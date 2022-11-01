Brazil election: victorious Lula faces an uphill struggle – a damaged economy and a deeply divided country

Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kherson looted ahead of expected battle for city; Russian conscripts receiving ‘little or no training’
Russian troops taking vehicles, art and even religious artefacts from Kherson; UK says Russia struggling to train new recruits
US supports calls for external ethics probe into OAS chief
The head of the Organization of American States is facing a call from the Biden administration for an external probe into possible misconduct tied to his intimate relationship with a subordinate
4.3 trillion readers can’t be wrong — why The Onion’s defense of satire should be heard by SCOTUS
This article was originally published on The Conversation. If you've read, watched and enjoyed the work of America's best-known satirical publication The Onion, you might be surprised by how serious it suddenly became earlier this month. So serious, in fact, that it might end up before the US Supreme Court.
Pope tells Bahrain youths to seek real advice, not Google
MANAMA, Bahrain — (AP) — Pope Francis shifted gears Saturday in his visit to Bahrain to minister to the Gulf's Catholic community, presiding over a huge open-air Mass and then meeting with young people to give them a bit of fatherly advice: Don’t just Google your questions about life decisions, he told them. Instead, find a parent, teacher or grandparent who can offer guidance.
