Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
nbc15.com
DNR changes shooting range hours for daylight savings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several Wisconsin shooting ranges will be changing their hours to accommodate daylight savings, which starts Sunday, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminded users Friday. The DNR said the operating hours for the Yellowstone, Columbia and Wautoma shooting ranges will all be shortened to align...
nbc15.com
"Madison on Tap" encourages people to explore city's vibrant craft beer scene
wortfm.org
City Considers Changes to Dog-Free Madison Parks
Since it was first drafted in 1973, the City of Madison’s strict dog ordinances have been revised several times to loosen the legal leash on where dogs are allowed in public spaces. Next Wednesday, the Board of Park Commissioners will decide whether to preserve the status quo on a...
No I.P.A.s Allowed At 2023 Wisconsin Beer Festival
You're going to want to reserve the third Saturday in July to check out this massive beer fest that was just announced for Beloit, Wisconsin next summer. The Lager Than Life (A+ name) festival just announced that it will return for its second year to the surging southern Wisconsin town.
nbc15.com
“Madison on Tap” aims to bring people to the craft beverage scene
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new program is now underway in Madison encouraging people to explore city’s vibrant craft beverage scene. It’s called Madison on Tap. There are more than 30 different venues to check out. From popular local breweries like Great Dane and Hop Haus, to distilleries like Yahara Bay and Wollersheim Winery.
nbc15.com
Beaver Dam store awarded state-funded makeover
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A downtown Beaver Dam business is set to be transformed thanks to a state-funded program. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) selected Art on the Town, a downtown Beaver Dam store, as one of three winners for the annual Main Street Makeover Contest. The store will receive funding and assistance to improve their storefronts.
nbc15.com
Bird flu found in Marathon, Waukesha counties
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Strains of bird influenza have been found in backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). Birds were found with highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in both counties, and the DATCP has depopulated the birds...
wortfm.org
Rats invade Emerson neighborhood in northeast Madison
Public Health Madison Dane County, the local public health department, has found evidence of a rat infestation in the Emerson East neighborhood on Madison’s northeast side. While not only a nuisance, an infestation can also cause property damage and the possible spread of disease. John Hausbeck, a PHMDC Environmental...
nbc15.com
Volunteers with SSM Health transform leftover medical sterilization material into tote bags
A crash involving a Madison Police Department cruiser, a Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser, and a driver allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop Thursday afternoon caused major delays on the Beltline, the police department reports. |. Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District Superintendent Dr. Dana Monogue sat down with NBC15 on Thursday...
wortfm.org
Invasive Carp in Wisconsin Waters
It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for your up-to-date fishing report on Fishy Business. This week, Nate Wegehaupt and Pat Hasburgh break down what’s happening in Madison lakes, and the ups and downs of invasive carp in our waters. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes...
nbc15.com
Second Harvest Foodbank fights hunger with Farm to Foodbank Initiative
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin will formally launch the Farm to Foodbank Initiative in January to fight food insecurity in Southern Wisconsin. Crossroads Community Farm co-owner Cassie Wyss said locally harvested fresh produce is not always an option for people because it’s too expensive.
nbc15.com
Grand Lighted Holiday Parade returns to Beloit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grand Lighted Holiday Parade is returning to downtown Beloit this holiday season. The Downtown Beloit Association said the fan-favorite event will return to downtown Beloit on Friday, Nov. 25. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020 and 2021 the parade was offered in reverse, with...
Dairy Drive tiny home campsite resident raises concerns
MADISON, Wis. — Last December, the Dairy Drive campground’s first residents moved into their very own tiny homes. Almost a year later, the encampment has housed 52 people and helped 18 of them move into permanent housing. The city sees this as a success, but some residents say it has issues that are becoming hard to ignore. RELATED: Dairy Drive...
nbc15.com
Dane County Farmers Market Holiday Markets coming to Monona Terrace
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Farmers Market is bringing Holiday Markets to Monona Terrace starting later in November. Four Holiday Markets will be held at Monona Terrace starting on Nov. 19 that will feature a special selection for the holiday season. The Holiday Markets will be held on...
nbc15.com
Curl up with a book by a local female author!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This weather may make you want to curl up and read a book. But did you know that Madison has a number of award-winning female authors?. BRAVA Magazine Editorial Director Shayna Mace sat down with NBC15 on Friday in conjunction with the release of BRAVA’s final issue of the year to share some fun tid-bits for book lovers.
nbc15.com
In-person early voting ends for some communities
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Early voters took to the polls in Southern Wisconsin Friday, and in some areas marked the last time people could vote in-person absentee. Voter James Blaich exercised his civic duty early because he thinks it’s an important part of living in Fitchburg. He recently moved...
3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
wortfm.org
What’s up with these budgets? City of Madison and Dane County
On today’s show we dig into the proposed budgets of the City of Madison and Dane County. First Dane County Executive Joe Parisi talks us through the big line items in the county’s proposed budget. It will be voted on by the full county board on Monday, November 7th.
nbc15.com
Absentee voters submit ballots on last day
The campaign trail continues for those vying to secure Wisconsin’s senate seat, making a final push before the Nov. 8 election. In the second week of playoffs for the Friday Football Blitz, Ellsworth is facing off against Columbus. Beltline wreck involving two police vehicles causes major delays. Updated: Nov....
nbc15.com
Patrons evacuated after fire at Fish Tales Restaurant in Lodi
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Guests were evacuated Wednesday from a Lodi restaurant after a fire broke out in the kitchen, fire department officials said. Lodi Area Fire Department Assistant Chief Nate Sievers said the report of a fire and smoke in the kitchen came in just after 4:45 p.m. at Fish Tales Restaurant, located at W12690 WI-188 in Lodi.
