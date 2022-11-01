ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

Houston-area teacher found ‘alive and well’ in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Houston-area teacher has been found “alive and well” in New Orleans after a weeks-long search spanning two states. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was reported missing on Sept. 22 by her husband. Houston media outlets reported her husband said she left to get something to eat and never returned.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
US105

Oh No! Texas Pre-K Student Found a Mile Away From Alvin, Texas School

The community of Alvin, Texas (just outside of Houston) had a scare recently when a small child was able to just wander away from their school without raising any red flags. According to WSAZ, a 4-year-old boy by the name of Carter was allowed to just walk away from the school unaccompanied back on October 27. It seems that Carter - a bug rider with a bus rider tag on his backpack - wound up in the line with kids who walk home.
ALVIN, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘Rebuilding Together Houston’ pushing to save homes in Third Ward

HOUSTON – A Houston-based community revitalization program is helping seniors in the historic Third Ward make needed repairs to stay in their homes. Mary Banks began dancing for joy Thursday when Rebuilding Together Houston (RTH), HP and other partners helped her revitalize her again home. The 76-year-old lives in...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Daniella Guzman and Keith Garvin to anchor ‘KPRC 2 News at 5′

HOUSTON – Houston’s top-rated weekday evening news team at 6 and 10 p.m. will now also deliver Houston-area news at 5 p.m. Daniella Guzman and Keith Garvin will begin anchoring KPRC 2 News at 5 starting Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. KPRC 2 News at 6 and 10 are...
HOUSTON, TX
conroetoday.com

Crime Stopper of Houston Fugitive Friday - 11/04/22

HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
HOUSTON, TX
KPLC TV

Meteorologist Ben Terry shares good news from Houston amid cancer battle

Houston, TX (KPLC) - The battle began again in April when it was discovered Ben’s cancer had returned for a second time. This time the prognosis looked grim. A new doctor, a second opinion and aggressive chemotherapy treatments resumed in early April 2022 with the hope his rare type of colorectal cancer would shrink.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy