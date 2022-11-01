Effective: 2022-11-05 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-05 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Logan; Macon; Mason; Moultrie; Tazewell; Woodford HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the morning, and from 40 to 50 mph in the afternoon. * WHERE...Woodford, Tazewell, Mason, Logan, Macon and Moultrie Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 11 AM CDT this morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will cause damage to trees and power lines, with sporadic power outages likely. Additionally, travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles along east-west oriented roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Showers and thunderstorms will accompany the windy conditions, and may locally enhance winds.

LOGAN COUNTY, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO