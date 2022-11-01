Read full article on original website
Why are Cleveland Cavaliers 7-1 and a legitimate contender? An unseen moment in Detroit shows it
DETROIT -- At one point in the fourth quarter, with the game well in hand and the Cleveland Cavaliers headed for a seventh straight win, coach J.B. Bickerstaff had a conversation with Kevin Love. The 14-year veteran -- who teammates affectionately call “Grandpa Kev,” with gray hairs that have overtaken...
Cavs climb in power rankings after convincing win in Detroit: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Love’s energy and Evan Mobley’s defense are the standout qualities the Cavaliers put on display in Friday’s win against the Pistons at Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit. National talking heads took note of the way Cleveland overcame the absence of Darius...
Watch Kevin Love drain a triple, dish out assists for Cavaliers in Detroit (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Love scored eight points and dished out eight assists in 13 minutes off the bench for Cleveland on Friday as the Cavaliers took an 18-point lead in the first half against Detroit. Love shot 2 for 5 from beyond the three-point arc and tied for...
Giannis has triple-double, Bucks beat Wolves for 8-0 start
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, Jrue Holiday scored 29 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-102 on Friday night to improve to 8-0, the best start to a season in franchise history. Bobby Portis Jr. added 18 points...
What about Kevin Stefanski as the future coach of the Cleveland Browns? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Kevin Stefanski was not going to be fired during the bye week, even if the Browns had lost to Cincinnati. So this is not a story about votes of confidences for the head coach of the Cleveland Browns. It is about the future of Stefanski, who...
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell shine together in 114-113 overtime win against Boston Celtics
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The thunderous roars boomed throughout Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse shortly before tipoff, as his name was announced first during pregame introductions. Darius Garland was back. Like he never left.
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell won’t play Friday night vs. Detroit Pistons, sources say
DETROIT -- The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without both starting guards on Friday night against the Detroit Pistons. Sources tell cleveland.com that Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, listed as questionable going into the night, won’t play because of injuries suffered in Wednesday’s hard-fought win over the Boston Celtics. Garland has a sprained left knee while Mitchell sprained his left ankle. Neither are believed to be serious injuries.
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell earn praise in first extended action together: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — When two young All-Stars combine for 54 points and 18 assists in their first extended minutes on the court together, people are going to talk. Add to it the fact that Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell totaled just one turnover in Wednesday’s 114-113 overtime win against Boston and the NBA world is compelled to take notice.
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell dealing with injuries as Cavaliers open longest road trip of season
DETROIT -- The Cleveland Cavaliers’ could be without a few key rotational players when they open a five-game road trip on Friday night against the upstart Detroit Pistons. All-Star guards Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell are both listed as questionable, suffering injuries during Cleveland’s hard-fought 114-113 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Backup point guard Raul Neto carries the same questionable injury tag while oft-injured swingman Dylan Windler won’t play because of recurring ankle soreness.
NFL Week 9 Best Bets: 2 ATS picks you must make
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 9 started with a shootout as the Philadelphia Eagles outgunned the Houston Texas 29-17 on Thursday Night Football. Yes, 29-17 counts...
Cavaliers author 10-0 run to erase deficit against Celtics (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After falling behind by as many as 12 points early in the third quarter Wednesday against the Celtics, the Cleveland Cavaliers put together a 10-0 run and tied the score on a driving layup by Donovan Mitchell midway through the period. Cleveland’s run featured a floater...
Jarrett Allen, Kevin Love help Cleveland Cavaliers power past Detroit Pistons, 112-88
DETROIT -- The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of two teams with three All-Stars -- and two of them were on the bench in sweatsuits Friday night. No problem. That’s the value of having three. Despite being shorthanded and undermanned, the Cavaliers powered past the Pistons, 112-88. It’s Cleveland’s seventh...
Can Odafe Oweh Rebound for Ravens With More Help?
Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh has managed just one sack this season — in Week 4 against the Bills.
What roster moves await the Guardians as postseason draws to a close? (Podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — One way or another, the World Series will be over by Monday morning, and the offseason will kick off with some important roster deadlines staring the Guardians in the face. President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti and general manager Mike Chernoff will have to make decisions on who joins the 40-man roster and who goes, as well as what to do with the club’s lone free agent, Austin Hedges.
Cavaliers at Pistons: Live updates as Cleveland goes for 7th straight win
DETROIT --The Cavaliers will look to keep their win streak alive and go for their seventh straight tonight against the struggling Detroit Pistons. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. from Little Caesars Arena. But it’s not all good news for Cleveland (6-1) despite all the winning as of late.
Ranking Browns remaining opponents: Which remaining games are the toughest?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns have nine games left after the bye and, even at 3-5, are still alive. They need help, of course, but with three division games left and Deshaun Watson’s return looming, the Browns can make things interesting over the season’s final six games. Here’s...
Boston Bruins signing Mitchell Miller shows hockey culture still has long way to go | Opinion
The Bruins' decision shows the NHL — which has a long history of immoral and racist behavior among players and staff — hasn’t changed a bit.
More injury updates and predictions ahead of Panthers vs. Bengals: Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals’ secondary will have some more revamping to do ahead of Sunday’s matchup with Carolina. Now without cornerback Mike Hilton, who will be out with a finger injury, Cincinnati could also be without Tre Flowers, who’s questionable with a hamstring injury as well. That means Jalen Davis will start for Hilton, and rookie safety Dax Hill could get more looks in sub-packages.
Hey LeBron, want to see a Cleveland Browns museum? You’re officially invited
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Browns super fan Ray Prisby has extended an invitation to LeBron James: Come visit my museum. OK, it’s not a formal museum, but it might as well be. Prisby, who has been recognized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his fandom, has scores of artifacts on the Browns, in particular Jim Brown.
