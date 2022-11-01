ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX Carolina

Officers investigating deadly motorcycle crash in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office confirmed that one person died Friday night following a motorcycle crash in Spartanburg. officers said the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of Asheville Highway and S. Cleveland Park Drive. According to officers, the motorcyclist was driving...
WSPA 7News

1 person, 12 pets exposed to rabid goat in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – State health officials said one person along with twelve pets were exposed to a rabid goat Friday in Anderson County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said the goat was found near Roper Road and Moore Road in Piedmont. DHEC said the goat was submitted for […]
FOX Carolina

Getting Answers - Gap Creek Road

Man acquitted in killing of Uber driver in Greenville County. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Greenville Craft Beer Fest, Simsponville Holiday Fair, and Anderson Veterans Parade. 10K sandwiches in one day. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Volunteers are serving sandwiches with a taste of local history. FOX Carolina's...
WYFF4.com

Greenville officers find missing teen

GREENVILLE, S.C. — 11:30 a.m. update:. Niyo Elisa was located in Fountain Inn and is being taken back home. Investigators are asking for residents that live in the Cleveland Street area to check any door cameras or residential CCTV for video of the missing teen. Police say he is...
FOX Carolina

Saltwater Kitchen permanently closed after reopening in March

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After being closed for 2 years and reopening in early 2022, Saltwater Kitchen has permanently closed. The restaurant, owned by Rick Erwin’s Dining Group, was located inside of Haywood Mall reopened on March 2. “The difficult decision has been made to close Saltwater Kitchen.
FOX Carolina

National Candy Day

A man accused of hitting two troopers and fleeing the scene is expected to appear back in court. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Greenville Police are searching for a deaf and mute 16-year-old. Dog shot and left for dead. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A dog is now...
FOX Carolina

Man acquitted in killing of Uber driver in Greenville County

Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Greenville Craft Beer Fest, Simsponville Holiday Fair, and Anderson Veterans Parade. Volunteers are serving sandwiches with a taste of local history. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Verdict expected in Uber driver murder trial. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey...
