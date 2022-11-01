2023 invasive aquatic plant management grant applications open Nov. 10

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers grants to lake associations and other groups for invasive aquatic plant management projects.

Invasive aquatic plants are non-native plants that can potentially reduce native plant diversity and create recreational nuisance in lakes. The DNR’s invasive plant management goal is to minimize harmful effects caused by invasive plants while also protecting the natural resources and their use.

Applications will be accepted starting midnight Thursday, Nov. 10. The application deadline is 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12.

In a change from prior years, invasive aquatic plant management permit applications will not be required at the time of grant application.