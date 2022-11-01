NFL: Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts

It's pretty safe to assume that the Indianapolis Colts will still be navigating through a number of personnel changes when they travel to Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday for a meeting with the New England Patriots. Over the past two weeks, the Colts (3-4-1) have benched quarterback Matt Ryan, parted ways with offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and traded running Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills. "I'm not naming an interim coordinator....

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO