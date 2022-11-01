Read full article on original website
Allure
Rihanna's Butt-Length Curls and Every Other Work of Hair Art at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere
Sound the alarms — the one and only Rihanna is back on the red carpet! The star attended the world premiere of the highly anticipated Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sequel and we are so happy to see her and her effortlessly cool style once more. RiRi, who...
ABC News
Angela Bassett says Chadwick Boseman has 'magnificent presence' in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Angela Bassett says that despite Chadwick Boseman not filming any scenes for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," he's still at the heart of the movie. "He really, truly is. He has such a magnificent presence in the movie," Bassett, who plays Ramonda, the Queen Mother of Wakanda and mother to Boseman's King T'Challa, told "Good Morning America" on Wednesday. "We couldn't do it without him, and he's still with us in spirit."
ComicBook
Henry Cavill's Superman Cameo Secret Was Kept From the Black Adam Cast Until Premiere
Black Adam didn't really do the greatest job of protecting the secret of its major post-credits scene reveal, which officially brought Henry Cavill's Superman back to the DC Universe. The entire world learned from leaks after the first screenings of Black Adam that Cavill was back as Superman – to the point that the cast and crew of Black Adam didn't even avoid the subject while doing red carpets for the film's premiere. However, it turns out that the cast of Black Adam only found out that Superman was in their film around the same time the fans did!
ComicBook
Black Panther Review Scores, New MCU Series News | Phase Zero
Phase Zero released a new episode on Wednesday, with all of the show's back in their regular places to discuss the latest news surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Following last week's episode which had Aaron Perine and Brandon Davis discussing their time at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere and their reactions to the final MCU film in Phase 4, the week's episode focuses some time on predicting how the full reviews will play out when the embargo lifts. In addition to all of the Wakanda Forever discussions, there was an abundance of MCU news to discuss.
Chris Rock Called 'Anti-Black' by Reality Star: 'He Needed to Be Slapped'
Comedy legend Chris Rock famously endured a slap at this year's Oscars, but a reality TV star thinks he needs to get "slapped one more time." Real Housewives of New York City's Eboni K. Williams brought up Rock during an episode of her podcast this week. Posting snippets from the show, called Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams, to Instagram, Williams said she was disappointed by his stand-up routine.
BET
Lupita Nyong’o On Why She Walked Away From ‘The Woman King’
Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o turned down a role in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King, which has been a critical and box office success. Nyong’o is now explaining why she walked away from playing an Agojie warrior. Nyong’o, who starred in a short documentary about the Agojie tribe...
Lupita Nyong’o dazzles NYC with this dress and heel combo
Lupita Nyong’o is a fashion icon. Wth every film she releases, there’s also an amazing fashion opportunity, with Nyong’o showing off some stunning looks. In her most recent trip to New York, she attended “The Kelly & Ryan Show,” showcasing yet another stunning outfit. RELATED: Lupita...
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Shines With Suneater
The Big Three have been a big part of My Hero Academia since first arriving in the Shonen series, with the three students often rightfully thought of as the most powerful students at UA Academy. With the sixth season covering the Paranormal Liberation War and the Final Arc playing out in the pages of the Shonen's manga, Mirio, Nejire, and Tamaki all will have a role to play in these major arcs. Now, one fan has taken the opportunity to bring Suneater to life, using some ingenious cosplay to highlight the hero's unique Quirk.
ComicBook
Jennifer Lawrence Says Adele Warned Her Not to Star in One of Her Worst Movies
Jennifer Lawrence has sported an eclectic filmography over the years, from Oscar-winning dramas to blockbuster fare like The Hunger Games and X-Men franchises. After taking a hiatus from screen acting after 2019's X-Men film Dark Phoenix, Lawrence has begun to speak more candidly about some of the less-than-perfect projects that she's taken on — including one that another A-lister tried to warn her about. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Lawrence revealed that she's not necessarily proud of Passengers, the critically-panned 2018 sci-fi film she co-starred in with Chris Pratt. As it turns out, superstar recording artist Adele actually told Lawrence not to sign on to the project, and Lawrence acknowledges that she "should have listened to her."
ComicBook
Bob Odenkirk Rumored to Be Up for Secret Marvel Role in Wonder Man
Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk is rumored to be up for a role in Mavel's Wonder Man series on Disney+. Like most Marvel Studios castings, who Odenkirk would be playing in Wonder Man is not known; sources close to Illuminerdi are claiming that Odenkirk is up for the role of the manager to Simon Williams, aka Wonder Man. The distinguishing twist in Wonder Man's story is that he isn't just a superhero but also a famous actor, whose career rises with superpowered status.
ComicBook
The Boys Spinoff Reportedly Casts Former Marvel Star
Another familiar face is joining the world of The Boys. New reports suggest Thor: Ragnarok star Clancy Brown has joined the cast of the franchise's first live-action spin-off. According to One Take News, Brown will be appearing in The Boys: Gen V, though his exact character has yet to be revealed.
ComicBook
Quentin Tarantino Reveals the Two Films That Most Traumatized Him
While he might not have delivered audiences a straightforward horror film over the course of his career, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has offered audiences a variety of unsettling sequences that have left a lasting impact on them, but when it comes to the films that most traumatized him, Tarantino recently noted that Disney's Bambi and Wes Craven's The Last House on the Left were the most unsettling. For decades, the trauma of Bambi's mother getting killed has left an impact on audiences of all ages, while Craven's horror film was a bit more abject in its horrors, disturbing genre fans while also establishing Craven's ambitious cinematic style.
ComicBook
New Scream 6 Release Date Is Even Earlier Now
Studios announcing release date changes can sometimes get audiences worried, but in the case of the upcoming Scream 6, fans are lucky to learn that the movie will be landing in theaters three weeks earlier than anticipated, per Deadline. As compared to other projects from Paramount Pictures that are massive blockbusters with countless moving pieces, the relatively straightforward slasher likely won't see any post-production challenges by having its release expedited, and with the release still being four months away, this update is sure to only cause excitement among the fandom. Scream 6 will now land in theaters on March 10, 2023 instead of its previously announced March 31, 2023 release date.
ComicBook
Andor: Andy Serkis Reveals He Created a Backstory for Kino Loy
The two latest episodes of Andor on Disney+ have featured a surprising guest star: Andy Serkis. When Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) is sent to a Narkina 5 to begin his six-year prison sentence, he and his fellow inmates are forced into hard labor. Andor's section of the prison is run by a fellow inmate, Kino Loy, who is played by Serkis. Serkis is known for his roles in many major franchises ranging from Lord of the Rings to Marvel, and he also played Snoke in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Recently, the actor talked to Collider about returning to the franchise in a new role and revealed he created a background for Kino.
ComicBook
Titans Introduces Key DC Comics Villain In Season 4
HBO Max has officially premiered the first two episodes of Titans season four, and it's definitely treading some familiar ground. Titans has taken us back to the supernatural side of the DC Universe and has even introduced us to a very specific villain from the comics. The following contains spoilers for the first two episodes of Titans season four. During the first two episodes of the season we get introduced to Mother Mayhem (Franka Potente), who is clearly up to no good and even murders another iconic DC Comics villain. From what we see, it seems that Mother Mayhem will be a formidable opponent for the Titans to take on.
ComicBook
Avengers Assemble Goes Back to the Bronze Age in Phil Jimenez Connecting Covers
Superstar artist Phil Jimenez brings the Bronze Age of Avengers comics to life in new connecting covers to the upcoming Avengers Assemble crossover event. Avengers Assemble will serve as the culmination of Jason Aaron's tenure on writing the adventures of Earth's Mightiest Heroes across Avengers and Avengers Forever. After Avengers Assemble Alpha #1 in November, the story continues with December's Avengers #63 and Avengers Forever #12. Marvel is celebrating with Avengers Assemble Decades Connecting Covers, and has recruited Phil Jimenez to illustrate a tribute to the '70s, defined by legendary creators like Steve Englehart and George Perez.
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman Reveals His Favorite Superhero Movie Is a DC Film
Hugh Jackman is a name that's synonymous with Marvel. The actor made his comic book movie debut way back in 2000 when he played Wolverine in X-Men, and he went on to star in many more films as the character up until Logan in 2017. Last month, Marvel fans received the exciting news that Jackman was returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Despite the actor's long Marvel history, his favorite superhero movie is actually a DC film. Jackman was recently interviewed by Variety and revealed his love for The Dark Knight.
ComicBook
James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios Plans Teased by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO
A new era for DC movies and television shows is officially upon us, with The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker's James Gunn and Peter Safran recently announced to be co-leading the newly-minted DC Studios. The imprint, which will be a key part of Warner Bros. Discovery, will have Gunn and Safran oversee the vast majority of films and HBO Max television shows inspired by DC's heroes and villains. The idea of DC having a concerted effort has led to fans becoming increasingly optimistic about what the future holds — and comments by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav will surely strengthen that enthusiasm. During the company's Q3 earnings call on Thursday, Zaslav praised Gunn and Safran, and teased that the pair are hard at work to create "a more unified creative approach" for DC going forward.
ComicBook
Madame Web Set Photo Reveals Spider-Man Connection With Daily Bugle Newspaper
The Madame Web movie has revealed a major Spider-Man connection in the form of the Daily Bugle Newspaper. The Daily Bugle was spotted in a set photo from Madame Web, which is currently filming in the city of Boston. The photo shows a classic newspaper dispenser on the street, offering a variety of choices – including the Daily Bugle. Even though it's partially obscured by the dispenser door, the Bugle headline clearly has three distressing words "Girls," "Feared," and "Abducted." It's a somewhat dark set of circumstances – even as a backdrop – and another intriguing insight as to how Madame Web is taking shape.
