weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Douglas County Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Eastern Douglas County Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Southwest winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Douglas County Foothills. This includes the higher terrain near Highway 138. * WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates will be most intense during late Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Smith by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 17:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-05 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Smith A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL SMITH COUNTY At 642 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Lindale, or 10 miles north of Tyler, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Tyler, Lindale, Winona and Red Springs. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Sun Valley Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 03:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-05 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sun Valley Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 6500 feet. Total accumulation of 7 to 14 inches above 6500ft. Accumulation of 2 to 6 inches below 6500 ft. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, especially in the mountains. * WHERE...Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Galena Summit. * WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow and reduced visibility are expected, even with snow being wet.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-05 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For today`s Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Sunday night through Monday night Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches possible. * WHERE...Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range. * WHEN...Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT today. Winter Storm Watch, from late Sunday night through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Snow and blowing snow will make travel challenging, with periods of reduced visibility likely. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The Sunday night through Monday night system will bring significant snowfall for this time of year, which may make travel difficult to impossible.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Shawano, Southern Marinette County, Southern Oconto County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-05 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Waupaca; Waushara WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Waushara, Shawano, Southern Marinette County, Southern Oconto County, and Waupaca Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-06 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING TO 11 AM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...From 10 PM AKDT Saturday to 11 AM AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Elevated surf is expected Saturday night and Sunday. This may cause minor beach erosion. Rain may mix with snow Sunday.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches. Westerly winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...South Central Oregon Cascades and Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades. This includes Highway 58 near Willamette Pass, Highway 138 near Diamond Lake, Highway 62 near Crater Lake, Highway 140 near Lake of the Woods, Highway 66 near Green Springs, and Interstate 5 near Siskiyou Summit. * WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates will be most intense from late Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Clark by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 06:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-05 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 55 mph, especially during the morning. * WHERE...Clark County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Showers and thunderstorms will accompany the windy conditions, and may locally enhance winds.
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Franklin, Sebastian by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 18:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-04 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Franklin; Sebastian The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Franklin County in west central Arkansas Sebastian County in west central Arkansas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 657 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hartford, moving northeast at 40 mph. This storm has a history of producing tornadoes. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations in or near the path include Charleston... Greenwood Lavaca... Hackett Hartford... Huntington Branch... Midland Bloomer... Washburn Excelsior... Burnville Fort Chaffee... Jenny Lind Central City... Patterson Arkola... Crossroads Witcherville... Dayton TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-06 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including Maple Falls, the Mount Baker Ski Area, Newhalem, Lyman, and Concrete. * WHEN...From 11 PM PDT this evening to 4 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Modoc County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Modoc County WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Southwest winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...The Winter Storm Warning is for the Warner Mountains in eastern Modoc County, including Cedar Pass on Highway 299. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the remainder of Modoc County. This includes Alturas, Canby, Adin, Likely, and Tionesta. Highways impacted include, 395, 139, and 299. * WHEN...From 4 PM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will spread from northwest to southeast. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Chelan County, Wenatchee Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-06 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Chelan County; Wenatchee Area HEAVY SNOW TO IMPACT NORTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON .Snow showers will impact the Cascade Crest on and off on Saturday leading to variable travel conditions. A more impactful winter storm will bring heavy snow to north central Washington Sunday into Monday. Snow amounts in excess of a foot could lead to tree damage and power outages. Winter travel conditions are also expected. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Valley accumulations up to 3 inches. Foothills and mountains accumulations between 8 to 16 inches. * WHERE...Cashmere, Leavenworth, Plain, Pangborn Airport, Number 2 Canyon, Wenatchee, Chelan, Number 1 Canyon, and Entiat. * WHEN...From 11 PM PDT this evening to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Mountains, Okanogan Highlands, Okanogan Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Do not touch downed lines and report any power outages to your electric company. Travel is highly discouraged due to slick roadways and the possibility of downed trees and power lines. Target Area: Northeast Mountains; Okanogan Highlands; Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau; Western Okanogan County HEAVY SNOW TO IMPACT NORTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON .Snow showers will impact the Cascade Crest on and off on Saturday leading to variable travel conditions. A more impactful winter storm will bring heavy snow to north central Washington Sunday into Monday. Snow amounts in excess of a foot could lead to tree damage and power outages. Winter travel conditions are also expected. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 24 inches. Snow amounts across Stevens and Pend Oreille Counties of 3 to 6 inches with locally up to a foot in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Disautel Pass, Springdale-Hunters Road, Colville, Deer Park, Sherman Pass, Bridgeport, Republic, Northport, Flowery Trail Road, Twisp, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Mansfield, Okanogan, Omak, Wauconda, Oroville, Orin-Rice Road, Inchelium, Boulder Creek Road, Badger Mountain Road, Brewster, Kettle Falls, Loup Loup Pass, Methow, Mazama, Chesaw Road, Newport, Waterville, Chewelah, Winthrop, Conconully, and Nespelem. * WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 12:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Trinity; Southern Trinity WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity and Southern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Bowman, Divide, Golden Valley, McKenzie, Slope by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-06 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Billings; Bowman; Divide; Golden Valley; McKenzie; Slope; Williams WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Far western North Dakota. * WHEN...From 1 PM CDT /Noon MDT/ this afternoon to 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Things left unsecured outside will be blown around.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 04:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-06 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Target Area: West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Rabbit Ears Pass. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-05 22:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 55 mph possible on favored peaks. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains, Los Angeles County Mountains and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This includes Highway 33 in Ventura County as well as Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butler, Chase, Marion by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 04:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-05 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butler; Chase; Marion WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Areas of wet snow mixed with rain. Accumulations up to around one-half inch to 1 inch, especially across the higher elevations of the Flint Hills. * WHERE...Marion, Chase and Butler Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Roads should remain mostly wet, although patchy slick spots are possible in the higher elevations of the Flint Hills.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-07 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT TO 11 PM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Strong winds and blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...From midnight AKDT tonight to 11 PM AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cape Lisburne could see winds to 80 mph.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Dickey, Foster, La Moure, Stutsman by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-06 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Dickey; Foster; La Moure; Stutsman WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Dickey, Foster, La Moure, and Stutsman Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Things left unsecured outside will be blown around.
