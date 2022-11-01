ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

siouxlandnews.com

Ponca Tribe of Nebraska raising awareness to human trafficking

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — One Siouxland Native American tribe speaking out against Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking. Those two issues are "silent killers" of Siouxland's native community. Members of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska gathered at the intersection of Hamilton Boulevard and West 19th Street to raise public awareness of those issues using their cultural "Smudge Not Judge" campaign to make passing drivers aware of those issues and their impact on the native community.
NEBRASKA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Northwest Iowa hospitals join "Billion Pill Pledge" to reduce opioid addiction

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Two northwest Iowa hospitals are signing on to a new opioid-addiction prevention program. It's called the "Billion Pill Pledge," which is part of an effort to reduce leftover opioids after surgery by a billion pills each year, reducing the risk of those pills getting into the hands of people who shouldn't have them.
LE MARS, IA
siouxlandnews.com

PepperJax Grill coming to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An Omaha-based restaurant chain is coming to Sioux City. PepperJax Grill, which specializes in Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and other steak-based dishes, is building a new restaurant on Gordon Drive next to IHOP. The franchise owner says the current plan is for the new dining option...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center couple transform a schoolhouse

SIOUX CENTER—A place for reading, writing and ’rithmetic has been remodeled into a site for rest and relaxation. Just west of 360th Street two miles north of Sioux Center sits a structure offering overnight guests some peace and quiet — and connection to a piece of Iowa history.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Iowa Finance Authority awards nearly $5M to support homelessness assistance

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Finance Authority Board of Directors recently approved more than $4.7 million in federal and state grants to assist 44 agencies with homelessness assistance initiatives during the 2023 calendar year. “The homelessness assistance awards announced today will have a direct impact in helping thousands...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Orders Investment Company To Cease Doing Business

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Insurance Division says a wine investment company is accused in a securities fraud scheme. Investigators say Windsor Jones L-L-C is accused of scamming hundreds of thousands of dollars from an elderly Iowan. The Insurance Division is ordering the company cease doing business in...
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

SIOUX CITY TO ADD NEW TRANSIT BUS ROUTE

THE SIOUX CITY TRANSIT SYSTEM IS ADDING A NEW BUS ROUTE. THE NEW ROUTE WILL BE KNOWN AS AIRPORT (#11) WHICH WILL SERVE SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT, SERGEANT BLUFF, AND INDUSTRIAL AREAS SOUTH OF THE AIRPORT. THE ROUTE CHANGE MEANS THE OLD AIRPORT ROUTE (#6) WILL BE RENAMED AS SINGING HILLS...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City man who broke bones in mom's face sentenced to prison

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who assaulted his mother and broke bones in her face has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Kevin Maas, 51, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of willful injury. District Judge Robert Tiefenthaler on Thursday sentenced Maas...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Y-105FM

Iowa Family To Be Guests On Family Fued Tuesday Night

We love when people from our towns make it on our favorite game shows, and there's a new family to be in the fight for the prize Tuesday night. The Loeffler family from Cedar Rapids are set to appear on Family Feud on Tuesday's episode, hosted by the one and only Steve Harvey.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Dreesen receives significant Sanford honor

SHELDON—Shawn Dreesen is a bit of a know-it-all according to a few of her co-workers. But for Dreesen, who is the patient access supervisor at Sanford Sheldon Medical Center, being a know-it-all is essential and her co-workers appreciate her for being one. Whenever they have a question for Dreesen,...
SHELDON, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Hometown Farmer - KL Beef Co.

HARTINGTON, Neb. — Kyle Lammers has always worked with cattle and now he is hoping his herd will provide a farming future for his children. Lammers lost his arm in a farming accident in 1998. "I was never concerned of not being able to do anything, I was more...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kwit.org

NEWS 11.1.22: Missing Winnebago Tribal Member Found, Sen. Sasse Approved By University Board, Aviation Center Groundbreaking, and More

Sioux City Police say a missing Native American woman has been located. Thirty-six-year-old Brenda Payer had been reported missing by her family one month ago. Authorities say she was located by family members out of state, is doing well, and was unharmed. In a news release, Payer’s family and the Sioux City Police Department say they appreciate the public’s help in trying to locate her.
SIOUX CITY, IA

