Do not touch downed lines and report any power outages to your electric company. Travel is highly discouraged due to slick roadways and the possibility of downed trees and power lines. Target Area: Northeast Mountains; Okanogan Highlands; Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau; Western Okanogan County HEAVY SNOW TO IMPACT NORTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON .Snow showers will impact the Cascade Crest on and off on Saturday leading to variable travel conditions. A more impactful winter storm will bring heavy snow to north central Washington Sunday into Monday. Snow amounts in excess of a foot could lead to tree damage and power outages. Winter travel conditions are also expected. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 24 inches. Snow amounts across Stevens and Pend Oreille Counties of 3 to 6 inches with locally up to a foot in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Disautel Pass, Springdale-Hunters Road, Colville, Deer Park, Sherman Pass, Bridgeport, Republic, Northport, Flowery Trail Road, Twisp, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Mansfield, Okanogan, Omak, Wauconda, Oroville, Orin-Rice Road, Inchelium, Boulder Creek Road, Badger Mountain Road, Brewster, Kettle Falls, Loup Loup Pass, Methow, Mazama, Chesaw Road, Newport, Waterville, Chewelah, Winthrop, Conconully, and Nespelem. * WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

