Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Pinky Cole Heads to Dallas November 28 for Book Tour, Celebrity ExperienceLeah FrazierDallas, TX
spectrumnews1.com
Upcoming Anaheim election could shift city's direction
ANAHEIM, Calif. — For Mike Robbins, this upcoming Anaheim City Council election is about control. "Are we going to see the cabal continue to control Anaheim, or are we going in a different direction?" said Robbins, who has lived in Anaheim for more than three decades. Plagued by corruption...
Thrillist
The Best SoCal Airports to Fly Out of Besides LAX
Travel is magic, a way to broaden your experience, refresh your spirit, and find new appreciation for the world at large. But traveling can also suck, especially if you happen to be flying out of LAX, and even more so if you happen to be flying out of LAX around the holidays. LA’s major airport is crowded and inconvenient, with inadequate public transportation, expensive parking, long lines, and endless construction mucking everything up. Allegedly, the ongoing construction will be completed and lack of public transit options will be resolved ahead of the 2028 Olympics, but in the meantime it makes traveling through the hub a wild card of inconvenient adventures.
LA County residents can get up to $100 of free groceries thanks to CalFresh program
Qualified families and individuals in LA County can get up to $100 more each month to spend on fruits and veggies at any participating Northgate Market shop thanks to a new initiative at Northgate Gonzalez Markets.
leisuregrouptravel.com
Why Irvine, California is a Favorite with International Travelers
A small, big city with a diverse diaspora that attracts travelers from far and near, Irvine, California in Orange County exudes the perfect blend of a suburban and urban vibe. Beyond housing major technology startups, Irvine is also home to the prestigious University of California Irvine, which attracts prospective international students looking to tour the campus or enroll for a program. Natural beauty is abounding in Irvine. It affords a scenic coastline dotted with nearby beaches, acres of parks and protected habitats and one-of-a-kind attractions. Coupled with perfect weather 350 days in a year, Irvine has something for everyone, and international visitors can expect a multifaceted experience while on a holiday in Irvine.
EggBred Expansion in the Works
CEO Albert Shim has struck deals with five franchisees to expand EggBred in both the Orange County and Los Angeles markets.
newsantaana.com
The OCTA and their striking union schedule more meetings
ORANGE – Following the Orange County Transportation Authority’s requests, the union representing the maintenance employees has agreed to meet with OCTA to continue negotiations. Meetings are currently scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5, Sunday, Nov. 6, and Monday, Nov. 7. It is unclear whether the union will choose to...
disneyfoodblog.com
There’s an Entire Slice of PECAN PIE on Top of This Shake in Downtown Disney
The holidays are right around the corner! We have been seeing more and more exclusive holiday treats being released!. We see plenty of Christmas treats around this time of year, and now Black Tap Craft Burgers and Shakes in Downtown Disney has shared a look at a Thanksgiving treat that you have to see to believe!!
actiontourguide.com
Where Does the Pacific Coast Highway Start and End?
The PCH starts in Orange County, just a few miles south of Irvine and Long Beach, and runs all the way up to Mendocino County in the northern part of California. A Pacific Coast Highway road trip would be about 655 miles total, about three-quarters of the California coastline. When you reach the northern terminus of the PCH, you can continue to travel along the coast by taking Rt 101 north all the way up to the Canadian border, although the views on 101 aren’t quite as pretty. On the southern end, the PCH terminates by merging with I-5, which will take you down through San Diego and into Tijuana, Mexico.
spectrumnews1.com
Inglewood restaurant owner weighs in on inflation
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Of the small businesses polled by the Alignable firm, 37% reported being delinquent on their October rent. Restaurants are among the most impacted with 46% reporting they couldn’t pay October’s rent in full. Part of the problem restaurant owners say is higher priced ingredients, an erosion of purchasing power for customers and thin margins.
Santa Ana Takes First Step Creating a Police Oversight Commission
After years of community activism, Santa Ana is one step closer to formalizing its long awaited and historic police oversight commission. City Council members on Tuesday voted unanimously in support of what will, for now, be an advisory board but with an “Independent Oversight Director” to investigate police misconduct complaints and use of force reports as directed by commissioners.
spectrumnews1.com
Metro proposes new fare-capping system
LOS ANGELES — Metro is considering a new system for how it charges riders. Called fare capping, the new process would replace Metro passes and internal transfers with fares that allow travelers to pay as they go using a TAP card. Instead of buying a day-, week- or month-long...
spectrumnews1.com
Menifee is California's first solar- and battery-powered microgrid home community
MENIFEE, Calif. — With their taupe exteriors and xeriscaping, the model homes on Hopscotch Drive look like thousands of others in the Inland Empire. But get up close, and visitors will see they aren’t mere living quarters. They’re a template for resilient living in a future that’s increasingly defined by climate change.
In Long Beach, $8.5M in homeless funding withheld as governor demands cities ‘step up’
Long Beach has received roughly $85 million over the last two years from federal and state coffers to address homelessness. The post In Long Beach, $8.5M in homeless funding withheld as governor demands cities ‘step up’ appeared first on Long Beach Post.
spectrumnews1.com
In-N-Out Burger gets naming rights for Pomona Dragstrip, announces 75th anniversary fest
POMONA, Calif. — The hamburger chain beloved for its Double-Double cheeseburger is planning a big party for itself. On Oct. 22, 2023, In-N-Out Burger will celebrate its 75th anniversary with a festival at the Pomona Fairplex that will include drag races, a car show, carnival rides, celebrity musicians and, of course, cookout trucks serving up chain favorites like its Animal Style burgers.
orangecountytribune.com
It’s Surf City’s new royalty
A reminder to you regardless of which city you live in … daylight savings ends this weekend and standard time resumes. To put it another way, it’s spring forward and fall back. On Sunday you should set your clock back at 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. (assuming you’re awake that that time). Or you can just change your timepieces before you go to bed on Saturday night.
Long Beach’s guaranteed income pilot program will start taking applications this month
250 single-parent households living in the 90813 ZIP code will receive $500 monthly payments for a year through the Long Beach Pledge. The post Long Beach’s guaranteed income pilot program will start taking applications this month appeared first on Long Beach Post.
proclaimerscv.com
Southern California will Remain Cold on Friday, as SoCal Weather/Temperature Will go Below Average
The weather in Southern California will remain bright and clear on a Friday afternoon. But on the same day, there are chances of a little cold during the evening. For this weekend, the night temperature and SoCal weather will remain below average. On Friday noon the temperature in Orange County...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Malibu Joins Los Angeles County and Santa Monica Mountains Communities in Introducing the Community to the County’s New Official Disaster Response and Evacuation Zones
The City of Malibu joins Los Angeles County public safety agencies, County Board of Supervisors District 3, and the Cities of Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and Westlake Village in introducing the community to the County’s newly established official disaster response and evacuation zones and the County’s new Zonehaven AWARE online tool.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County opens interim housing site with 24/7 access
LOS ANGELES — It’s a new, five-building campus on LA County property near Normandie Avenue and Imperial Highway in South Los Angeles. For Reba Stevens, it’s also a breath of fresh air. “There is absolutely nothing like being ready and willing and knocking and the door opens,”...
theregistrysocal.com
Ontario International Airport Estimated to Generate $3.8B of Economic Activity Across the Region
Economic impact report was released during State of the Airport event, celebrating ONT’s sixth anniversary under local ownership. ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 — Ontario International Airport (ONT) is an economic engine for Southern California, generating $3.8 billion a year in activity, supporting 27,800 jobs and serving as the hub of a global logistics network that produces $17.8 billion in economic output, a new study shows.
