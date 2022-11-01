Read full article on original website
Annual Christmas Fair in Belmont on Nov. 5
BELMONT — St. Joseph Parish in Belmont will host their annual Christmas Fair this weekend, beginning Friday, Nov. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. and ending on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. The fair’s theme, “Christmas in the Village,” highlights venues you might find...
Laconia PD honors officer, civilian employee of the year Thursday
LACONIA — Laconia Police Officer Michael Dempsey was honored with the Officer of the Year award Thursday evening, while executive assistant Lori Marsh earned the Civilian Employee of the Year honor at the department's annual ceremony. Chief Matt Canfield commended Dempsey's willingness to cover extra shifts and mentorship of...
Annual Holly Fair in Center Harbor Nov. 19
CENTER HARBOR — The Center Harbor Congregational Church will host their annual Holly Fair on Saturday, Nov. 19. Many people have produced beautiful items to decorate your home or give as gifts. You will find hand-knit and crocheted items; home decor; jewelry; ornaments; home-canned jams and pickles from our gardens; beautifully created gift baskets; and a silent auction featuring local merchants; and homemade baked goods.
Downtown Family Dollar is closing soon
LACONIA — Family Dollar's downtown location is scheduled to close its doors soon, according to people familiar with the matter. The store may close as soon as December. In 2019, the dollar store chain announced it would close 390 stores across the United States, although an official list of which branches was not provided.
Karen Sticht: In Meredith, the two choices for state representative are clear
Voters are encouraged to research candidates who fit their values, so I investigated Citizens for Belknap and their endorsed candidates. Since the committee is anonymous, their rhetoric is hateful, and all of their candidates and donors are Democrats or further left-leaning than I will ever be, their choices are not for me.
Planning Board urges city to reevaluate Master Plan
LACONIA — With the amount of new construction the development of the Laconia State School is expected to generate, several members at Tuesday’s Planning Board meeting said the city needs to do more in the way of long-range planning. The forthcoming development will have a significant impact on...
Laconia's puzzling housing crisis
LACONIA — Despite projects to expand housing inventory on the horizon, Belknap County's vacancy rate of 0.7% is drastically below the healthy rental market threshold of 5%. The average home price for a single-family home was well over $360,000 as of September. With such high costs and limited inventory, home ownership and even finding an apartment is not an attainable goal for many in the city.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 87 service calls from 8 a.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Thursday. Six people were arrested.
Gilford Police Log
GILFORD — Police handled 108 service calls Monday through Thursday this week. Two people were arrested.
OSSIPEE — A Carroll County House of Corrections inmate was honored Oct. 26 at her high school equivalency graduation for earning outstanding grades in a special ceremony where county commissioners and state senator were in attendance. Amanda Hartness, 34, formerly of Deerfield, had been transferred to Carroll County to...
Lester C. Davis, 82
MOULTONBOROUGH — Lester Charles Davis, 82, was born on September 28,1940 and passed with his wife at his side on October 29, 2022, at his residence in Moultonborough, accompanied by his wife. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Donahue Davis; children, Amy Faulds Sandefur, Lorrie Defond, Dennis Donahue...
