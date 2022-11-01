ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Giannis has triple-double, Bucks beat Wolves for 8-0 start

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, Jrue Holiday scored 29 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-102 on Friday night to improve to 8-0, the best start to a season in franchise history. Bobby Portis Jr. added 18 points...
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell won’t play Friday night vs. Detroit Pistons, sources say

DETROIT -- The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without both starting guards on Friday night against the Detroit Pistons. Sources tell cleveland.com that Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, listed as questionable going into the night, won’t play because of injuries suffered in Wednesday’s hard-fought win over the Boston Celtics. Garland has a sprained left knee while Mitchell sprained his left ankle. Neither are believed to be serious injuries.
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell earn praise in first extended action together: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers

CLEVELAND, Ohio — When two young All-Stars combine for 54 points and 18 assists in their first extended minutes on the court together, people are going to talk. Add to it the fact that Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell totaled just one turnover in Wednesday’s 114-113 overtime win against Boston and the NBA world is compelled to take notice.
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell dealing with injuries as Cavaliers open longest road trip of season

DETROIT -- The Cleveland Cavaliers’ could be without a few key rotational players when they open a five-game road trip on Friday night against the upstart Detroit Pistons. All-Star guards Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell are both listed as questionable, suffering injuries during Cleveland’s hard-fought 114-113 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Backup point guard Raul Neto carries the same questionable injury tag while oft-injured swingman Dylan Windler won’t play because of recurring ankle soreness.
NFL Week 9 Best Bets: 2 ATS picks you must make

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 9 started with a shootout as the Philadelphia Eagles outgunned the Houston Texas 29-17 on Thursday Night Football. Yes, 29-17 counts...
What roster moves await the Guardians as postseason draws to a close? (Podcast)

CLEVELAND, Ohio — One way or another, the World Series will be over by Monday morning, and the offseason will kick off with some important roster deadlines staring the Guardians in the face. President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti and general manager Mike Chernoff will have to make decisions on who joins the 40-man roster and who goes, as well as what to do with the club’s lone free agent, Austin Hedges.
More injury updates and predictions ahead of Panthers vs. Bengals: Strictly Stripes podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals’ secondary will have some more revamping to do ahead of Sunday’s matchup with Carolina. Now without cornerback Mike Hilton, who will be out with a finger injury, Cincinnati could also be without Tre Flowers, who’s questionable with a hamstring injury as well. That means Jalen Davis will start for Hilton, and rookie safety Dax Hill could get more looks in sub-packages.
