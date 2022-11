CORALVILLE, Iowa — The Western Christian Wolfpack wasted no time in the 2A semifinals against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. The Wolfpack swept the Rockets in straight sets to head back to the 2A state championship game where, for the second straight year, they'll meet Dike-New Hartford in the title game.

