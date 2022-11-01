SIOUX CITY, Iowa — One Siouxland Native American tribe speaking out against Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking. Those two issues are "silent killers" of Siouxland's native community. Members of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska gathered at the intersection of Hamilton Boulevard and West 19th Street to raise public awareness of those issues using their cultural "Smudge Not Judge" campaign to make passing drivers aware of those issues and their impact on the native community.

